Raiders acquire 2027 third-round draft pick in exchange for QB Kirk Cousins

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have traded QB Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, the club announced Tuesday.

The completion of this trade is pending Cousins passing a physical.

Cousins started nine games for the Raiders in 2026, completing 202-of-315 (64.1%) passes for 2,340 yards, 20 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 97.1 passer rating. He also added two rushing touchdowns.