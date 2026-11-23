Quarterback comparison

In the battle between two young quarterbacks, neither was perfect. But both did enough to keep their team in the game.

Nix started out hot as the Broncos raced to a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter. Highlights included his touchdown pass to Trautman and a 36-yard pass to Marvin Mims. He also overthrew a few of his receivers on what could've resulted in more explosive plays.

Nix was 7 of 12 for 87 yards in the second half.

As for Mendoza, he settled in after the Broncos forced punts on Las Vegas' first three drives of the game that went for a total of 21 yards. Mendoza helped the Raiders rattle off 17 unanswered points to tie the game in the third quarter with the TD pass to Jeanty and a 19-yard scoring throw to Ian Thomas, who was wide open on a play action.

He threw one more touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter to bring the Raiders to within 31-24, finding receiver Jack Bech on a 7-yard strike. Mendoza finished with 267 passing yards and 22 rushing yards, going against another elite defense after facing Seattle in his first start.

"I felt a lot more comfortable this week than last week," Mendoza said after the game. They're both great defenses, both top in the league. However, I just felt I was able to settle in and be able to see the entire field better."

There were still plenty of growing pains for Mendoza. He was sacked five times, and six of his passes were deflected at the line of scrimmage. He also threw a game-sealing pick-six to Ja'Quan McMillian while attempting to tie the game in the final two minutes.

"I've learned that he can run the operation," Kubiak said of Mendoza, "and now he has to get reps and improve and go get points on the board for the team. At the end of the day, it's the quarterback's job to move the ball down the field and get points. And so as a group, we have to limit turnovers and go score more."

Las Vegas will have the opportunity to improve upon its performance next week after being flexed into the Sunday Night Football game against the Cleveland Browns.

The first primetime game of Mendoza's NFL career will come on the road against another tough defense, one that was ranked in the top 10 in the league in sacks and tackles for loss heading into Week 11. The Browns also will be coming off their bye week, just as the Broncos were against the Raiders.