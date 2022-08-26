'Original Las Vegas Raider' David Humm honored at Allegiant Stadium 

Aug 26, 2022 at 04:41 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
HummBooth_thumb_082622

The Las Vegas Raiders dedicated the home radio broadcast booth at Allegiant Stadium in honor of the late David Humm. The Las Vegas native and lifelong Southern Nevada resident is recognized as "The Original Las Vegas Raider" and the booth is now named The David Humm Broadcast Booth.

"Hummer," as he was affectionally called, served two stints as a player — 1975-1979 and 1983-1984 — for the Raiders, and another as an integral member of the Silver and Black's radio broadcast team, providing expert analysis for game action in 1995 and 1996 before moving over to pregame and postgame shows through 2016. Humm, who passed away in 2018 at age 65, was a valuable player on the Raiders Super Bowl XI and XVIII-winning Championship teams, serving as the holder for place kicks as well as the backup to Ken Stabler for five seasons and Jim Plunkett for two.

The Raiders' fifth-round draft choice in 1975 out of Nebraska played in 95 games during 10 NFL seasons, including 76 for the Raiders. He also played one season with the Buffalo Bills (1980) and two seasons with the Baltimore Colts (1981-1982). Humm starred at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, where he was an All-American quarterback and among the most heavily recruited prospects to ever come out of the state of Nevada.

He went on to achieve success at Nebraska, leading the Cornhuskers to three straight AP Top-10 seasons, set numerous Big 8 passing records and placed fifth in the 1974 Heisman Trophy voting. He helped Nebraska make three straight bowl appearances, all victories – the 1973 Orange Bowl (1972 season), the 1974 Cotton Bowl (1973 season), and the 1974 Sugar Bowl.

Humm was the first-ever inductee into the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame in 1997. He was also inducted into the Nebraska Sports Hall of Fame in 1985 and in 1999, the Las Vegas Review-Journal sports staff voted Humm as the No. 9 local athlete of the 20th century.

Humm_082622

Related Content

news

Raiders trim roster to 80-player limit

The transactions bring the Raiders to the NFL-mandated limit on their active roster.

news

Raiders acquire conditional 2024 seventh-round pick from Vikings

Additionally, the team signed LB Tae Davis.

news

Raiders sign DE Jordan Jenkins

In a corresponding move, the team has released LB Kenny Young.

news

Raiders make moves to bring roster to 85-player limit

The team released/waived five players on Tuesday.

news

Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton, Las Vegas Academy Singers to perform National Anthem on Sunday

No other name or person is so defining, representative or synonymous with the city of Las Vegas and the Entertainment Capital of the World than Mr. Las Vegas himself.

news

Raiders sign CB Nate Brooks

Additionally, the Raiders have placed CB Cre'Von LeBlanc on the Reserve/Injured list.

news

Raiders sign WR Chris Lacy

Additionally, the team has released WR Jordan Veasy.

news

Raiders assist Las Vegas students with back-to-school haircuts, beautician services

Complimentary haircuts and hairstyling of the student's choice as well as manicure, pedicure and salon services were part of the five-day event, the charges of which were covered by the Raiders.

news

Viva Aerobús se convierte en la aerolínea oficial de Los Raiders de Las Vegas en México

Como resultado de esta alianza, Viva Aerobús vestirá uno de sus aviones Airbus con la icónica imagen de Los Raiders, el cual realizará más de 2,000 vuelos al año.

news

Viva Aerobus becomes the official Mexican airline partner of the Las Vegas Raiders

As a result of this alliance, Viva Aerobus will decorate one of its Airbus aircrafts with iconic Raiders imagery in the more than 2,000 flights a year that this aircraft will carry out.

news

Raiders host local community organizations at Training Camp

For the second straight year, the Raiders invited more than 1,300 guests from select Las Vegas community organizations to watch practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Advertising