Game Recap: Raiders drop thriller to the Chiefs

With their backs against the wall, Cousins drove the ball 65 yards in less than 90 seconds. He avoided a sack to hit Bowers on the run for a 20-yard touchdown. A catch by White for a successful two-point conversion brought the game back within three points.

The tight end trio of Bowers, Mayer and Thomas combined for 200 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 16 receptions.

"Those guys are an impressive group," Kubiak said. "[Tight ends coach] Luke Steckel is an impressive coach and we count on them every week."

The Raiders caught a break with a bobbled snap to Mahomes on third down that resulted in him throwing an incompletion, giving the Raiders offense one last chance at victory. But their drive would start at the one-yard line after a 52-yard punt from Araiza.

A few completions down the field weren't enough for the Raiders offense. An illegal shift penalty plus Cousins throwing an interception to Xavier Nwankpa while being hit sealed the game for Kansas City.

"We came back, we fought, we showed a lot of resilience tonight," Kolton Miller told Raiders.com. "This game will help us out a lot, but we made too many mistakes."

While there's no silver lining in defeat, the Raiders locker room is universally encouraged with how they fought. At the same time, they're already moving past the pain of defeat to a road matchup with the New England Patriots.

"We know what we're capable of," said Maxx Crosby, who finished with 0.5 sacks and five quarterback hits on Mahomes.