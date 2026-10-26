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By the Numbers: A few familiar trends surfaced in the Raiders' Week 7 defeat

Oct 26, 2026 at 04:52 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders dropped their fourth straight game in Week 7, falling short two scores to the Los Angles Rams.

The Raiders' loss to the Rams was largely the result of recurring problems that have followed the team throughout the season. A closer look at the numbers reveals several key areas that need improvement as Las Vegas searches for answers.

48

Running the football continues to be a concern for the Raiders. The team hasn't eclipsed 100 yards on the ground since Week 3 in New Orleans.

Las Vegas rushed for 48 yards against the Rams, their second lowest total this season. Ashton Jeanty averaged 1.9 yards per carry, his second lowest average in a game in his career. With 523 rushing yards through seven games, the Raiders rank among the league's bottom five rushing offenses.

"We've just got to watch the film," Jeanty said postgame, "see how we can get better in the running back room, O-line room. It's a team sport. We've always just got to come together and figure out what we need to do to make the run game come to life."

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199

On the other side of the ball, the Raiders were similarly ineffective against the run

Las Vegas allowed 199 rushing yards to the Rams, over 200 yards if you don't include Matthew Stafford taking a knee three times to run out the clock. Per Next Gen Stats, the Rams' 60% rushing success rate is not only their season high, but the fourth-highest mark by a team in a game this season.

"It's a performing based league, got to perform," Nakobe Dean said. "At this point, we know what we're not good at as a defense, and we got to pick that up."

Containing the run has also become an ongoing concern for the Raiders, who are allowing 143.6 rushing yards per game (third-most in league) and five yards per carry (second-most in league).

"We're not going to run the ball until we stop the run," said Klint Kubiak. "Until you make the game competitive. You can't be in the fourth quarter chasing points and expect to be a good run team. So, you need attempts, and in order to get those attempts, then we have to stop the run, and we have to keep our opponent out of the end zone."

21

Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer have been the top producers in the passing game for the Raiders. Going into the matchup against the Rams, they accounted for nearly 40% of the team's receptions and receiving yards.

However, Los Angeles had a gameplan prepared for taking the two tight ends out of the equation, as the duo combined for two catches and 21 yards in the first half. Rams CB Jaylen Watson, who had his fair share of snaps against Bowers, allowed two receptions for 17 yards on 10 targets against the Raiders in Week 7, and also recorded four pass deflections.

Down 22 points at halftime with a lack of a rushing attack, there were more targets to go around for the two tight ends in the second half, as they finished the game with a combined nine catches for 95 receiving yards.

20

Moving the ball down the field wasn't a problem for the Raiders offense Sunday. Turning those drives into touchdowns was another story.

As the Rams offense went a perfect 5-of-5 in the red zone, the Silver and Black went 1-of-5 (20%).

While the Raiders have maintained a top-10 scoring-drive percentage at 46.2%, much of that production has come through the right leg of Matt Gay, who is 17-for-19 on field-goal attempts.

Yet, the Raiders red zone percentage of 46.4% is the fourth-lowest in the league. The Raiders didn't have much success on money downs either against the Rams, going 3-of-14 on third down and 2-of-5 on fourth down.

"It's very disappointing," Kubiak said of the red zone miscues, "especially with the emphasis we've put on it. When it comes down to it, we have to make plays down there when we have our one-on-one opportunities. We've got to make the throws, we've got to make the catches and it didn't happen."

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Rams | Week 7

View the best photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Allegiant Stadium prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams.
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Allegiant Stadium prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive run game coordinator Mario Jeberaeel arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive run game coordinator Mario Jeberaeel arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) and guard Caleb Rogers (76) arrive to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) and guard Caleb Rogers (76) arrive to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) and linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) arrive to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) and linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) arrive to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Bryce Cabeldue (77), tackle Charles Grant (60) and tackle DJ Glaze (71) arrive to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Bryce Cabeldue (77), tackle Charles Grant (60) and tackle DJ Glaze (71) arrive to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) takes a photo with fans before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) takes a photo with fans before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) with fans in the Champions Club before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) with fans in the Champions Club before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) takes a photo with fans before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) takes a photo with fans before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) with fans in the Champions Club before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) with fans in the Champions Club before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) with fans in the Champions Club before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) with fans in the Champions Club before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Matt Gay (14) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Matt Gay (14) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders Week 7 Captains during the coin toss before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders Week 7 Captains during the coin toss before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) returns a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) returns a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) celebrates with teammates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) celebrates with teammates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) returns a punt during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) returns a punt during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) returns a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) returns a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) celebrates with teammates after a 42-yard kickoff return during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) celebrates with teammates after a 42-yard kickoff return during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up for a 30-yard field goal attempt during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up for a 30-yard field goal attempt during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) blocks during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) blocks during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates after making a first down during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates after making a first down during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up for a 27-yard field goal attempt during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up for a 27-yard field goal attempt during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20), wide receiver Dareke Young (81) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) line up before a punt during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20), wide receiver Dareke Young (81) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) line up before a punt during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) celebrates with teammates during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) celebrates with teammates during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
107 / 131

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) recovers a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) recovers a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates with linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) after a fumble recovery during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates with linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) after a fumble recovery during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates after a fumble recovery during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates after a fumble recovery during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) defends during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) defends during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) congratulates wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) after making a first down during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) congratulates wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) after making a first down during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a 37-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a 37-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a 37-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a 37-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates after making a 37-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates after making a 37-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates after making a 37-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates after making a 37-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) congratulates wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) after a 37-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
121 / 131

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) congratulates wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) after a 37-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
125 / 131

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) makes a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) makes a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) makes a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
127 / 131

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) makes a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates with tight end Brock Bowers (89) after making a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
128 / 131

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates with tight end Brock Bowers (89) after making a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates with wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) after making a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
129 / 131

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates with wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) after making a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
130 / 131

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) congratulates kicker Matt Gay (14) making a 36-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
131 / 131

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) congratulates kicker Matt Gay (14) making a 36-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
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