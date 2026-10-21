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Raiders-Rams Week 7 Injury Report

Oct 21, 2026 at 04:36 PM
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Raiders.com Staff

Las Vegas Raiders:

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Brock BowersTEHamstring/CalfLP
Spencer BurfordGKneeFP
Folorunso FatukasiDTShoulderLP
Tonka HemingwayDTConcussionDNP
Kolton MillerTShoulderLP
Segun OlubiLBWristFP
Carter Runyon*TEFootFP
Dont'e Thornton Jr.*WRHamstringFP
Quay WalkerLBChestLP
Mike WashingtonRBFoot/BackLP
Trey Zuhn IIIGKneeFP

*IR-Returned to practice

Los Angeles Rams:

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Trent McDuffieCBGroinDNP
Nate LandmanILBConcussionDNP
Josh WallaceCBCalfFP
Colby ParkinsonTEShoulderFP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

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