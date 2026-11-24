After eliminating a 17-point first-half deficit Sunday, the Raiders fell short on the road to the Denver Broncos, 38-24.
While there are no moral victories in the Raiders' seventh loss this season, a few silver linings from the game foreshadow a bright future for the Silver and Black.
Here's a look back at the Raiders' Week 11 showing, with some statistics to highlight the good and the bad of the contest.
88
Amid injuries to tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, wide receiver Jack Bech stepped up for the best game of his NFL career.
The second-year wideout from TCU posted career highs in receiving yards (88) and receptions (eight) against the Broncos, and also scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. It was his first TD grab since the season opener against Miami.
"He's always been gritty, always been a great teammate," Raiders coach Klint Kubiak said of Bech. "Then you get opportunities against a really good defense, and he made plays. So I'm happy for him. I'm not surprised. He makes those plays in practice, and with Brock out, he gets opportunities to go produce."
Despite his success against the Broncos, Bech couldn't cherish the moment for obvious reasons.
"We have a goal as a team, that's to come in and win games," Bech said. "We didn't get our job done today, so that's the main thing. Just got to find a way to win some games."
169
Second-year running back Ashton Jeanty recorded a season-high 169 scrimmage yards in Denver.
Of those, 79 came on the ground as he gained a career-high 7.2 yards per carry, including his longest rush of the season on a 46-yard gain in the second quarter.
Jeanty also continued to excel in the passing game with five catches for 90 yards. Sixty-eight of those yards came on a wheel route for a second-quarter touchdown. He's currently leading all running backs in receiving yards (507) and receptions (51), and is tied with Kansas City's Kenneth Walker for most receiving touchdowns with four.
"I think Ashton is continuing to make plays," Kubiak said, "and he's always been a leader for us, and he just has to build on this."
3
Fernando Mendoza continued to impress early in his NFL career, throwing for 267 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in Week 11.
The yards were hard to come by. Per NFL Next Gen Stats, the Broncos blitzed Mendoza on 43.2% of his dropbacks, their second-highest rate in a game this season. While this led to Mendoza being sacked five times, he went 6 of 11 for 118 yards and a touchdown when facing pressure against Denver, more than double his yardage under duress against Seattle the previous week (54).
"I believe I saw the field better," Mendoza said. "I believe that my accuracy was better this week than last week, stepping into throws rather than drifting back. … Don't get me wrong, although I believe it was an improvement, there are a lot of things I need to improve on for next week."
Additionally, Mendoza's 68-yard touchdown pass to Jeanty was the second-longest first career touchdown pass by a No. 1 overall pick in the common draft era, trailing only Cam Newton's 77-yard touchdown pass to Steve Smith Sr. with Carolina in 2011. Per Pro Football Focus, Mendoza is the third rookie quarterback to be selected No. 1 overall to have a game in his first two career starts with at least 250 passing yards and three touchdowns, joining Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence.
"I thought he was poised," center Tyler Linderbaum said of Mendoza. "He's someone who just studies hard, he works hard, he understands the playbook, so when we get in moments like these, he's just trained. He's put himself in this position to be ready and I thought he had great poise in there today."
111
Stopping the run continues to be an issue for the Silver and Black.
Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries against the Raiders. Of Coleman's 111 yards, 107 came after contact, the most by a Denver running back since 2018.
It was the 10th consecutive game in which the Raiders allowed more than 100 rushing yards. After allowing 133 yards on the ground Sunday, they're giving up the second-most rushing yards to opposing offenses at 149.5 per game.
View the best photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 11 match up against the Denever Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.