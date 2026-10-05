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Game Recap: Raiders drop thriller to the Chiefs

Oct 04, 2026 at 06:17 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered their first setback of the season Sunday, losing a tightly-contested battle to the Kansas City Chiefs, 30-27.

In what was a seesaw of events throughout all four quarters, time simply ran out on the Silver and Black.

Despite scoring at least 26 points for a fourth straight game, they surrendered nearly 400 yards of total offense and lost the turnover battle by two. Untimely miscues and the number of explosive plays given up were too much for the Raiders to overcome.

Coming so close to knocking off a divisional rival is a bittersweet taste for Klint Kubiak as a first time head coach, especially in a game that easily could've gone his way.

"I'm really proud of the fight of our team tonight," Kubiak said postgame. "Not surprised by the fight of our team. Wish we would've won the game. Got a lot of really hardworking guys that care about winning and fell short tonight. ... Credit to the Chiefs, they did a phenomenal job and they're a great team."

The defense got to work early, forcing two immediate stops. The first drive was bound to be a three and out until the Chiefs converted on fourth down with a fake punt from Matt Araiza.

As the drive continued, the defense held up on fourth down with Adam Butler and Maxx Crosby meeting Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker up the middle for a turnover on downs at the 50-yard line.

With good field position, Kirk Cousins moved the ball down the field with ease, going 3-of-3 for 46 yards and capping things off with a dot to wide open tight end Ian Thomas  for a 27-yard touchdown.

It was Thomas' first touchdown catch since Week 4 of the 2020 season. It was also the longest touchdown reception of his nine-year career.

The early 7-0 lead was short-lived, as Patrick Mahomes fired off a deep 41-yard pass to Xavier Worthy on third down. Three plays later, the Chiefs hit paydirt with a Mahomes two-yard pass to Tyquan Thornton.

Things swung back in the Raiders favor during a long drive down the field, controlling the tempo with an adequate balance between run and pass. After taking eight minutes off the clock, a 32-yard field goal by Matt Gay made it 10-7 nearing the 2 minute mark.

However the Chiefs' explosive playmaking continued to put pressure on the Raiders defense. Thornton got a step on rookie Hezekiah Masses and Mahomes found his receiver for a 42-yard gain. With Quay Walker coming up big with a sack in the red zone, the Chiefs settled for a 28-yard field goal from Harrison Butker to tie the game.

One minute and 22 seconds was enough time for the Raiders to put three more points on the board. Cousins connected with his tight ends Michael Mayer and Brock Bowers for 35 yards on three catches to put Matt Gay in scoring position for a 48-yard field goal.

Ashton Jeanty got the ball rolling to start the second half, accounting for 41 scrimmage yards as the Raiders entered into the red zone. The Silver and Black went for the field goal, but it was nullified due to a illegal formation penalty on Kansas City. Now facing a 4th-and-2, the Raiders offense trotted back onto the field, but an incomplete pass to Jeanty gave the Chiefs the ball back.

Despite falling three points short, Kubiak is not disappointed in his decision.

"We were going to be aggressive going into the game," Kubiak said. "I don't regret it. I regret not getting it."

"That's one of the plays I'll be driving home thinking about," said Kirk Cousins, who threw for 365 yards and two touchdowns.

On the final play of the third quarter, the Raiders defense surrendered their third play of over 40 yards in the contest, as Walker hit an open gap for a 76-yard rush.

As the fourth quarter started, Mahomes found Thornton for their second touchdown of the day and first lead of the game.

Dylan Laube responded with a 53-yard kickoff return, followed by a 21-yard catch by Bowers on 3rd-and-long. A third made field goal by Gay cut the deficit down to one point.

The Raiders defense delivered a quick three and out, and the offense continued to charge forward. Cousins found Cody White for a 27-yard gain on third down, while Jeanty churned out 25 rushing yards over the next two plays.

Once again stalled on third-and-short, the Raiders called upon Gay for another 48-yard field goal.

Yet, Las Vegas still couldn't contain the Chiefs' explosiveness to close out the game. On third down facing a blitz, Mahomes uncorked a 55-yard pass to Thornton. Walker rushed up the middle untouched for a two-yard touchdown on the next play.

The Raiders were need of a touchdown to potentially win the game, but suddenly any momentum shifted when Chiefs linebacker Jeffrey Bassa punched the ball out from Dareke Young on kick return – the Silver and Black's only turnover of the game.

Walker continued to pile on with a 22-yard touchdown run on the next play. The Chiefs running back finished with 177 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.

"We gave up 30 points this week. That's not the type of defense we want to play," Nakobe Dean said. "Even though we do things [well] in the game, we want to not give up points. ... It's our job to prevent them from scoring points and we haven't done that the last two weeks."

With their backs against the wall, Cousins drove the ball 65 yards in less than 90 seconds. He avoided a sack to hit Bowers on the run for a 20-yard touchdown. A catch by White for a successful two-point conversion brought the game back within three points.

The tight end trio of Bowers, Mayer and Thomas combined for 200 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 16 receptions.

"Those guys are an impressive group," Kubiak said. "[Tight ends coach] Luke Steckel is an impressive coach and we count on them every week."

The Raiders caught a break with a bobbled snap to Mahomes on third down that resulted in him throwing an incompletion, giving the Raiders offense one last chance at victory. But their drive would start at the one-yard line after a 52-yard punt from Araiza.

A few completions down the field weren't enough for the Raiders offense. An illegal shift penalty plus Cousins throwing an interception to Xavier Nwankpa while being hit sealed the game for Kansas City.

"We came back, we fought, we showed a lot of resilience tonight," Kolton Miller told Raiders.com. "This game will help us out a lot, but we made too many mistakes."

While there's no silver lining in defeat, the Raiders locker room is universally encouraged with how they fought. At the same time, they're already moving past the pain of defeat to a road matchup with the New England Patriots.

"We know what we're capable of," said Maxx Crosby, who finished with 0.5 sacks and five quarterback hits on Mahomes.

"I feel like we're figuring out more and more how good we can be. But that's a tough loss. We have to bounce back, we have to figure out how to get better, how to improve from it. It's the same mindset, no matter if it's a win or a loss."

Gameday Photos: Week 4 vs. Chiefs

View photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) and cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) and cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders defense during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) and tight end Ian Thomas (80) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) and tight end Ian Thomas (80) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) and tight end Ian Thomas (80) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) and tight end Ian Thomas (80) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and tight end Ian Thomas (80) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and tight end Ian Thomas (80) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97), linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97), linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders defense during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) and running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) and running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35), safety Treydan Stukes (31) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35), safety Treydan Stukes (31) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) and running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) and running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), safety Treydan Stukes (31) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), safety Treydan Stukes (31) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and tackle DJ Glaze (71) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and tackle DJ Glaze (71) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and the defense during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and the defense during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
110 / 127

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
113 / 127

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
114 / 127

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
117 / 127

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) and wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) and wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) and wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) and wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) and wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) and wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) and tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) and tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
125 / 127

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
127 / 127

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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