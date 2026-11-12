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Raiders-Seahawks Week 10 Injury Report

Nov 11, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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Raiders.com Staff

Las Vegas Raiders:

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Thomas BookerDTAnkleLP
Folorunso FatukasiDTShoulder/ElbowLP
Ian ThomasTEAnkleFP
Trey ZuhnGConcussionLP

Seattle Seahawks:

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
A.J. BarnerTEFingerFP
Anthony BradfordGKneeLP
Charles CrossTAnkleDNP
Sam DarnoldQBRibs/QudricepDNP
Derick HallLBBackLP
Drew LockQBRt. Elbow/ObliqueLP
Quenton NelsonGKneeDNP
Uchenna NwosuLBAnkleLP
Patrick O'ConnellLBToeLP
Connor O'TooleLBFootLP
Brandon PiliDTBackDNP
Jarran ReedDTNIR-personalDNP
Rashid ShaheedWRKneeFP
Jaxon Smith-NjigbaWRNIR-restDNP
Leonard WilliamsDTStingerDNP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

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