 Skip to main content
raiders.com homepage
Advertising

1976 Unsung Hero: David Humm

Nov 10, 2026 at 10:00 AM
Author Image
Paul Gutierrez

Raiders Columnist

HummUnsungHerosthumb

Throughout the 2026 season, Raiders.com is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the team's Super Bowl XI Championship by highlighting unsung heroes from the 1976 team along with thrilling moments and untold stories of a campaign that will go down in history as among the greatest in the annals of professional football.

When David Humm reported for duty with the Raiders as a fifth-round draft pick in 1975, the southpaw quarterback was gobsmacked by his surroundings.

"I mean, here I am, this kid from Las Vegas who went to play college football at Nebraska, the most conservative place in the world," the late Humm told me in 2014 for my book '100 Things Raiders Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.’

"Then I get picked up by the Raiders and as I get off the bus, there's Otis Sistrunk and Gerald Irons and Jack Tatum and I'm just thinking, 'Where am I? What have I gotten myself into?' And, 'I can't play this game.' But this experience, it was just so surreal. I feel like the most blessed guy on the planet."

Humm's infectious personality did more than permeate the Raiders roster; his mere presence in his second year made him an unsung hero for the Super Bowl XI champs.
He also became a folk hero in the streets of Silver and Blackdom.
Because as Raiders owner Mark Davis is fond of saying, "David Humm is the original Las Vegas Raider."

And why not? Humm was an All-American at Bishop Gorman High School and, in 1999, the Las Vegas Review-Journal selected him as the No. 9 local athlete of the 20th century.

With the Raiders, he was a fan favorite backup QB to the likes of fellow lefty Ken Stabler and Jim Plunkett, and was lauded as an "outstanding holder for placekicks" in the Raiders' 1977 media guide. Humm was active for all 14 regular-season games of the Raiders' 1976 season and also appeared in all three of the Raiders' playoff games, against the Patriots, Steelers and Vikings.

"I loved him to death, my dad loved him to death," Davis told me when he joined Humm in the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame this past spring.

"The fact that my dad was down here to induct him [in 1997] is really special. His family is just dear to my heart and, so, it's exciting to be going into this Hall of Fame and be a teammate of David's again."

Steinfort, Fred_00013

Hummer, as he was affectionately known, spent 10 years in the NFL, with two tours of duty with the Raiders. Besides being on the 1976 champs, Humm won a second ring with the Raiders for Super Bowl XVIII.
He never started a game with the Raiders — he completed 3 of 5 passes for 41 yards in 1976 — but appeared in 76 games over seven seasons (1975-79 and 1983-84). He also spent two years with the Colts and one with the Bills.

His career ended in a brutal game against the Bears in 1984.

With Plunkett out with an abdominal injury suffered earlier in the season, and with Marc Wilson getting knocked around and about by the Bears, Humm suffered four teeth cracked to the gums on a hit from Chicago defensive end Richard Dent. Then, linebacker Otis Wilson blew out both of Humm's knees.

Yeah, it was time.

"I'd been cut five times, three times by the Raiders," Humm said. "I was 33 years old, I had played 10 years and had two rings. I just thought, 'I'm done.'"

HUMM1
Ron Riesterer

That whole thing about Humm being an unsung hero?

The Raiders brought him back a decade-plus later as a radio analyst before he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

With travel limited, and later becoming wheelchair bound, Humm told Al Davis he would have to give up the radio gig. The Raiders responded by helping him set up a radio studio in his Southern Nevada home, from where he was able to join the pregame and postgame shows from 1997 through 2016.

"You talk about dreams coming true," Humm said in 2014, "the fact that I'm still a part of the organization on the broadcast side, that's over the top. This MS has been a bump in the road that I never could have anticipated. It's a tough road to hoe and tough for my daughter and family to watch. But I wouldn't trade a single thing. I am more than blessed."

A teammate on the 1976 champs called Humm an "inspiration" for the way he fought.

