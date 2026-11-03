By the Numbers: Big plays by all units add up to return Raiders to .500

The Las Vegas Raiders got back on track Sunday against the New York Jets, picking up their first win since Week 3.
Facing a nine-point deficit on the road entering the second half, they rallied back with 14 points in the third quarter and 10 in the fourth to end their four-game skid. Now back at .500, the Raiders (4-4) have scored 221 points in 2026 – their most through eight games since 2002.
Here's a look at a few numbers that made the difference on offense, defense and special teams in the Raiders' 38-33 victory.
70
Brock Bowers continues to be the focal point of the Raiders' aerial attack, with a team-high seven catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns.
With his output against the Jets, he became the first tight end in NFL history with at least 70 receiving yards in each of his first six games of a season (he missed the first two games with injury). And his 92.1 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF) was the highest of any tight end in Week 8.
"It was all about finishing," Bowers said on the Raiders Gameday postgame show. "Gotta come out and finish a game strong. … We want to be a four-quarter football team."
While technically a tight end, he's shown his versatility in the passing game and caught six passes lined up outside against the Jets. Per NFL Next Gen Stats, it tied for the most by any tight end since at least 2016.
"It surprises me when he doesn't catch it," Raiders coach Klint Kubiak said about Bowers. "That's the truth."
8
Sunday's win at MetLife Stadium was arguably Kirk Cousins' best showing with the Raiders thus far.
No. 8 completed a season-high 73.1 percent of his passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers. He also scored another touchdown rushing on a quarterback sneak, making it his first four-touchdown game since Week 5 of the 2024 season with Atlanta.
"I think just overall, as an overall player, he's been a real blessing to our team," Kubiak said of Cousins. "He has played really good football, and we're right around that halfway mark. We have a lot of football left to play, and none of us are satisfied with where we're at. We just want to keep getting better."
Cousins is the third quarterback in franchise history with at least 19 touchdown passes through eight games of a season, joining Daryle Lamonica (22 in 1969) and Derek Carr (19 in 2015).
His third and final passing touchdown Sunday was a 2-yard pass to Jalen Nailor, the eighth player this season to catch a TD from Cousins.
95
Dylan Laube not only recorded the first kickoff return for a touchdown in the NFL this season Sunday, but also the first by a Raider since Jacoby Ford in Week 6 of the 2011 season.
Laube's 95-yard kickoff return is also the longest this season in the NFL, and the third-year running back is leading the league in yards per kickoff return with 34.1. As he made his way down the sideline toward the end zone against New York, NFL Next Gen Stats clocked him at a top speed at 20.97 mph.
"My role is to kind of bring that juice every single time," Laube said afterward. "And I try to make it with a tackle, with a return, with a block. So I try to do everything I can to make something happen because any big play on special teams just kind of fires up the crowd, the offense, the defense, too."
83
The Raiders' coaching staff put together a plan to get running back Mike Washington Jr. more involved in the offense against the Jets.
The rookie set career highs in carries (25) and rushing yards (83) in front of his family and friends that traveled from his hometown of Utica, New York, to see him. It's been the result of hard work for Washington, who hadn't carried the ball more than nine times in a game before Sunday.
"He's just continued to improve," Kubiak said of Washington. "Coming in as a young player, like all young players, there's a lot to learn. And early, there's things you don't want to expose them to. You want them to learn the meeting room. You want them to learn the hard way in practice, so that you're not learning the hard way on Sunday. … But it's been a development process to get him to this point."
Even with Washington's uptick in carries Sunday, Kubiak said second-year running back Ashton Jeanty will remain a big part of the offense moving forward. As for Jeanty, he said there's only one statistic that matters.
"Whatever it takes for the team to win," he said Sunday. "I just want to win. That's it."
13
With the Jets' offense desperately driving down the field on their final possession Sunday, quarterback Geno Smith heaved a pass to the end zone in Garret Wilson's direction.
Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn leaped in front of the receiver to snatch the ball and landed just inside the end zone for a game-clinching interception. It was the defense's 13th takeaway this season, currently tied for third most in the league. It was the third turnover created by Chinn this season, along with two forced fumbles, and his first interception since Week 10 of the 2024 season.
"That was a big-time catch," Kubiak said of the interception. "When the ball's in the air, you're just looking up there and praying one of our guys comes down with it, and Chinn was extremely aggressive. He wanted to end the game right there and got his feet in bounds. Tremendous athletic play."
View the best photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 8 win matchup against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.