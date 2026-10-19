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By the Numbers: Raiders offense continuing to click despite three-game slide

Oct 19, 2026 at 04:38 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders aren't pleased with their 3-3 start to the 2026 season, even as they continue to show significant progress from a year ago.

The frustration comes from the fact that two of their three losses have been by three points, as the locker room universally believes they must be better at closing out games in crucial moments down the stretch. Even so, the Raiders have taken strides on offense, hence why they've been such an competitive team under Klint Kubiak in his first year as an NFL head coach.

"You are what your record says you are," Kubiak said Monday. "We have everything in front of us. We have a really good football team coming into our place this week, and like I just told the guys, everything's in front of us."

While there are many things the team needs to improve on heading into Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams, here's a look at some numbers that indicate promise for the Raiders.

155

The first and most obvious example of improvement under Kubiak has been how often the team is scoring.

The Raiders have scored 155 points on the season, their most through six games of a season since 2022 (163). It is the franchise's third time in the last 15 seasons with at least 155 points through six games (also: 2020, 171). Their 27.0 points per game average ranks at sixth highest in the NFL, nearly double their 14.3 points per game in 2025, which ranked last in the league.

Their 46.3% scoring percentage is also 10th in the league heading into Monday Night Football, with quarterback Kirk Cousins having thrown 14 touchdowns, tied with Trevor Lawrence for most in the league.

"All I know to do is go back to work to have candid conversations on Monday that make us better as a football team," Cousins said after passing for 313 yards and two touchdowns against the Buffalo Bills.

"To have your process, your habits that get you ready to play well, and then to go through that process to not change anything when you're winning, to not change too much when you're losing. I think the only part you change is when you go back and see where we got to be better, and you emphasize that during the week."

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44

Tre Tucker continued to step up as a top wideout on the team, totaling five catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

His second touchdown of the game was a 44-yard deep shot from Kirk Cousins to bring the game within three points late in the fourth quarter. It was Tucker's second game with at least 90 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

"[H]e just can roll," Cousins said of Tucker. "I played with DeSean Jackson, I play with Aldrick Robinson, so I played with 4.2 guys; he can roll. And I came off the field, I said, 'I think he's faster than I realize he is.' And there's times where I just need to launch, and he'll go get it. So, he showed me that again today."

Tucker has been synonymous with his speed since the Raiders drafted him in 2023. Having ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at his Cincinnati Pro Day, he's been clocked running at least 18 miles per hour on 18 of his routes this year, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

"When I look at me, I'm not 6-foot-4, so I feel like my asset, my God-given talent is speed," Tucker said postgame. "I have to be able to do those type of things, and obviously, Kirk trusts me. So, when the ball's in the air, it's mine or nobody's. That's kind of my mentality, and he put one up right there, and I just was able to make a play."

95

Michael Mayer had a career-high 95 receiving yards against the Bills. Five of his seven receptions were for gains over 10 yards.

The tight end is on pace for a career season, with his 266 receiving yards in six games just 62 yards shy of his career single-season high in 2025. He's also just seven catches away from tying his single-season high receptions from last season.

Even with Brock Bowers as the main target, both tight ends have been playing exceptionally well together. The duo has accounted for 56 catches and 648 receiving yards, nearly 40% of the team's entire share in both categories. Per Next Gen Stats, the team has lined up in 12 personnel on 43.5% of their offensive snaps, the second most of any offense in the league.

"He's a factor even when they're not taking away Brock," Kubiak said about Mayer. "Mike's a leader on our team and a productive player that does a lot of dirty work and can catch the ball, stretch the seam, make guys miss in the flats. Mike's a leader."

3.25

The good news? The running game is improving. The not so good news? The Raiders still averaged just 3.25 yards per rushing attempt against the Bills.

This was the fourth game this season in which the Silver and Black rushed for 100 yards. Ashton Jeanty has averaged 2.8 yards a carry in those outings. Nevertheless, rookie Mike Washington Jr. continued to impress Sunday, with 43 rushing yards on nine carries. He leads the team in yards per carry with 4.9 and has five explosive runs this season.