"A guy that was a quarterback in the NFL, but then was struck down by multiple sclerosis, that would send most people into a tailspin," the late George Atkinson told me in 2014. "He looks at it like…just another fight. I admire the guy for his courage."

Humm passed away in 2018.

The Raiders named the home radio broadcast booth after Humm in 2022.

That's the stuff of unsung heroes.

For more on the season-long celebration of Super Bowl XI, visit raiders.com/super-bowl-xi.

A look back at photos from Super Bowl XI

Take a look back at photos from the Raiders' dominant 32-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI.

The cover of the Super Bowl XI game program.
1 / 21

The cover of the Super Bowl XI game program.

The game book from Super Bowl XI.
2 / 21

The game book from Super Bowl XI.

A ticket from Super Bowl XI.
3 / 21

A ticket from Super Bowl XI.

A photo of the Oakland Raiders Super Bowl XI team from 1976.
4 / 21

A photo of the Oakland Raiders Super Bowl XI team from 1976.

Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) stands on the sideline during Super Bowl XI.
5 / 21

Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) stands on the sideline during Super Bowl XI.

Tight end Dave Casper (87) during Super Bowl XI.
6 / 21

Tight end Dave Casper (87) during Super Bowl XI.

Michael Zagaris
Willie Brown runs down the sideline past the Viking bench on rout to an interception TD in Super Bowl XI.
7 / 21

Willie Brown runs down the sideline past the Viking bench on rout to an interception TD in Super Bowl XI.

Ron Riesterer
Willie Brown runs into the end zone with a interception TD against the Vikings in Super Bowl XI.
8 / 21

Willie Brown runs into the end zone with a interception TD against the Vikings in Super Bowl XI.

Ron Riesterer
George Atkinson and Mike Siani congratulate Willie Brown after intercepting a pass for a touchdown against the Vikings in Super Bowl XI.
9 / 21

George Atkinson and Mike Siani congratulate Willie Brown after intercepting a pass for a touchdown against the Vikings in Super Bowl XI.

Ron Riesterer
Defensive back Jack Tatum knocks helmet off of Minnesota's Sammy White during Super Bowl XI.
10 / 21

Defensive back Jack Tatum knocks helmet off of Minnesota's Sammy White during Super Bowl XI.

Associated Press/Richard Drew
Lineman Otis Sistrunk goes after Vikings quarterback Fran Tarkenton in Super Bowl XI.
11 / 21

Lineman Otis Sistrunk goes after Vikings quarterback Fran Tarkenton in Super Bowl XI.

Ron Riesterer
Quarterback Ken Stabler (12) during Super Bowl XI against the Minnesota Vikings.
12 / 21

Quarterback Ken Stabler (12) during Super Bowl XI against the Minnesota Vikings.

Oakland Raiders
Pete Banaszak runs during Super Bowl XI against the Minnesota Vikings.
13 / 21

Pete Banaszak runs during Super Bowl XI against the Minnesota Vikings.

Michael Zagaris
1-09-1977 SB XI_0030 (1)
14 / 21
Oakland Raiders linebacker Ted Hendricks (83), Head Coach John Madden and defensive end Charles Philyaw (77) during Super Bowl XI against the Minnesota Vikings at the Rose Bowl, Sunday, January 9, 1977. The Raiders won 32-14.
15 / 21

Oakland Raiders linebacker Ted Hendricks (83), Head Coach John Madden and defensive end Charles Philyaw (77) during Super Bowl XI against the Minnesota Vikings at the Rose Bowl, Sunday, January 9, 1977. The Raiders won 32-14.

Fans celebrating the Raiders' Super Bowl win.
16 / 21

Fans celebrating the Raiders' Super Bowl win.

Ron Riesterer
Raiders Owner Al Davis during the Raiders' Super Bowl XI ring presentation.
17 / 21

Raiders Owner Al Davis during the Raiders' Super Bowl XI ring presentation.

The Vince Lombardi Trophy for Super Bowl XI.
18 / 21

The Vince Lombardi Trophy for Super Bowl XI.

