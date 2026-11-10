By the Numbers: Raiders' failure to protect football adds up in loss to 49ers

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Along with committing five turnovers, the lack of a rushing attack also slowed down Las Vegas' offense Sunday.

The Raiders' ground game gained just 24 yards, with the 49ers' defense coming away with seven run stuffs out of Las Vegas' 15 carries per NFL Next Gen Stats. Raiders rookie Mike Washington Jr. rushed for -3 yards on six carries against the 49ers. Ashton Jeanty averaged a modest 4.2 yards per carry with a +3 RYOE (Rushing Yards Over Expected), however, he was limited to six carries as the Raiders largely abandoned the run after falling behind by double digits early in the game.

Las Vegas has failed to total 100 rushing yards in each of its last six games, while its 2.9 yards per carry is the lowest mark in the NFL.

"It starts with me just making sure that we're opening run lanes for them and that we're getting them in positions to touch the ball more," Kubiak said. "Touch the ball more on the ground, especially."

Stopping the run also continues to be a massive concern, as Las Vegas' defense is allowing a league-leading 151.2 rushing yards per game. The 49ers ran for 190 yards Sunday.

"There are multiple things," Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby said of the struggles against the run. "There are a lot of things up front. You have to be tied together at the back end and linebackers do, as well. It's communication, it's leveraging the formation, several things that tie into stopping the run. It's not just one player. It has to be all 11, all hands on deck.