By the Numbers: What the Raiders can take from their first loss

The Las Vegas Raiders may have suffered their first loss of the season, but there's no reason to panic.
Before turning the page to the New England Patriots, let's take a closer look at the mixed picture of Sunday's numbers, highlighting both positives to build on and mistakes to clean up.
2,076
Brock Bowers followed up his Week 3 AFC Offensive Player of the Week win with six receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown against the Chiefs.
With 2,076 career receiving yards in 31 career games, Brock has tied Pro Football Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow Sr. (31 games) as the second-fastest tight end to reach 2,000 career receiving yards in NFL history, trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Ditka (30 games).
The 23-year-old with 192 career receptions also surpassed Jason Witten (188 receptions) for the most receptions by a tight end under the age of 24 in NFL history.
11
Kirk Cousins continues to be tied with Brock Purdy for the league-lead in passing touchdowns with 11.
The Raiders QB put forth a valiant effort Sunday, completing 31-of-52 passes for 365 yards and two touchdowns. It was his first time throwing for over 300 yards with the Silver and Black, and his first game doing so since Week 15 of 2025.
He wasn't sacked despite being pressured on 34.6% of his dropbacks, using his legs to find ways to avoid pressure in the pocket. On his touchdown pass to Bowers, it took him 6.5 seconds to throw the ball in the end zone, the longest time to throw on a Cousins touchdown pass in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016).
"I thought Kirk played excellent," Klint Kubiak said Monday. "I thought he played excellent, gave us a chance to win the game."
4
Matt Gay went 4-for-4 on field goals, three of them coming from beyond the 40-yard line. He made another field goal from 41 yards in the third quarter, however it was nullified due to an illegal formation penalty on the Chiefs resulting in Klint Kubiak choosing to go for it on fourth down.
With Gay's four field goals Sunday, he's now a perfect 10-for-10 on the season and 9-for-9 on extra points. He hasn't missed a field goal since Week 11 of the 2025 season.
"Anytime you can go out there and help your team, that's the most important thing for me," Gay said postgame. "Just going out there and getting those guys to believe in me that I can go out there and get points on the board for our team."
117
The run game was a deciding factor in the loss for the Raiders.
The Kansas City Chiefs outgained the Silver and Black by 117 yards on the ground. Kenneth Walker III, who continues to lead the league in rushing yards, ran for 177 yards and two touchdowns in Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas has struggled in the run game as of late. After Ashton Jeanty rushed for 102 yards in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins, he's combined for 162 yards in his last three games. He's also yet to find the end zone on a carry this season. Per NGS, the Chiefs defense stuffed 10 of the Raiders' 26 carries for no gain or a loss (38.5%), their highest stuff rate in a game since at least 2018.
"I think we've just got to be better. Simple as that," Jeanty said. "Make the plays that are out there. ... It starts with us. Starts with me. Got to break tackles and just make bigger plays when they're available."
268
The Chiefs' explosive playmaking is another area the Raiders couldn't contain.
Patrick Mahomes completed three passes in which at least 40 yards were gained by the Chiefs offense. When not pressured, Mahomes went 13-of-20 for 129 yards and two passing touchdowns. Additionally, Walker picked up at least 10 yards on four of his rushes, one of which was a 76-yard run where he clocked a top speed of 21.21 miles per hour.
These seven plays alone accounted for 268 of the Chiefs' 399 total yards (67%).
"Today wasn't our best, I know that," Maxx Crosby said Sunday. "We didn't take the ball away enough, we didn't get enough crucial stops, too many big explosives in critical moments. I think we did a lot of good things as well, but we know we can be better."
28.75
Even in defeat, the Las Vegas Raiders remain one of the most exciting offenses in the league.
Heading into Monday Night Football, they rank eighth in points scored (115) and 13th in total yardage (1,372). The team is averaging 28.75 points per game after scoring more than 28 points one time last season.
"I'm very blessed to have this roster of players that care about each other," said Kubiak, "that want to win, that winning is important to them and doing things the right way is important to them. So, very fortunate."
View the best photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.