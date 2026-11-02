'It's not always going to be pretty': Raiders show grit to overcome nine-point deficit

Complimentary football was also on full display. After allowing those 140 rushing yards in the first half, the defense held the Jets to just 26 yards on the ground afterward.

The game also ended in emphatic fashion as safety Jeremy Chinn secured an interception in the final seconds for the defense's 13th turnover this season.

"I thought halftime-wise, our guys [said], 'We're not happy,'" Raiders coach Klint Kubiak said. "We made some adjustments and the guys just played harder. … Our guys kept battling."

Maxx Crosby, who finished with a sack and two QB hits on former teammate Geno Smith, also confirmed there was a shift in the locker room at halftime.

"It's just about taking a stand," Crosby said. "At some point it really comes down to winning your one-on-one's and outworking the man in front of you. That's what I felt like we did. We came out with an attitude in the second half and I feel like we played a lot better collectively."

It resulted in a dramatic climax to a cinematic Week 8 for the Raiders. With improvements still to be made, the Raiders showed resolve while playing from behind. In a game that could've resulted in a fifth straight loss, the Raiders proved resilient to gain the result they've been chasing for weeks.

And the first-year head coach was appreciative of all the fans that came to New Jersey to watch the thriller.

"The Silver and Black [were] out," Kubiak said. "We heard them, they were loud. They supported us pregame, all during the game and especially in that fourth quarter. That was really special, very grateful for our fans.