Gene Upshaw, Art Shell, Dave Dalby, George Buehler and John Vella celebrate the Super Bowl XI win.
19 / 21

Gene Upshaw, Art Shell, Dave Dalby, George Buehler and John Vella celebrate the Super Bowl XI win.

Defensive back George Atkinson with the Vince Lombardi Trophy during a reception for the team's Super Bowl XI victory.
20 / 21

Defensive back George Atkinson with the Vince Lombardi Trophy during a reception for the team's Super Bowl XI victory.

Running back Clarence Davis with the Vince Lombardi Trophy during a reception for the team's Super Bowl XI victory.
21 / 21

Running back Clarence Davis with the Vince Lombardi Trophy during a reception for the team's Super Bowl XI victory.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Power Rankings: A look at where Raiders rank after Week 9 clash in The Bay

Take a look at the latest power rankings from around the media.

news

By the Numbers: Raiders' failure to protect football adds up in loss to 49ers

While Brock Bowers and Dylan Laube were bright spots for Raiders against 49ers, their second half turnovers were too much to overcome.

news

Pérdidas de balón complican la visita de los Raiders a San Francisco

Cinco entregas de balón condicionaron el partido para Las Vegas, que no pudo aprovechar las oportunidades que tuvieron para acercarse en el marcador ante los 49ers.

news

Gutierrez: Raiders' second-half sloppiness negates all chances to beat 49ers

Despite having multiple opportunities to comeback on 49ers, the Raiders were hampered by crucial mistakes.

Latest Content

news

Power Rankings: A look at where Raiders rank after Week 9 clash in The Bay

Nov 10, 2026

Take a look at the latest power rankings from around the media.

video

Klint Kubiak on Week 9 turnovers: 'Very uncharacteristic'

Nov 10, 2026

Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the Week 9 loss to the 49ers, rookie safety Treydan Stukes' ability to hunt the ball in the secondary, preparing for the Seahawks and more.

news

1976 Unsung Hero: David Humm

Nov 10, 2026

Humm spent seven seasons as backup quarterback for the Silver and Black, serving as the holder for the Super Bowl XI champions.

news

By the Numbers: Raiders' failure to protect football adds up in loss to 49ers

Nov 09, 2026

While Brock Bowers and Dylan Laube were bright spots for Raiders against 49ers, their second half turnovers were too much to overcome.

gallery

Photos: Silver & Black Collective: Día de Muertos Edition at Springs Preserve

Nov 09, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders partnered with the Trade & Fashion Academy to showcase the Top 8 finalists from the Silver & Black Collective: Día de Muertos Edition fashion design contest at the Springs Preserve's Día de los Muertos Festival.

video

Klint Kubiak: 'Got to find a way to play a four-quarter game'

Nov 09, 2026

Head Coach Klint Kubiak addresses the media to recap the Raiders' Week 9 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

gallery

Top Shots: Raiders vs. 49ers | Week 9

Nov 09, 2026

View the best photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 9 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

news

Pérdidas de balón complican la visita de los Raiders a San Francisco

Nov 09, 2026

Cinco entregas de balón condicionaron el partido para Las Vegas, que no pudo aprovechar las oportunidades que tuvieron para acercarse en el marcador ante los 49ers.

news

Gutierrez: Raiders' second-half sloppiness negates all chances to beat 49ers

Nov 09, 2026

Despite having multiple opportunities to comeback on 49ers, the Raiders were hampered by crucial mistakes.

video

'Opportunities were there': Raiders fall to 49ers in Week 9

Nov 08, 2026

Raiders host Amber Theoharis is joined by analyst Eric Allen to recap the Raiders' Week 9 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Raiders Gameday.

news

Game Recap: Second half turnover frenzy costs Raiders, falling short to 49ers

Nov 08, 2026

The Silver and Black lose 38-17 to the San Francisco 49ers, committing five turnovers in the second half.

video

Klint Kubiak Postgame Presser - 11.8.26 | Week 9

Nov 08, 2026

Head Coach Klint Kubiak addresses the media following the Raiders' Week 9 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

View All
Advertising