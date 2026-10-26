By the Numbers: A few familiar trends surfaced in the Raiders' Week 7 defeat

199

On the other side of the ball, the Raiders were similarly ineffective against the run

Las Vegas allowed 199 rushing yards to the Rams, over 200 yards if you don't include Matthew Stafford taking a knee three times to run out the clock. Per Next Gen Stats, the Rams' 60% rushing success rate is not only their season high, but the fourth-highest mark by a team in a game this season.

"It's a performing based league, got to perform," Nakobe Dean said. "At this point, we know what we're not good at as a defense, and we got to pick that up."

Containing the run has also become an ongoing concern for the Raiders, who are allowing 143.6 rushing yards per game (third-most in league) and five yards per carry (second-most in league).