The Raiders showed resilience and grit in a hostile environment Sunday, erasing a double-digit lead as rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza showed glimpses as to why he was the No. 1 overall pick in April.
But it wasn't enough against the reigning AFC West champions.
The Raiders fell short for a third straight game, dropping to 4-7 with a 38-24 road loss to the Denver Broncos.
The Raiders fought through a multitude of injuries, going into the game without top pass catcher Brock Bowers, and things became worse throughout the game as multiple defensive tackles and tight end Michael Mayer were also taken out of action.
On a day that the Raiders needed to be close to perfect, their mistakes proved costly as the Broncos (8-2) won their sixth consecutive game.
"I think overall our team played some better football," Raiders coach Klint Kubiak said. "But our team could give a crap about a moral victory. We've got to go win a game."
"Unacceptable" penalty woes
A week after not committing a penalty, the Raiders committed nine for 63 yards against Denver. Seven of those calls came in the first half.
With the Broncos up 3-0 early in the second quarter, a pass interference call on third-and-goal led to their first touchdown. After it looked like the Raiders were going to hold Denver to another field-goal attempt, cornerback Eric Stokes was called for hanging onto receiver Jaylen Waddle. With the ball at the 1-yard line, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix found Adam Trautman in the back of the end zone for a 10-0 lead.
Penalties also took points off the board for the Raiders. Two plays after Ashton Jeanty gained a season-high 46-yard run, Mendoza found receiver Jalen Nailor for what would've been the QB's first career passing touchdown, but it was overturned due to pass interference on Cody White for setting a pick on the play. The Raiders settled for a 28-yard field goal from Matt Gay to pull within 17-3.
Another touchdown was taken off the board in the fourth quarter as Mendoza stepped past the line of scrimmage on what would've been a 10-yard score to Nailor.
"That's not going to win any games, that's unacceptable," Kubiak said of the penalties. "You gotta go look at the tape and look at everyone individually, but you're not going to win with nine penalties."
Running with purpose
With Pro Bowl tight end Bowers out of action, the Raiders needed to produce offense in some fashion.
It came in the form of Jeanty, as the 2025 first-round pick exploded for 169 scrimmage yards.
In the second quarter, Mendoza found Jeanty on a wheel route, and the running back left Broncos linebacker Que Robinson in the dust for a 68-yard touchdown. It was the first touchdown pass of Mendoza's career and Jeanty's fourth receiving TD this season.
"I've been getting more comfortable in the pass game," Jeanty said, "so I feel like when I line up out wide or run out the backfield, I feel like nobody can guard me. And Nando being a great quarterback, he's going to put the ball where it needs to be on time."
Rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. also contributed to the ground attack with 42 yards on nine carries. With Las Vegas totaling 143 rushing yards against the Broncos, the team exceeded 100 yards on the ground in a game for the first time since Week 3 against New Orleans.
"We came out with a mentality that we're going to run the ball," Jeanty said. "The O-line moving them off the line of scrimmage and I think the way we rotated as well gave us a good flow. We were just being more physical than them."
Yet there wasn't complementary play on the other side of the ball for the Raiders as the 31st-ranked rushing defense surrendered 111 yards and three touchdowns to Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman.
Quarterback comparison
In the battle between two young quarterbacks, neither was perfect. But both did enough to keep their team in the game.
Nix started out hot as the Broncos raced to a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter. Highlights included his touchdown pass to Trautman and a 36-yard pass to Marvin Mims. He also overthrew a few of his receivers on what could've resulted in more explosive plays.
Nix was 7 of 12 for 87 yards in the second half.
As for Mendoza, he settled in after the Broncos forced punts on Las Vegas' first three drives of the game that went for a total of 21 yards. Mendoza helped the Raiders rattle off 17 unanswered points to tie the game in the third quarter with the TD pass to Jeanty and a 19-yard scoring throw to Ian Thomas, who was wide open on a play action.
He threw one more touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter to bring the Raiders to within 31-24, finding receiver Jack Bech on a 7-yard strike. Mendoza finished with 267 passing yards and 22 rushing yards, going against another elite defense after facing Seattle in his first start.
"I felt a lot more comfortable this week than last week," Mendoza said after the game. They're both great defenses, both top in the league. However, I just felt I was able to settle in and be able to see the entire field better."
There were still plenty of growing pains for Mendoza. He was sacked five times, and six of his passes were deflected at the line of scrimmage. He also threw a game-sealing pick-six to Ja'Quan McMillian while attempting to tie the game in the final two minutes.
"I've learned that he can run the operation," Kubiak said of Mendoza, "and now he has to get reps and improve and go get points on the board for the team. At the end of the day, it's the quarterback's job to move the ball down the field and get points. And so as a group, we have to limit turnovers and go score more."
Las Vegas will have the opportunity to improve upon its performance next week after being flexed into the Sunday Night Football game against the Cleveland Browns.
The first primetime game of Mendoza's NFL career will come on the road against another tough defense, one that was ranked in the top 10 in the league in sacks and tackles for loss heading into Week 11. The Browns also will be coming off their bye week, just as the Broncos were against the Raiders.
"I'm not a fortune teller, Mendoza said," but I know what God has planned for this team. And for me, I'm very excited … and I can't wait to go out there next week for another opportunity to help my teammates on Sunday Night Football."
View photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 11 match up against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.