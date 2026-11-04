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Game Preview: Raiders to be tested against complete package in 49ers

Nov 04, 2026 at 03:03 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to the Bay Area for the first time since 2018 to face the San Francisco 49ers.

Kickoff is set for Sunday, Nov. 8 at 1:25 p.m. PT.

Opponent profile

Coach: Kyle Shanahan

Quarterback: Brock Purdy

2026 record: 6-1

Key additions: WR Mike Evans, WR Deebo Samuel, LB Dre Greenlaw, DL DeForest Buckner, CB Nate Hobbs

Key losses: RB Brian Robinson Jr., G Spencer Burford, WR Jauan Jennings, WR Kendrick Bourne

49ers Roster | 49ers Depth Chart

Related Links

What to know

The San Francisco 49ers could pose the toughest challenge for the Las Vegas Raiders this season, as well as be the most complete team they'll face.

Standing at 6-1 coming off their bye week, the 49ers have a top-10 scoring offense and a top-10 defense, one of four NFL teams to do so along with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks.

Their offense is led by quarterback Brock Purdy, who's ranked in the top five in the league in completion percentage (69.2), passing touchdowns (15) and passer rating (110.1). His 56.4 percent passing success rate also tops the league. He has been aided in the aerial attack with offseason additions such as six-time Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans and returnee Deebo Samuel, who spent six seasons in San Francisco before playing with the Washington Commanders last year. The duo has combined for six of Purdy's 15 passing touchdowns this season.

They've been equally effective on the defensive side of the ball after hiring former Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris as coordinator. The unit ranks third in fewest yards allowed (2,095) and fourth in fewest points allowed (139). Linebacker Fred Warner is sixth in the league in total tackles (72).

Raiders coach Klint Kubiak has some familiarity with the 49ers, having been the team's passing game coordinator in 2023. And his relationship with the franchise runs even deeper as his brother Klay is currently San Francisco's offensive coordinator.

Kubiak has helped ramp up the Raiders' offense in his first season as an NFL head coach, with their 221 points scored ranking second in the league. Quarterback Kirk Cousins, in his 15th NFL season, is second in passing touchdowns with 19.

2026 Regular Season StatsRaiders49ers
Total Offense & Rank in League342.3 ypg; 12th371.4 ypg; 6th
Passing Offense265.1 ypg; 3rd244 ypg; 12th
Rushing Offense77.3 ypg; 31st127.4 ypg; 8th
Points Per Game27.6 ppg; 6th28.1 ppg; 4th
Total Defense381.9 ypg; 30th299.9 ypg; 4th
Pass Defense235.5 ypg; 25th210.3 ypg; 11th
Rush Defense146.4 ypg; 30th89 ypg; 5th
Points Allowed Per Game28.8 ppg; 31st19.9 ppg; 6th

Matchup history

  • 49ers leads the all-time series 8-7 (.467) versus Raiders
  • Last time: The 49ers defeated Raiders, 37-34 in OT, on Jan. 1, 2023.

Broadcast information

Network/FlagshipPlay-by-playAnalyst
TV: FOXKevin KuglerDaryl Johnston
Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"Jason HorowitzKirk Morrison
National Radio: Compass Media NetworksTroy ClardyBrian Baldinger
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AMHarry RuizJoel Romo

Milestones to watch

  • With two passing touchdowns, Kirk Cousins would pass Tom Brady (20 in 2020) for the most passing touchdowns by a quarterback age 38 or older in his first nine starts with a franchise since the NFL/AFL merger in 1970. Cousins would also pass Jeff George for the most passing touchdowns (20) by a Raiders quarterback through their first nine games with the franchise.
  • With 89 receiving yards, Brock Bowers would tie Larry Fitzgerald for the 20th-most receiving yards (2,510) by an NFL player through his first 36 career NFL games since 2000. Bowers already owns the most receiving yards by a tight end through his first 36 career NFL games in league history.
  • With two receiving touchdowns, Bowers would tie Raymond Chester for the most receiving touchdowns (19) by a Raider in their first 36 NFL games in franchise history.
  • With one tackles for loss, Maxx Crosby would tie Aaron Donald for the second-most tackles for loss (138) by a player through their first 119 career games in the NFL since 1999.
  • With one receiving touchdown, Ashton Jeanty would tie for the second-most receiving TD (nine) by a running back through their first 26 career games in the NFL since 1960. Jeanty would also become the first Raiders running back since the NFL/AFL merger in 1970 to record nine or more receiving touchdowns within a 26-game span.
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Team connections

  • Guard Spencer Burford was drafted by San Francisco 49ers with 134th overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft and spent four seasons there (2022-25).
  • Cornerback Darrell Luter was drafted by the 49ers with the 155th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, played there from 2023-25.
  • Kicker Matt Gay played for the 49ers in 2025.
  • Head Coach Klint Kubiak served as the 49ers passing game coordinator in 2023.
  • Pass game coordinator & defensive backs coach Joe Woods served in the same role for the 49ers in 2019.
  • Assistant head coach Mike McCoy was on the 49ers roster for two games as a quarterback in 1997.
  • 49ers kicker Eddy Pineiro entered the NFL as a UDFA with the Raiders in 2018.
  • 49ers cornerback Nate Hobbs was drafted 167th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft, spending four seasons there (2021-24).
  • 49ers practice squad running back Sincere McCormick played for the Raiders from 2022-24.
  • 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak is Klint's brother.
  • 49ers tight ends coach Cameron Clemmons was an assistant coach for the Raiders from 2020-23.
  • 49ers defensive run game coordinator Johnny Holland was the Oakland Raiders linebackers coach in 2012.
  • 49ers quarterbacks coach Mick Lombardi was the Raiders' offensive coordinator for two seasons (2022-23).
  • 49ers linebackers coach KJ Wright played for the Raiders in 2021.

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