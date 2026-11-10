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Raiders acquire 2027 third-round draft pick in exchange for QB Kirk Cousins

Nov 10, 2026 at 02:30 PM
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Raiders Communications
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HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have traded QB Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, the club announced Tuesday.

The completion of this trade is pending Cousins passing a physical.

Cousins started nine games for the Raiders in 2026, completing 202-of-315 (64.1%) passes for 2,340 yards, 20 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 97.1 passer rating. He also added two rushing touchdowns.

The 15-year NFL veteran has played in 183 career games (176 starts) since entering the NFL in 2012, completing 4,136-of-6,214 (66.6%) passes for 47,040 career passing yards, 318 passing touchdowns, 139 interceptions and a 96.8 passer rating. He also owns 22 career rushing touchdowns.

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