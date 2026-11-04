Game Preview: Raiders to be tested against complete package in 49ers

What to know

The San Francisco 49ers could pose the toughest challenge for the Las Vegas Raiders this season, as well as be the most complete team they'll face.

Standing at 6-1 coming off their bye week, the 49ers have a top-10 scoring offense and a top-10 defense, one of four NFL teams to do so along with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks.

Their offense is led by quarterback Brock Purdy, who's ranked in the top five in the league in completion percentage (69.2), passing touchdowns (15) and passer rating (110.1). His 56.4 percent passing success rate also tops the league. He has been aided in the aerial attack with offseason additions such as six-time Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans and returnee Deebo Samuel, who spent six seasons in San Francisco before playing with the Washington Commanders last year. The duo has combined for six of Purdy's 15 passing touchdowns this season.

They've been equally effective on the defensive side of the ball after hiring former Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris as coordinator. The unit ranks third in fewest yards allowed (2,095) and fourth in fewest points allowed (139). Linebacker Fred Warner is sixth in the league in total tackles (72).

Raiders coach Klint Kubiak has some familiarity with the 49ers, having been the team's passing game coordinator in 2023. And his relationship with the franchise runs even deeper as his brother Klay is currently San Francisco's offensive coordinator.