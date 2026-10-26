By the Numbers: A few familiar trends surfaced in the Raiders' Week 7 defeat

The Las Vegas Raiders dropped their fourth straight game in Week 7, falling short two scores to the Los Angles Rams.
The Raiders' loss to the Rams was largely the result of recurring problems that have followed the team throughout the season. A closer look at the numbers reveals several key areas that need improvement as Las Vegas searches for answers.
48
Running the football continues to be a concern for the Raiders. The team hasn't eclipsed 100 yards on the ground since Week 3 in New Orleans.
Las Vegas rushed for 48 yards against the Rams, their second lowest total this season. Ashton Jeanty averaged 1.9 yards per carry, his second lowest average in a game in his career. With 523 rushing yards through seven games, the Raiders rank among the league's bottom five rushing offenses.
"We've just got to watch the film," Jeanty said postgame, "see how we can get better in the running back room, O-line room. It's a team sport. We've always just got to come together and figure out what we need to do to make the run game come to life."
199
On the other side of the ball, the Raiders were similarly ineffective against the run
Las Vegas allowed 199 rushing yards to the Rams, over 200 yards if you don't include Matthew Stafford taking a knee three times to run out the clock. Per Next Gen Stats, the Rams' 60% rushing success rate is not only their season high, but the fourth-highest mark by a team in a game this season.
"It's a performing based league, got to perform," Nakobe Dean said. "At this point, we know what we're not good at as a defense, and we got to pick that up."
Containing the run has also become an ongoing concern for the Raiders, who are allowing 143.6 rushing yards per game (third-most in league) and five yards per carry (second-most in league).
"We're not going to run the ball until we stop the run," said Klint Kubiak. "Until you make the game competitive. You can't be in the fourth quarter chasing points and expect to be a good run team. So, you need attempts, and in order to get those attempts, then we have to stop the run, and we have to keep our opponent out of the end zone."
21
Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer have been the top producers in the passing game for the Raiders. Going into the matchup against the Rams, they accounted for nearly 40% of the team's receptions and receiving yards.
However, Los Angeles had a gameplan prepared for taking the two tight ends out of the equation, as the duo combined for two catches and 21 yards in the first half. Rams CB Jaylen Watson, who had his fair share of snaps against Bowers, allowed two receptions for 17 yards on 10 targets against the Raiders in Week 7, and also recorded four pass deflections.
Down 22 points at halftime with a lack of a rushing attack, there were more targets to go around for the two tight ends in the second half, as they finished the game with a combined nine catches for 95 receiving yards.
20
Moving the ball down the field wasn't a problem for the Raiders offense Sunday. Turning those drives into touchdowns was another story.
As the Rams offense went a perfect 5-of-5 in the red zone, the Silver and Black went 1-of-5 (20%).
While the Raiders have maintained a top-10 scoring-drive percentage at 46.2%, much of that production has come through the right leg of Matt Gay, who is 17-for-19 on field-goal attempts.
Yet, the Raiders red zone percentage of 46.4% is the fourth-lowest in the league. The Raiders didn't have much success on money downs either against the Rams, going 3-of-14 on third down and 2-of-5 on fourth down.
"It's very disappointing," Kubiak said of the red zone miscues, "especially with the emphasis we've put on it. When it comes down to it, we have to make plays down there when we have our one-on-one opportunities. We've got to make the throws, we've got to make the catches and it didn't happen."
View the best photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.