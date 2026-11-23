DENVER – There was a quiet confidence, almost an understated excitement, bubbling beneath the surface in the Raiders locker room late Sunday afternoon.
Oh, sure, disappointment abounded, what with the Raiders falling to the rival Broncos, 38-24, and the end goal always being to win the game. Or did you miss Raiders coach Klint Kubiak saying, "Our team could give a crap about a moral victory" at the postgame podium?
Of course. A million times of course, that should be the sentiment.
And yet…
Fernando Mendoza offered hope. The No. 1 overall draft pick gave glimpses of things to come for the Raiders in the din of Empower Field at Mile High in his first career road start as the franchise's quarterback of the present and future.
Because if last week's starting debut against the Super Bowl champion Seahawks was about learning, this outing against a team that played in the AFC title game last January was about growth.
"I felt a lot more comfortable this week than last week," Mendoza said. "They're both great defenses, both top in the league. However, I just felt like I was able to settle in and was able to see the entire field better. I was able to see the entire football field.
"I believe that my accuracy was better this week than last week, stepping into throws rather than drifting back. … Don't get me wrong, although I believe it was an improvement, there are a lot of things I need to improve on for next week."
Such as: giving a "tell" on some of his passes (patting the ball before throwing, maybe?) that enabled the Broncos to tip at least six of his throws at the line of scrimmage; holding onto the ball too long to absorb five sacks (he has been sacked 11 times in two games now); and staring down a receiver (such seemed to be the case on the back-breaking pick-six in the fourth quarter).
Still, the excitement of what Mendoza did in Denver was palpable.
- Rallying the Raiders from a 17-0 deficit to a 17-17 tie in the third quarter.
- Joining Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence as the only rookie QBs drafted first overall to have a game with three TD passes and 250 passing yards within their first two career starts.
- Having the Raiders in position for a potential game-tying drive at the two-minute warning. And doing it all without All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers, who missed the game with knee and quadriceps injuries, and with his helmet communications speaker malfunctioning at times.
This was fun. It was exciting. It provided suspense to a game the Raiders seemed done for after falling behind by three scores early in the second quarter.
Plus, Mendoza, who passed for 267 yards in completing 18 of 37 throws, also provided food for thought in the other locker room.
Broncos coach Sean Payton said he was "really impressed with the off-schedule stuff. … I was more impressed with his size and escapability than maybe I saw on tape."
Yes, even with the five sacks, two of which came on the final drive. But Mendoza moving outside of the pocket was a cheat code, of sorts.
His play-action fake, hiding the ball like a junior Aaron Rodgers, and hitting Ashton Jeanty on a wheel route for a 68-yard touchdown was a thing of beauty that seemingly set off alarms throughout the rest of the AFC West.
"It's only going to get easier [for him] the more he sees, the more he's able to play,' Broncos quarterback Bo Nix said of Mendoza.
"He seems like a tough, competitive, resilient player. He showed some good signs. Unfortunately, that's the quarterback in our [division] that we're going to have to play against. You don't ever want good quarterbacks in your [division], so we'll have to play even better against good competition. When they're going to continue to get better, we have to continue to get better."
Hey, even ESPN wondered if Mendoza is already the second-best QB in the AFC West…after two starts.
Yes, Mendoza provides excitement and hope in equal doses. Which is needed with the Raiders having lost seven of eight games since their 3-0 start.
Up next: a flexed-into-primetime Sunday night affair at Cleveland against a Browns team coming off its bye week. That means three of the Raiders' last four opponents (the 49ers, Broncos and Browns) will be coming off their respective bye…before the Raiders will have enjoyed their week off, which comes after the Cleveland trip.
Weird.
But I digress. It's a team sport, of course, yet in his two starts, Mendoza has led the Raiders to a 10-7 halftime lead against the Seahawks and a 17-17 third-quarter tie in Denver.
He also, perhaps, unlocked the running game — the Raiders ran for 143 yards, their first triple-digit game on the ground since Week 3 — and Jeanty benefitted in Denver, with 79 rushing yards and 90 receiving yards.
"He's a true fighter, man," Jeanty said of Mendoza on Raiders Gameday. "Through the adversity, he kept fighting, kept playing, kept making great throws, kept continuing plays. There's just a lot to be excited about with him and he's only going to keep getting better."
Same with second-year receiver Jack Bech, who had career highs in targets (nine), catches (eight) and receiving yards (88) to go with his second career TD.
"Not only does he put the ball where it's supposed to be, with the correct pace, but he puts it to where, even if he has to fit it in a window, it's in a way to where it's easy to catch," Bech said. "It's friendly for a receiver, a tight end or a running back."
Indeed, Mendoza's three TD passes came to a receiver (Bech), a tight end (Ian Thomas) and a running back (Jeanty).
Yeah, that's reason enough for quiet confidence and excitement bubbling beneath the surface.
View photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 11 match up against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.