Raiders-Seahawks Week 10 Injury Report

Las Vegas Raiders:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Thomas Booker
|DT
|Ankle
|LP
|Folorunso Fatukasi
|DT
|Shoulder/Elbow
|LP
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|Ankle
|FP
|Trey Zuhn
|G
|Concussion
|LP
Seattle Seahawks:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|A.J. Barner
|TE
|Finger
|FP
|Anthony Bradford
|G
|Knee
|LP
|Charles Cross
|T
|Ankle
|DNP
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|Ribs/Qudricep
|DNP
|Derick Hall
|LB
|Back
|LP
|Drew Lock
|QB
|Rt. Elbow/Oblique
|LP
|Quenton Nelson
|G
|Knee
|DNP
|Uchenna Nwosu
|LB
|Ankle
|LP
|Patrick O'Connell
|LB
|Toe
|LP
|Connor O'Toole
|LB
|Foot
|LP
|Brandon Pili
|DT
|Back
|DNP
|Jarran Reed
|DT
|NIR-personal
|DNP
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|Knee
|FP
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|NIR-rest
|DNP
|Leonard Williams
|DT
|Stinger
|DNP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed