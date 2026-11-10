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By the Numbers: Raiders' failure to protect football adds up in loss to 49ers

Nov 09, 2026 at 06:47 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered a debilitating 38-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, with things falling apart in the second half.

While the Raiders showed some bright spots in the former Battle of the Bay, playing complementary football for four quarters remains an issue. Momentum was nearly impossible to sustain with the ups and downs on both sides of the ball.

Here's some metrics that tell the story of the Raiders' Week 9 showing, for better or worse.

5

The more obvious statistic as to why the Raiders fell short Sunday was their five second-half turnovers against the 49ers.

Three of those turnovers were committed in the third quarter, with Kirk Cousins throwing a pick six on the first snap of the half, and tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer both fumbling while trying to pick up yards after the catch. It was their first game with three turnovers in a quarter since Week 16 of the 2017 season.

"When you turn the ball over five times, you're not going to win ever," Raiders coach Klint Kubiak said. "We didn't do a good job stopping [the 49ers] in the first half. We turned it over five times in the second half. Credit to the 49ers. They played a really good game."

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224

With his seven receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown against San Francisco, Brock Bowers broke Cardinals star Trey McBride's record for most receptions by a tight end in his first three seasons. He now stands at 224 catches in his career.

Bowers also reached the 2,500-yard receiving mark in his career Sunday. In 36 games, it's the fastest a tight end has reached that milestone, breaking Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow's record. Bowers' 658 receiving yards and six touchdowns rank atop the league among tight ends.

Regardless, he called the 21-point loss "frustrating," especially with his third-quarter fumble playing a factor.

"We just felt like we were moving the ball pretty well, but the turnovers killed us," Bowers said. "I can't hold on to the ball. I can't put the ball on the ground. So yeah, I blame myself for that."

34

Dylan Laube's 34 yards per kickoff return remains the highest average in the league, with another impressive showing on special teams in Week 9.

A week after returning a kickoff for a 95-yard touchdown, the reigning AFC Special Teams Player of the Week averaged 28.1 yards per return against the 49ers, including a 54-yard runback in the second quarter. Laube has four kickoff returns of 50 or more yards this season, while no other player in the league has more than one.

"As (Laube) continues to make plays, the expectations grow, and then he meets and exceeds them again this week," Kubiak said. "But he doesn't do it alone. I think you've got to look at the entire part of it, the coaching on special teams and the players around him setting up blocks. As a unit, the special teams [have] been a bright spot for us."

24

Along with committing five turnovers, the lack of a rushing attack also slowed down Las Vegas' offense Sunday.

The Raiders' ground game gained just 24 yards, with the 49ers' defense coming away with seven run stuffs out of Las Vegas' 15 carries per NFL Next Gen Stats. Raiders rookie Mike Washington Jr. rushed for -3 yards on six carries against the 49ers. Ashton Jeanty averaged a modest 4.2 yards per carry with a +3 RYOE (Rushing Yards Over Expected), however, he was limited to six carries as the Raiders largely abandoned the run after falling behind by double digits early in the game.

Las Vegas has failed to total 100 rushing yards in each of its last six games, while its 2.9 yards per carry is the lowest mark in the NFL.

"It starts with me just making sure that we're opening run lanes for them and that we're getting them in positions to touch the ball more," Kubiak said. "Touch the ball more on the ground, especially."

Stopping the run also continues to be a massive concern, as Las Vegas' defense is allowing a league-leading 151.2 rushing yards per game. The 49ers ran for 190 yards Sunday.

"There are multiple things," Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby said of the struggles against the run. "There are a lot of things up front. You have to be tied together at the back end and linebackers do, as well. It's communication, it's leveraging the formation, several things that tie into stopping the run. It's not just one player. It has to be all 11, all hands on deck.

"It's something we're going to have to continue improving on, and I think we will."

Top Shots: Raiders vs. 49ers | Week 9

View the best photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 9 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye's (95) helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye's (95) helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Levi's Stadium prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.
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Levi's Stadium prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao's (20) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao's (20) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker's (7) jersey in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker's (7) jersey in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Levi's Stadium prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.
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Levi's Stadium prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty's (2) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty's (2) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) arrives to the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) arrives to the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan arrives to the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan arrives to the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) arrives to the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) arrives to the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) arrives to the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) arrives to the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) arrives to the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) arrives to the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) arrives to the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) arrives to the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) arrives to the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) arrives to the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) and punter AJ Cole (6) arrive to the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) and punter AJ Cole (6) arrive to the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) arrive to the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) arrive to the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Levi's Stadium prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.
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Levi's Stadium prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive run game coordinator Mario Jeberaeel enters the field before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive run game coordinator Mario Jeberaeel enters the field before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) enters the field before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) enters the field before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) enters the field before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) enters the field before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) enters the field before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) enters the field before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) enter the field before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) enter the field before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) enters the field before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) enters the field before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) and long snapper Alex Ward (47) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) and long snapper Alex Ward (47) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) huddles with the defense before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) huddles with the defense before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders running backs huddle before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders running backs huddle before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) signs an autograph before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) signs an autograph before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks enter the field before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks enter the field before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) and offensive quality control Pete Collins before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) and offensive quality control Pete Collins before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) and running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) and running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) huddles with the defense before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) huddles with the defense before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) huddles with the team before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) huddles with the team before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) waits to be introduced before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) waits to be introduced before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) waits to be introduced before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) waits to be introduced before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) after the national anthem before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) after the national anthem before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the flyover before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the flyover before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders Week 9 captains walk out to the center of the field for the coin toss before the regular season away game against the the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders Week 9 captains walk out to the center of the field for the coin toss before the regular season away game against the the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) receives the kickoff during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) receives the kickoff during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) returns a kickoff after receiving a lateral during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) returns a kickoff after receiving a lateral during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) blocks during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) blocks during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) returns to the sidelines after a punt during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) returns to the sidelines after a punt during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) celebrates on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) celebrates on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates after a 2-yard rushing touchdown during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates after a 2-yard rushing touchdown during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) defends during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) defends during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) and wide receiver Cody White (82) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) and wide receiver Cody White (82) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) and linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) and linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) celebrates with fullback Connor Heyward (34) after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) celebrates with fullback Connor Heyward (34) after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69), tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) and defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) on the field during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69), tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) and defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) on the field during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) celebrates after a kick return during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) celebrates after a kick return during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) celebrates after a kick return during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) celebrates after a kick return during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) blocks during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) blocks during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up for a 50-yard field goal attempt during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up for a 50-yard field goal attempt during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) on the bench during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) on the bench during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates after making a catch for a first down during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates after making a catch for a first down during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) congratulate tight end Brock Bowers (89) after a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) congratulate tight end Brock Bowers (89) after a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) congratulates tight end Brock Bowers (89) after a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) congratulates tight end Brock Bowers (89) after a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) intercepts a pass during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) intercepts a pass during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) runs after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) runs after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) runs after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) runs after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) celebrates after an interception during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) celebrates after an interception during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) blocks during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) blocks during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) celebrates after the Raiders record a turnover on downs during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) celebrates after the Raiders record a turnover on downs during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) celebrates after the Raiders record a turnover on downs during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) celebrates after the Raiders record a turnover on downs during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) celebrate after the Raiders record a turnover on downs during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) celebrate after the Raiders record a turnover on downs during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate after the Raiders record a turnover on downs during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate after the Raiders record a turnover on downs during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) line up before the snap during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) line up before the snap during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7), defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7), defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and cornerback Taron Johnson (3) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and cornerback Taron Johnson (3) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) rushes on a field goal block attempt during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) rushes on a field goal block attempt during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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