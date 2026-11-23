Such as: giving a "tell" on some of his passes (patting the ball before throwing, maybe?) that enabled the Broncos to tip at least six of his throws at the line of scrimmage; holding onto the ball too long to absorb five sacks (he has been sacked 11 times in two games now); and staring down a receiver (such seemed to be the case on the back-breaking pick-six in the fourth quarter).

Still, the excitement of what Mendoza did in Denver was palpable.

Rallying the Raiders from a 17-0 deficit to a 17-17 tie in the third quarter.

Joining Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence as the only rookie QBs drafted first overall to have a game with three TD passes and 250 passing yards within their first two career starts.

Having the Raiders in position for a potential game-tying drive at the two-minute warning. And doing it all without All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers, who missed the game with knee and quadriceps injuries, and with his helmet communications speaker malfunctioning at times.

This was fun. It was exciting. It provided suspense to a game the Raiders seemed done for after falling behind by three scores early in the second quarter.

Plus, Mendoza, who passed for 267 yards in completing 18 of 37 throws, also provided food for thought in the other locker room.

Broncos coach Sean Payton said he was "really impressed with the off-schedule stuff. … I was more impressed with his size and escapability than maybe I saw on tape."

Yes, even with the five sacks, two of which came on the final drive. But Mendoza moving outside of the pocket was a cheat code, of sorts.

His play-action fake, hiding the ball like a junior Aaron Rodgers, and hitting Ashton Jeanty on a wheel route for a 68-yard touchdown was a thing of beauty that seemingly set off alarms throughout the rest of the AFC West.

"It's only going to get easier [for him] the more he sees, the more he's able to play,' Broncos quarterback Bo Nix said of Mendoza.

"He seems like a tough, competitive, resilient player. He showed some good signs. Unfortunately, that's the quarterback in our [division] that we're going to have to play against. You don't ever want good quarterbacks in your [division], so we'll have to play even better against good competition. When they're going to continue to get better, we have to continue to get better."