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By the Numbers: What the Raiders can take from their first loss

Oct 05, 2026 at 03:14 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders may have suffered their first loss of the season, but there's no reason to panic.

Before turning the page to the New England Patriots, let's take a closer look at the mixed picture of Sunday's numbers, highlighting both positives to build on and mistakes to clean up.

2,076

Brock Bowers followed up his Week 3 AFC Offensive Player of the Week win with six receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown against the Chiefs.

With 2,076 career receiving yards in 31 career games, Brock has tied Pro Football Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow Sr. (31 games) as the second-fastest tight end to reach 2,000 career receiving yards in NFL history, trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Ditka (30 games).

The 23-year-old with 192 career receptions also surpassed Jason Witten (188 receptions) for the most receptions by a tight end under the age of 24 in NFL history.

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11

Kirk Cousins continues to be tied with Brock Purdy for the league-lead in passing touchdowns with 11.

The Raiders QB put forth a valiant effort Sunday, completing 31-of-52 passes for 365 yards and two touchdowns. It was his first time throwing for over 300 yards with the Silver and Black, and his first game doing so since Week 15 of 2025.

He wasn't sacked despite being pressured on 34.6% of his dropbacks, using his legs to find ways to avoid pressure in the pocket. On his touchdown pass to Bowers, it took him 6.5 seconds to throw the ball in the end zone, the longest time to throw on a Cousins touchdown pass in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016).

"I thought Kirk played excellent," Klint Kubiak said Monday. "I thought he played excellent, gave us a chance to win the game."

4

Matt Gay went 4-for-4 on field goals, three of them coming from beyond the 40-yard line. He made another field goal from 41 yards in the third quarter, however it was nullified due to an illegal formation penalty on the Chiefs resulting in Klint Kubiak choosing to go for it on fourth down.

With Gay's four field goals Sunday, he's now a perfect 10-for-10 on the season and 9-for-9 on extra points. He hasn't missed a field goal since Week 11 of the 2025 season.

"Anytime you can go out there and help your team, that's the most important thing for me," Gay said postgame. "Just going out there and getting those guys to believe in me that I can go out there and get points on the board for our team."

117

The run game was a deciding factor in the loss for the Raiders.

The Kansas City Chiefs outgained the Silver and Black by 117 yards on the ground. Kenneth Walker III, who continues to lead the league in rushing yards, ran for 177 yards and two touchdowns in Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas has struggled in the run game as of late. After Ashton Jeanty rushed for 102 yards in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins, he's combined for 162 yards in his last three games. He's also yet to find the end zone on a carry this season. Per NGS, the Chiefs defense stuffed 10 of the Raiders' 26 carries for no gain or a loss (38.5%), their highest stuff rate in a game since at least 2018.

"I think we've just got to be better. Simple as that," Jeanty said. "Make the plays that are out there. ... It starts with us. Starts with me. Got to break tackles and just make bigger plays when they're available."

268

The Chiefs' explosive playmaking is another area the Raiders couldn't contain.

Patrick Mahomes completed three passes in which at least 40 yards were gained by the Chiefs offense. When not pressured, Mahomes went 13-of-20 for 129 yards and two passing touchdowns. Additionally, Walker picked up at least 10 yards on four of his rushes, one of which was a 76-yard run where he clocked a top speed of 21.21 miles per hour.

These seven plays alone accounted for 268 of the Chiefs' 399 total yards (67%).

"Today wasn't our best, I know that," Maxx Crosby said Sunday. "We didn't take the ball away enough, we didn't get enough crucial stops, too many big explosives in critical moments. I think we did a lot of good things as well, but we know we can be better."

28.75

Even in defeat, the Las Vegas Raiders remain one of the most exciting offenses in the league.

Heading into Monday Night Football, they rank eighth in points scored (115) and 13th in total yardage (1,372). The team is averaging 28.75 points per game after scoring more than 28 points one time last season.

"I'm very blessed to have this roster of players that care about each other," said Kubiak, "that want to win, that winning is important to them and doing things the right way is important to them. So, very fortunate."

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Chiefs | Week 4

View the best photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor's (9) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor's (9) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers' (89) helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers' (89) helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Allegiant Stadium prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Allegiant Stadium prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Allegiant Stadium prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Allegiant Stadium prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and running back Dylan Laube (23) arrive to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and running back Dylan Laube (23) arrive to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders fan with a sign before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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A Las Vegas Raiders fan with a sign before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) and offensive run game coordinator Mario Jeberaeel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) and offensive run game coordinator Mario Jeberaeel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Marcus Allen before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Marcus Allen before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) takes a photo with fans before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) takes a photo with fans before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) and quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) and quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders huddle before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator Joe Decamillis walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator Joe Decamillis walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) and cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) celebrate during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
89 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) and cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) celebrate during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
90 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
91 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
92 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
93 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) makes a 27-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) makes a 27-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) makes a 27-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) makes a 27-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) celebrates after making a 27-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
97 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) celebrates after making a 27-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) attempts a PAT during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) attempts a PAT during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) defends during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) defends during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
100 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) defends during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
101 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) defends during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
102 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) pressures the quarterback the quarterbacks during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
103 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) pressures the quarterback the quarterbacks during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
104 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
105 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
106 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
107 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
108 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
109 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
110 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) pressure the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
111 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) pressure the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) celebrate after pressuring the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
112 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) celebrate after pressuring the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) celebrates after making a first down during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
113 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) celebrates after making a first down during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
114 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
115 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
116 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
117 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
118 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) and running back Dylan Laube (23) celebrate during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
119 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) and running back Dylan Laube (23) celebrate during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
120 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
121 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) celebrate with linebacker Quay Walker (7) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
122 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) celebrate with linebacker Quay Walker (7) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) returns a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
123 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) returns a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
124 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
125 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
126 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
127 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
128 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates after making a first down during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
129 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates after making a first down during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) calls a play during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
130 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) calls a play during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak speaks with the referees during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
131 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak speaks with the referees during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
132 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
133 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) helps Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
134 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) helps Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
135 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
136 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
137 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
138 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
139 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
140 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
141 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) returns a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
142 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) returns a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
143 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
144 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) blocks during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
145 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) blocks during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) attempts a PAT during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
146 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) attempts a PAT during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with kicker Matt Gay (14) after making a PAT during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
147 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with kicker Matt Gay (14) after making a PAT during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
148 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
149 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
150 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
151 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
152 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
153 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
154 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
155 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
156 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
157 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) blocks during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
158 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) blocks during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
159 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a 20-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
160 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a 20-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) celebrates with tight end Brock Bowers (89) after a 20-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
161 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) celebrates with tight end Brock Bowers (89) after a 20-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) catches a two-point conversion during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) catches a two-point conversion during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates with tight ends Brock Bowers (89) and Michael Mayer (87) after making a two-point conversion catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
163 / 163

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates with tight ends Brock Bowers (89) and Michael Mayer (87) after making a two-point conversion catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
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