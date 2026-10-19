By the Numbers: Raiders offense continuing to click despite three-game slide

The Las Vegas Raiders aren't pleased with their 3-3 start to the 2026 season, even as they continue to show significant progress from a year ago.
The frustration comes from the fact that two of their three losses have been by three points, as the locker room universally believes they must be better at closing out games in crucial moments down the stretch. Even so, the Raiders have taken strides on offense, hence why they've been such an competitive team under Klint Kubiak in his first year as an NFL head coach.
"You are what your record says you are," Kubiak said Monday. "We have everything in front of us. We have a really good football team coming into our place this week, and like I just told the guys, everything's in front of us."
While there are many things the team needs to improve on heading into Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams, here's a look at some numbers that indicate promise for the Raiders.
155
The first and most obvious example of improvement under Kubiak has been how often the team is scoring.
The Raiders have scored 155 points on the season, their most through six games of a season since 2022 (163). It is the franchise's third time in the last 15 seasons with at least 155 points through six games (also: 2020, 171). Their 27.0 points per game average ranks at sixth highest in the NFL, nearly double their 14.3 points per game in 2025, which ranked last in the league.
Their 46.3% scoring percentage is also 10th in the league heading into Monday Night Football, with quarterback Kirk Cousins having thrown 14 touchdowns, tied with Trevor Lawrence for most in the league.
"All I know to do is go back to work to have candid conversations on Monday that make us better as a football team," Cousins said after passing for 313 yards and two touchdowns against the Buffalo Bills.
"To have your process, your habits that get you ready to play well, and then to go through that process to not change anything when you're winning, to not change too much when you're losing. I think the only part you change is when you go back and see where we got to be better, and you emphasize that during the week."
44
Tre Tucker continued to step up as a top wideout on the team, totaling five catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns.
His second touchdown of the game was a 44-yard deep shot from Kirk Cousins to bring the game within three points late in the fourth quarter. It was Tucker's second game with at least 90 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
"[H]e just can roll," Cousins said of Tucker. "I played with DeSean Jackson, I play with Aldrick Robinson, so I played with 4.2 guys; he can roll. And I came off the field, I said, 'I think he's faster than I realize he is.' And there's times where I just need to launch, and he'll go get it. So, he showed me that again today."
Tucker has been synonymous with his speed since the Raiders drafted him in 2023. Having ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at his Cincinnati Pro Day, he's been clocked running at least 18 miles per hour on 18 of his routes this year, per NFL Next Gen Stats.
"When I look at me, I'm not 6-foot-4, so I feel like my asset, my God-given talent is speed," Tucker said postgame. "I have to be able to do those type of things, and obviously, Kirk trusts me. So, when the ball's in the air, it's mine or nobody's. That's kind of my mentality, and he put one up right there, and I just was able to make a play."
95
Michael Mayer had a career-high 95 receiving yards against the Bills. Five of his seven receptions were for gains over 10 yards.
The tight end is on pace for a career season, with his 266 receiving yards in six games just 62 yards shy of his career single-season high in 2025. He's also just seven catches away from tying his single-season high receptions from last season.
Even with Brock Bowers as the main target, both tight ends have been playing exceptionally well together. The duo has accounted for 56 catches and 648 receiving yards, nearly 40% of the team's entire share in both categories. Per Next Gen Stats, the team has lined up in 12 personnel on 43.5% of their offensive snaps, the second most of any offense in the league.
"He's a factor even when they're not taking away Brock," Kubiak said about Mayer. "Mike's a leader on our team and a productive player that does a lot of dirty work and can catch the ball, stretch the seam, make guys miss in the flats. Mike's a leader."
3.25
The good news? The running game is improving. The not so good news? The Raiders still averaged just 3.25 yards per rushing attempt against the Bills.
This was the fourth game this season in which the Silver and Black rushed for 100 yards. Ashton Jeanty has averaged 2.8 yards a carry in those outings. Nevertheless, rookie Mike Washington Jr. continued to impress Sunday, with 43 rushing yards on nine carries. He leads the team in yards per carry with 4.9 and has five explosive runs this season.
"I think we have to get production from all three of our backs," Kubiak said, "and Mike Washington did some good stuff yesterday, and I thought overall our backs, they ran harder yesterday. I thought they broke tackles. I thought they moved the line of scrimmage when things weren't there. I thought [running backs coach] Coach Omar [Young] did a really good job of challenging our guys. I thought they had one of their better games, and I expect that to continue to improve."
View the best photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.