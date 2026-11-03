By the Numbers: Big plays by all units add up to return Raiders to .500

83

The Raiders' coaching staff put together a plan to get running back Mike Washington Jr. more involved in the offense against the Jets.

The rookie set career highs in carries (25) and rushing yards (83) in front of his family and friends that traveled from his hometown of Utica, New York, to see him. It's been the result of hard work for Washington, who hadn't carried the ball more than nine times in a game before Sunday.

"He's just continued to improve," Kubiak said of Washington. "Coming in as a young player, like all young players, there's a lot to learn. And early, there's things you don't want to expose them to. You want them to learn the meeting room. You want them to learn the hard way in practice, so that you're not learning the hard way on Sunday. … But it's been a development process to get him to this point."

Even with Washington's uptick in carries Sunday, Kubiak said second-year running back Ashton Jeanty will remain a big part of the offense moving forward. As for Jeanty, he said there's only one statistic that matters.