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Raiders' unofficial depth chart for Week 10 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Nov 10, 2026 at 05:00 PM
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Raiders.com Staff
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The Las Vegas Raiders released their updated unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 10 matchup against the Seattle Seawhawks.

Sunday's game kicks off at 1:05 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on CBS.

Depth charts are required to be released ahead of preseason matchups, and it's important to remember this is unofficial and changes are fluid. That said, take a look at the full chart below (as of Nov. 11).

Offense

Position
WRJalen NailorMalik BensonDont'e Thornton Jr.
LTKolton MillerCharles Grant
LGSpencer BurfordBryce Cabeldue
CTyler Linderbaum
RGJackson Powers-JohnsonCaleb Rogers
RTDJ GlazeTrey Zuhn III
TEBrock BowersMichael MayerIan Thomas
WRTre TuckerJack BechCody WhiteDareke Young
QBFernando MendozaAidan O'Connell
RBAshton JeantyMike Washington Jr.Dylan Laube
FBConnor Heyward

Defense

Position
DEMaxx CrosbyMalcolm Koonce
DTTonka HemingwayJJ PeguesTim Keenan III
DTAdam ButlerFolorunso FatukasiThomas Booker IV
EDGEKwity Paye
LBNakobe DeanTommy EichenbergSegun Olubi
LBQuay WalkerCody Lindenberg
CBEric StokesJermod McCoyDarrell Luter Jr.
CBDarien PorterHezekiah Masses
CBTaron Johnson
FSTreydan StukesIsaiah Pola-MaoTristin McCollum
SSJeremy ChinnDalton Johnson

Special Teams

Position
PAJ Cole
KMatt Gay
HAJ Cole
LSAlex Ward
KRDylan LaubeDareke Young
PRMalik BensonDylan Laube

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