"I think we have to get production from all three of our backs," Kubiak said, "and Mike Washington did some good stuff yesterday, and I thought overall our backs, they ran harder yesterday. I thought they broke tackles. I thought they moved the line of scrimmage when things weren't there. I thought [running backs coach] Coach Omar [Young] did a really good job of challenging our guys. I thought they had one of their better games, and I expect that to continue to improve."

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Bills | Week 6

View the best photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor's (9) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor's (9) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer's (87) locker prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
3 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer's (87) locker prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Allegiant Stadium before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Allegiant Stadium before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Crucial Catch Signage before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Crucial Catch Signage before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Crucial Catch Signage before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Crucial Catch Signage before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive run game coordinator Mario Jeberaeel arrives to the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive run game coordinator Mario Jeberaeel arrives to the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) arrives to the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) arrives to the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) and tight end Brock Bowers (89) arrive to the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
10 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) and tight end Brock Bowers (89) arrive to the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) arrives to the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) arrives to the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) arrives to the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) arrives to the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives to the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
13 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives to the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) arrives to the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) arrives to the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) arrives to the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) arrives to the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) arrives to the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) arrives to the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) arrives to the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) arrives to the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach Mike McCoy warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach Mike McCoy warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) high fives the Henderson Paseo Verde Little League Team before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) high fives the Henderson Paseo Verde Little League Team before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) on the bench before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) on the bench before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) and defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) walk down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) and defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) walk down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders player wears a Crucial Catch glove before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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A Las Vegas Raiders player wears a Crucial Catch glove before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) huddles with the team before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) huddles with the team before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) takes the field before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
59 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) takes the field before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
60 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
61 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
62 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
63 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
64 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
65 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
66 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
67 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
68 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders player hold his helmet during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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A Las Vegas Raiders player hold his helmet during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
72 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders Week 6 Captains walk out to the center of the field for the coin toss before the regular season home game against the the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
73 / 155

The Las Vegas Raiders Week 6 Captains walk out to the center of the field for the coin toss before the regular season home game against the the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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The Las Vegas Raiders defense makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
75 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
76 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) celebrates sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) celebrates sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) congratulates linebacker Quay Walker (7) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
78 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) congratulates linebacker Quay Walker (7) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) returns a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
79 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) returns a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates afters making a first down during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates afters making a first down during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
84 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
85 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
86 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates after running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
88 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates after running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
89 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates with teammates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
90 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates with teammates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
91 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) congratulates safety Treydan Stukes (31) after breaking up a pass during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
93 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) congratulates safety Treydan Stukes (31) after breaking up a pass during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) returns a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
94 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) returns a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) defends during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
95 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) defends during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
96 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
97 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
98 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35), defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
99 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35), defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and cornerback Taron Johnson (3) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
100 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and cornerback Taron Johnson (3) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) returns a punt during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
101 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) returns a punt during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
102 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
103 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
104 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
105 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
106 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
107 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
108 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up for a 27-yard field goal attempt during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
109 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up for a 27-yard field goal attempt during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) defends during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
110 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) defends during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
111 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
112 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
113 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
114 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
115 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
116 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
117 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
118 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) defends during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
119 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) defends during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
120 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
121 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
122 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up for a 23-yard field goal attempt during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
123 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up for a 23-yard field goal attempt during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) celebrates with kicker Matt Gay (14) after a 23-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
124 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) celebrates with kicker Matt Gay (14) after a 23-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
125 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
126 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
127 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) attempt to block a PAT during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
128 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) attempt to block a PAT during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
129 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) after a tackle during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
130 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) after a tackle during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
131 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
132 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) help up tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
133 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) help up tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
134 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
135 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
136 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
137 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
138 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
139 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
140 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
141 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
142 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
143 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
144 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates with running back Ashton Jeanty (2) after making an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
145 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates with running back Ashton Jeanty (2) after making an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates after making an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
146 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates after making an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates with wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) after making an 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
147 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates with wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) after making an 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
148 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
149 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
150 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
151 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
152 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) catches the kickoff during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
153 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) catches the kickoff during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a 44-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
154 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a 44-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.
155 / 155

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 33-30.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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