Win the fourth quarter

The Raiders have played well enough to keep games competitive into the second half, but they need to dominate the final 15 minutes against the Broncos to earn their fifth win.

To win the final quarter, the Raiders must find a way to rely on their rushing attack to seize control of the game. Although Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington haven't found much success running between the tackles for most of the season, Raiders coach Klint Kubiak might be able to scheme up a few winners against the Broncos' aggressive, blitz-heavy scheme.