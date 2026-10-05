By the Numbers: What the Raiders can take from their first loss

117

The run game was a deciding factor in the loss for the Raiders.

The Kansas City Chiefs outgained the Silver and Black by 117 yards on the ground. Kenneth Walker III, who continues to lead the league in rushing yards, ran for 177 yards and two touchdowns in Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas has struggled in the run game as of late. After Ashton Jeanty rushed for 102 yards in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins, he's combined for 162 yards in his last three games. He's also yet to find the end zone on a carry this season. Per NGS, the Chiefs defense stuffed 10 of the Raiders' 26 carries for no gain or a loss (38.5%), their highest stuff rate in a game since at least 2018.