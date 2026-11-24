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Fernando Mendoza continued to impress early in his NFL career, throwing for 267 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in Week 11.

The yards were hard to come by. Per NFL Next Gen Stats, the Broncos blitzed Mendoza on 43.2% of his dropbacks, their second-highest rate in a game this season. While this led to Mendoza being sacked five times, he went 6 of 11 for 118 yards and a touchdown when facing pressure against Denver, more than double his yardage under duress against Seattle the previous week (54).

"I believe I saw the field better," Mendoza said. "I believe that my accuracy was better this week than last week, stepping into throws rather than drifting back. … Don't get me wrong, although I believe it was an improvement, there are a lot of things I need to improve on for next week."

Additionally, Mendoza's 68-yard touchdown pass to Jeanty was the second-longest first career touchdown pass by a No. 1 overall pick in the common draft era, trailing only Cam Newton's 77-yard touchdown pass to Steve Smith Sr. with Carolina in 2011. Per Pro Football Focus, Mendoza is the third rookie quarterback to be selected No. 1 overall to have a game in his first two career starts with at least 250 passing yards and three touchdowns, joining Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence.