Keep it simple
After watching Fernando Mendoza flash big-play potential in his starting debut, the Raiders must build on his success without overloading the young quarterback with complex reads and schemes. Against the Broncos, the No. 1 overall draft pick should expand on the foundational plays that worked well for him. Adding a pre-snap shift or motion to mask the concepts will make the offense more challenging to defend, while keeping it simple for Mendoza.
If Mendoza can play fast and free, he will be more decisive and aggressive as a passer, while avoiding the risky turnover plays that could put the Silver and Black in a hole. Given how most games are lost through self-inflicted mistakes, using a simple game plan could help the rookie quarterback earn his first career win.
Nothing cheap, nothing deep
Before the Raiders can start stacking wins, the defense must improve by eliminating the big plays allowed on misalignments and blown assignments. Despite playing with more attention to detail, the defense continues to struggle with proper alignment, leverage and execution.
To eliminate the egregious miscues, the players must improve their pre-snap communication to make sure everyone is playing the play called from the sideline. Additionally, they must run to the ball with fanatical effort to plug holes at the line of scrimmage, as well as gang tackle runners and pass catchers in space.
If the defenders in pass coverage also start with and maintain their leverage and cushion throughout the game, they can take away the deep ball and force Broncos quarterback Bo Nix to drive the field on a series of dink-and-dunk passes that will test the patience and discipline of the passer and play-caller.
Win the fourth quarter
The Raiders have played well enough to keep games competitive into the second half, but they need to dominate the final 15 minutes against the Broncos to earn their fifth win.
To win the final quarter, the Raiders must find a way to rely on their rushing attack to seize control of the game. Although Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington haven't found much success running between the tackles for most of the season, Raiders coach Klint Kubiak might be able to scheme up a few winners against the Broncos' aggressive, blitz-heavy scheme.
Defensively, the Raiders' pass rush must show up with Maxx Crosby leading the way. The veteran will face chips and double teams on most downs, but his persistent pressure and relentless effort creates big-play chances for others. In a game that should be closer than expected, the Raiders will need the running game and pass rush to walk away with a hard-earned win.
The Raiders have their last practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center before their Week 11 match up against the Broncos.