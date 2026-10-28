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Raiders-Jets Week 8 Injury Report

Oct 28, 2026 at 02:39 PM
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Raiders.com Staff

Las Vegas Raiders:

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Brock BowersTECalfLP
Folorunso FatukasiDTShoulderLP
DJ GlazeTAnkleLP
Patrick JohnsonDEStingerDNP
Kwity PayeDENIR-RestLP
Carter Runyon*TEFootFP
Ian ThomasTEShoulderLP
Quay WalkerLBChestLP

*IR-Returned to practice

New York Jets:

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
David BaileyEDGEGroinDNP
Demario DavisLBNIR-RestDNP
Joseph OssaiEDGEAnkleDNP
Max MitchellOLConcussionDNP
Harrison PhillipsDLNIR-RestDNP
T'Vondre SweatDLKneeDNP
Braelon AllenRBAnkleLP
Breece HallRBQuadLP
Dylan ParhamOLKneeLP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

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