Raiders-Jets Week 8 Injury Report

Las Vegas Raiders:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|Calf
|LP
|Folorunso Fatukasi
|DT
|Shoulder
|LP
|DJ Glaze
|T
|Ankle
|LP
|Patrick Johnson
|DE
|Stinger
|DNP
|Kwity Paye
|DE
|NIR-Rest
|LP
|Carter Runyon*
|TE
|Foot
|FP
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|Shoulder
|LP
|Quay Walker
|LB
|Chest
|LP
*IR-Returned to practice
New York Jets:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|David Bailey
|EDGE
|Groin
|DNP
|Demario Davis
|LB
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|Joseph Ossai
|EDGE
|Ankle
|DNP
|Max Mitchell
|OL
|Concussion
|DNP
|Harrison Phillips
|DL
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|T'Vondre Sweat
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|Ankle
|LP
|Breece Hall
|RB
|Quad
|LP
|Dylan Parham
|OL
|Knee
|LP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed