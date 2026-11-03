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By the Numbers: Big plays by all units add up to return Raiders to .500

Nov 02, 2026 at 04:23 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders got back on track Sunday against the New York Jets, picking up their first win since Week 3.

Facing a nine-point deficit on the road entering the second half, they rallied back with 14 points in the third quarter and 10 in the fourth to end their four-game skid. Now back at .500, the Raiders (4-4) have scored 221 points in 2026 – their most through eight games since 2002.

Here's a look at a few numbers that made the difference on offense, defense and special teams in the Raiders' 38-33 victory.

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70

Brock Bowers continues to be the focal point of the Raiders' aerial attack, with a team-high seven catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

With his output against the Jets, he became the first tight end in NFL history with at least 70 receiving yards in each of his first six games of a season (he missed the first two games with injury). And his 92.1 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF) was the highest of any tight end in Week 8.

"It was all about finishing," Bowers said on the Raiders Gameday postgame show. "Gotta come out and finish a game strong. … We want to be a four-quarter football team."

While technically a tight end, he's shown his versatility in the passing game and caught six passes lined up outside against the Jets. Per NFL Next Gen Stats, it tied for the most by any tight end since at least 2016.

"It surprises me when he doesn't catch it," Raiders coach Klint Kubiak said about Bowers. "That's the truth."

8

Sunday's win at MetLife Stadium was arguably Kirk Cousins' best showing with the Raiders thus far.

No. 8 completed a season-high 73.1 percent of his passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers. He also scored another touchdown rushing on a quarterback sneak, making it his first four-touchdown game since Week 5 of the 2024 season with Atlanta.

"I think just overall, as an overall player, he's been a real blessing to our team," Kubiak said of Cousins. "He has played really good football, and we're right around that halfway mark. We have a lot of football left to play, and none of us are satisfied with where we're at. We just want to keep getting better."

Cousins is the third quarterback in franchise history with at least 19 touchdown passes through eight games of a season, joining Daryle Lamonica (22 in 1969) and Derek Carr (19 in 2015).

His third and final passing touchdown Sunday was a 2-yard pass to Jalen Nailor, the eighth player this season to catch a TD from Cousins.

95

Dylan Laube not only recorded the first kickoff return for a touchdown in the NFL this season Sunday, but also the first by a Raider since Jacoby Ford in Week 6 of the 2011 season.

Laube's 95-yard kickoff return is also the longest this season in the NFL, and the third-year running back is leading the league in yards per kickoff return with 34.1. As he made his way down the sideline toward the end zone against New York, NFL Next Gen Stats clocked him at a top speed at 20.97 mph.

"My role is to kind of bring that juice every single time," Laube said afterward. "And I try to make it with a tackle, with a return, with a block. So I try to do everything I can to make something happen because any big play on special teams just kind of fires up the crowd, the offense, the defense, too."

83

The Raiders' coaching staff put together a plan to get running back Mike Washington Jr. more involved in the offense against the Jets.

The rookie set career highs in carries (25) and rushing yards (83) in front of his family and friends that traveled from his hometown of Utica, New York, to see him. It's been the result of hard work for Washington, who hadn't carried the ball more than nine times in a game before Sunday.

"He's just continued to improve," Kubiak said of Washington. "Coming in as a young player, like all young players, there's a lot to learn. And early, there's things you don't want to expose them to. You want them to learn the meeting room. You want them to learn the hard way in practice, so that you're not learning the hard way on Sunday. … But it's been a development process to get him to this point."

Even with Washington's uptick in carries Sunday, Kubiak said second-year running back Ashton Jeanty will remain a big part of the offense moving forward. As for Jeanty, he said there's only one statistic that matters.

"Whatever it takes for the team to win," he said Sunday. "I just want to win. That's it."

13

With the Jets' offense desperately driving down the field on their final possession Sunday, quarterback Geno Smith heaved a pass to the end zone in Garret Wilson's direction.

Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn leaped in front of the receiver to snatch the ball and landed just inside the end zone for a game-clinching interception. It was the defense's 13th takeaway this season, currently tied for third most in the league. It was the third turnover created by Chinn this season, along with two forced fumbles, and his first interception since Week 10 of the 2024 season.

