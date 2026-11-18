Las Vegas Raiders:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Thomas Booker
|DT
|Ankle
|FP
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|Ankle/Quadricep
|DNP
|Folorunso Fatukasi
|DT
|Toe
|LP
|Matt Gay
|K
|Hip
|LP
|Tonka Hemingway
|DT
|Stinger
|DNP
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|Calf
|FP
Denver Broncos:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Talanoa Hufanga
|S
|Ankle
|FP
|Caleb Lohner
|TE
|Foot
|FP
|Riley Moss
|CB
|Concussion
|FP
|Adam Prentice
|FB
|Concussion
|FP
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|Concussion
|FP
|Kris Abrams-Draine
|CB
|Limited
|LP
|Zach Allen
|DL
|NIR-Rest
|LP
|Brandon Jones
|S
|Hamstring
|LP
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|NIR-Rest
|LP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed