By the Numbers: Raiders offense continuing to click despite three-game slide

155

The first and most obvious example of improvement under Kubiak has been how often the team is scoring.

The Raiders have scored 155 points on the season, their most through six games of a season since 2022 (163). It is the franchise's third time in the last 15 seasons with at least 155 points through six games (also: 2020, 171). Their 27.0 points per game average ranks at sixth highest in the NFL, nearly double their 14.3 points per game in 2025, which ranked last in the league.

Their 46.3% scoring percentage is also 10th in the league heading into Monday Night Football, with quarterback Kirk Cousins having thrown 14 touchdowns, tied with Trevor Lawrence for most in the league.

"All I know to do is go back to work to have candid conversations on Monday that make us better as a football team," Cousins said after passing for 313 yards and two touchdowns against the Buffalo Bills.