"That was a big-time catch," Kubiak said of the interception. "When the ball's in the air, you're just looking up there and praying one of our guys comes down with it, and Chinn was extremely aggressive. He wanted to end the game right there and got his feet in bounds. Tremendous athletic play."

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Jets | Week 8

View the best photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 8 win matchup against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White's (82) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White's (82) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
MetLife Stadium prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New York Jets.
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MetLife Stadium prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) arrives to the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) arrives to the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) arrives to the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) arrives to the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) arrives to the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) arrives to the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant strength and conditioning coach Matthew Fyle before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders assistant strength and conditioning coach Matthew Fyle before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
MetLife Stadium before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
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MetLife Stadium before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) takes a photo with fans before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) takes a photo with fans before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Rick Dennison huddles with the offensive line before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Rick Dennison huddles with the offensive line before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) and long snapper Alex Ward (47) before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) and long snapper Alex Ward (47) before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Rick Dennison walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Rick Dennison walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
MetLife Stadium during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
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MetLife Stadium during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Al Holcomb during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Al Holcomb during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders Week 8 Captains walk out to the center of the field for the coin toss before the regular season away game against the the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders Week 8 Captains walk out to the center of the field for the coin toss before the regular season away game against the the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) kicks off during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) kicks off during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) defends during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) defends during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) celebrates with teammates after making a first down during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) celebrates with teammates after making a first down during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) listens for a play call during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) listens for a play call during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) congratulates tight end Brock Bowers (89) after making a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) congratulates tight end Brock Bowers (89) after making a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) congratulates tight end Brock Bowers (89) after making a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) congratulates tight end Brock Bowers (89) after making a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates after a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates after a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) celebrates with linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) celebrates with linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) and Maxx Crosby make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) and Maxx Crosby make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5), safety Treydan Stukes (31) and tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5), safety Treydan Stukes (31) and tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) returns a 95-yard kickoff for a touchdown during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) returns a 95-yard kickoff for a touchdown during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) celebrates after returning a 95-yard kickoff for a touchdown during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) celebrates after returning a 95-yard kickoff for a touchdown during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) celebrates after returning a 95-yard kickoff for a touchdown during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) celebrates after returning a 95-yard kickoff for a touchdown during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) congratulates running back Dylan Laube (23) after returning a 95-yard kickoff for a touchdown during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) congratulates running back Dylan Laube (23) after returning a 95-yard kickoff for a touchdown during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) celebrates with fullback Connor Heyward (34) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) after returning a 95-yard kickoff for a touchdown during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) celebrates with fullback Connor Heyward (34) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) after returning a 95-yard kickoff for a touchdown during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) celebrates with teammates after returning a 95-yard kickoff for a touchdown during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) celebrates with teammates after returning a 95-yard kickoff for a touchdown during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up for a PAT during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up for a PAT during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and safety Treydan Stukes (31) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and safety Treydan Stukes (31) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) congratulates defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) congratulates defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates after a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates after a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) congratulates tight end Brock Bowers (89) after a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) congratulates tight end Brock Bowers (89) after a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) kicks a PAT during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) kicks a PAT during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) lines up before the kickoff during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
112 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) lines up before the kickoff during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) calls a play before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) calls a play before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) with teammates after making a first down during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) with teammates after making a first down during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
121 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
122 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) celebrates after making a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) celebrates after making a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) congratulates wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) after a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
124 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) congratulates wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) after a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) celebrates with wide receiver Jack Bech (18) after a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
125 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) celebrates with wide receiver Jack Bech (18) after a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
126 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
127 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
128 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
129 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders fan cheers during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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A Las Vegas Raiders fan cheers during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans cheer during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders fans cheer during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
135 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) on the field during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) on the field during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) celebrates with fans during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) celebrates with fans during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) high fives fans on the field after the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) high fives fans on the field after the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field after the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field after the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) celebrates on the field after the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) celebrates on the field after the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) celebrates on the field after the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) celebrates on the field after the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak celebrates in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak celebrates in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates with Head Coach Klint Kubiak in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates with Head Coach Klint Kubiak in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates on the field after the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates on the field after the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates on the field after the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates on the field after the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive run game coordinator Mario Jeberaeel celebrates in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive run game coordinator Mario Jeberaeel celebrates in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) receives a game ball in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) receives a game ball in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) receives a game ball in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
155 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) receives a game ball in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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