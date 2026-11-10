1976 Unsung Hero: David Humm

Throughout the 2026 season, Raiders.com is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the team's Super Bowl XI Championship by highlighting unsung heroes from the 1976 team along with thrilling moments and untold stories of a campaign that will go down in history as among the greatest in the annals of professional football.

When David Humm reported for duty with the Raiders as a fifth-round draft pick in 1975, the southpaw quarterback was gobsmacked by his surroundings.

"I mean, here I am, this kid from Las Vegas who went to play college football at Nebraska, the most conservative place in the world," the late Humm told me in 2014 for my book '100 Things Raiders Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.’

"Then I get picked up by the Raiders and as I get off the bus, there's Otis Sistrunk and Gerald Irons and Jack Tatum and I'm just thinking, 'Where am I? What have I gotten myself into?' And, 'I can't play this game.' But this experience, it was just so surreal. I feel like the most blessed guy on the planet."

Humm's infectious personality did more than permeate the Raiders roster; his mere presence in his second year made him an unsung hero for the Super Bowl XI champs.

He also became a folk hero in the streets of Silver and Blackdom.

Because as Raiders owner Mark Davis is fond of saying, "David Humm is the original Las Vegas Raider."

And why not? Humm was an All-American at Bishop Gorman High School and, in 1999, the Las Vegas Review-Journal selected him as the No. 9 local athlete of the 20th century.

With the Raiders, he was a fan favorite backup QB to the likes of fellow lefty Ken Stabler and Jim Plunkett, and was lauded as an "outstanding holder for placekicks" in the Raiders' 1977 media guide. Humm was active for all 14 regular-season games of the Raiders' 1976 season and also appeared in all three of the Raiders' playoff games, against the Patriots, Steelers and Vikings.

"I loved him to death, my dad loved him to death," Davis told me when he joined Humm in the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame this past spring.