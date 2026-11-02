'It's not always going to be pretty': Raiders show grit to overcome nine-point deficit

We'd seen this movie before, nervously covering our eyes but still managing to peek through and see how everything would turn out for the Raiders.
Following along on a similar plot line throughout the team's four-game losing streak, Las Vegas struggled to produce or prevent rushing yards in the first half, being outgained 140-27 in that category.
The offense played cleanly with no turnovers, and tight end Brock Bowers got off to a great start with three catches for 40 yards and a touchdown as Kirk Cousins threw just one incompletion in the first half. Yet, the Jets scored on all five of their possessions to take a 23-14 lead into halftime.
But that's when the Raiders decided to flip the script line.
After being outscored 52-26 in the third quarter through seven games, Las Vegas came out and scored two touchdowns to narrow the margin to 30-28 heading into the fourth quarter.
Cousins proved a steady hand down the stretch, tossing his second TD pass to give the Raiders a 35-30 lead before directing a late drive for a field goal to complete the scoring in the 38-33 victory. He completed a season-high 73.1 percent of his passes while throwing three touchdowns for a fourth time this season.
"I've always tried to not ride the roller coaster," Cousins said of his play. "But that also means when things are going well, I'm a little more steady. … You've just got to believe that if you keep playing, there's a good chance you'll be there in the fourth quarter."
The Raiders showed much improvement executing in crucial moments to snap their four-game slide. With recent struggles on third down and in the red zone, the offense went 7-for-11 on third down and a perfect 4-for-4 in the red zone for 28 points against New York.
Complimentary football was also on full display. After allowing those 140 rushing yards in the first half, the defense held the Jets to just 26 yards on the ground afterward.
The game also ended in emphatic fashion as safety Jeremy Chinn secured an interception in the final seconds for the defense's 13th turnover this season.
"I thought halftime-wise, our guys [said], 'We're not happy,'" Raiders coach Klint Kubiak said. "We made some adjustments and the guys just played harder. … Our guys kept battling."
Maxx Crosby, who finished with a sack and two QB hits on former teammate Geno Smith, also confirmed there was a shift in the locker room at halftime.
"It's just about taking a stand," Crosby said. "At some point it really comes down to winning your one-on-one's and outworking the man in front of you. That's what I felt like we did. We came out with an attitude in the second half and I feel like we played a lot better collectively."
It resulted in a dramatic climax to a cinematic Week 8 for the Raiders. With improvements still to be made, the Raiders showed resolve while playing from behind. In a game that could've resulted in a fifth straight loss, the Raiders proved resilient to gain the result they've been chasing for weeks.
And the first-year head coach was appreciative of all the fans that came to New Jersey to watch the thriller.
"The Silver and Black [were] out," Kubiak said. "We heard them, they were loud. They supported us pregame, all during the game and especially in that fourth quarter. That was really special, very grateful for our fans.
"Our players [were] very resilient, played four quarters of football. It wasn't all pretty, but it's not always going to be pretty. It's finding a way to win."
View photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 8 matchup against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.