Raiders-Rams Week 7 Injury Report

Las Vegas Raiders:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|Hamstring/Calf
|LP
|Spencer Burford
|G
|Knee
|FP
|Folorunso Fatukasi
|DT
|Shoulder
|LP
|Tonka Hemingway
|DT
|Concussion
|DNP
|Kolton Miller
|T
|Shoulder
|LP
|Segun Olubi
|LB
|Wrist
|FP
|Carter Runyon*
|TE
|Foot
|FP
|Dont'e Thornton Jr.*
|WR
|Hamstring
|FP
|Quay Walker
|LB
|Chest
|LP
|Mike Washington
|RB
|Foot/Back
|LP
|Trey Zuhn III
|G
|Knee
|FP
*IR-Returned to practice
Los Angeles Rams:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Trent McDuffie
|CB
|Groin
|DNP
|Nate Landman
|ILB
|Concussion
|DNP
|Josh Wallace
|CB
|Calf
|FP
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|Shoulder
|FP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed