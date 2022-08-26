'Original Las Vegas Raider' David Humm honored at Allegiant Stadium 

The Las Vegas Raiders dedicated the home radio broadcast booth at Allegiant Stadium in honor of the late David Humm. The Las Vegas native and lifelong Southern Nevada resident is recognized as "The Original Las Vegas Raider" and the booth is now named The David Humm Broadcast Booth.

"Hummer," as he was affectionally called, served two stints as a player — 1975-1979 and 1983-1984 — for the Raiders, and another as an integral member of the Silver and Black's radio broadcast team, providing expert analysis for game action in 1995 and 1996 before moving over to pregame and postgame shows through 2016. Humm, who passed away in 2018 at age 65, was a valuable player on the Raiders Super Bowl XI and XVIII-winning Championship teams, serving as the holder for place kicks as well as the backup to Ken Stabler for five seasons and Jim Plunkett for two.

The Raiders' fifth-round draft choice in 1975 out of Nebraska played in 95 games during 10 NFL seasons, including 76 for the Raiders. He also played one season with the Buffalo Bills (1980) and two seasons with the Baltimore Colts (1981-1982). Humm starred at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, where he was an All-American quarterback and among the most heavily recruited prospects to ever come out of the state of Nevada.

He went on to achieve success at Nebraska, leading the Cornhuskers to three straight AP Top-10 seasons, set numerous Big 8 passing records and placed fifth in the 1974 Heisman Trophy voting. He helped Nebraska make three straight bowl appearances, all victories – the 1973 Orange Bowl (1972 season), the 1974 Cotton Bowl (1973 season), and the 1974 Sugar Bowl.