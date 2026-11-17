Throughout the 2026 season, Raiders.com is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the team's Super Bowl XI Championship by highlighting unsung heroes from the 1976 team along with thrilling moments and untold stories of a campaign that will go down in history as among the greatest in the annals of professional football.
Mike Rae understood the assignment.
After joining the Oakland Raiders in 1976, the pro football veteran's duty was multifold.
Be ready when called on as the primary backup to Raiders star quarterback Ken "Snake" Stabler.
Give the defense great looks in practice by mimicking opposing quarterbacks, including future Pro Football Hall of Famers Terry Bradshaw of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dan Fouts of the San Diego Chargers and Fran Tarkenton of the Minnesota Vikings. That final assignment came ahead of Super Bowl XI at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, where Rae had won a national title four years earlier.
Be a great teammate.
Rae accomplished all of those and then some during the Silver and Black's 1976 journey that culminated in capturing their first World Championship of Pro Football.
The Long Beach, California, native appeared in two postseason games: as a reserve in the Raiders' 24-7 win over Pittsburgh in the AFC Championship Game, and in Super Bowl XI, where he ran twice for nine yards in Oakland's 32-14 win over Minnesota.
Even today, he continually reminisces on that moment when he stepped on the field on pro football's grandest stage, to the amazement of patrons of his current establishment. Google certainly helps his cause for validation.
"It's interesting because I happen to own a sports bar and people come in and I have my regular customers and I tell them that I played in the Super Bowl, and they don't believe me," Rae said. "So I tell them, just look it up."
During the 1976 regular season, Rae appeared in seven games with two starts, both wins, as the Raiders went 13-1. He completed 35 of 65 passes for 417 yards and six touchdowns.
Rae was called on to action in the Raiders' Week 2 win over Kansas City when Stabler briefly left the game with a knee injury that knocked him out of the following contest against Houston. Rae got the starting nod for that game.
Raiders head coach John Madden offered a matter-of-fact endorsement to his quarterback who earned the opportunity to back up Stabler after exhibiting his skills in training camp and during the preseason. "You're my starting quarterback," Madden said. "Snake is hurt. It's all on you. Don't choke."
Rae certainly felt the pressure of suddenly being handed an NFL offense for a team that had championship aspirations. "Here I am, 26 years old, starting in the NFL in my third game with the Raiders," Rae recalled. "And you think I was nervous? I was."
That apprehension turned into output as he went 13 of 22 for 170 yards with two touchdowns to Cliff Branch in a 14-13 road win over the Oilers that kept the Raiders unbeaten. "The fact that I could meet that challenge and play well and win brought my confidence to a pretty high level," Rae said. "I knew I could play in the league, and I think my teammates thought the same thing."
His best statistical performance came in the regular-season finale when the Raiders had sewn up their postseason position. Rae threw three touchdown passes in a 24-0 win over the San Diego Chargers.
Rae played for a Raiders team that dominated nearly every phase of the game, and that strength gave him chances to see the field. He said the team often built big leads and "they wanted to protect Stabler in those days."
"Nowadays, they never take the starting quarterback out ever. And so I started the last game of the season against the Chargers and also had a very good game. And I made an appearance that year in a backup role, running out the clock kind of thing. But still, when you get in the game, it's a big deal."
The Raiders held Rae's rights long before he donned the Silver and Black. Oakland selected him in the eighth round (205th overall) of the 1973 NFL Draft, but he began his professional career in the Canadian Football League with the Toronto Argonauts, with whom he played three seasons (1973-75).
During his two seasons with Oakland in 1976 and 1977, Rae appeared in 17 games with three starts — all victories — completing 50 of 95 passes for 579 yards and seven touchdowns with five interceptions. The Raiders traded him to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for fifth-round picks in 1980 and 1981, reuniting him with his former USC coach, John McKay.
After joining the Raiders, Rae quickly discovered a locker room with familiar faces. Former USC teammates included John Vella, Clarence Davis and Skip Thomas.
"There were quite a few players on the Raiders that were from USC, and my best friend, my best man in my wedding, John Vella, was a starter for the Raiders," Rae said. "And there were a lot of people from California on the Raiders at that time. And so, I fit right in."
He spent time with the Washington Redskins in 1981 and capped his playing career competing in his third professional football league with the USFL's Los Angeles Express in 1983.
Rae starred at Lakewood High School, where he earned a scholarship to attend college football powerhouse USC. As a senior in 1972, Rae shared quarterbacking duties with Pat Haden as the Trojans went undefeated. He provided highlight plays for USC, none bigger than in the New Year's Day 1973 Rose Bowl, tossing a scoring pass and handling the extra points in a 42-17 rout of Ohio State that clinched a unanimous national championship for the Trojans.
Four years later, Rae found himself back at the Rose Bowl, this time vying for the NFL crown. "I got to go back with all my friends and be in the Rose Bowl," Rae reminisced. "It was really exciting to have all that in just four years and it was great."
Rae found a career as a physical education teacher and football coach, which included stints at Trabuco Hills High School in Mission Viejo, California, and Orange Coast College. He also served as the golf coach at Long Beach City College in his hometown and at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo. In 1993, he ventured into business, becoming a partner in opening the Daily Sports Grill in Mission Viejo.
For a backup quarterback surrounded by some of the greatest players in franchise history, Rae's contribution wasn't defined by how often he played. It was defined by what he did with his opportunities.
His time in Silver and Black lasted just two seasons, but Rae affirms that the Super Bowl title he earned lasts a lifetime.
"That Super Bowl, you can't take that away. You have it and it's forever."
Forever and a day!
Take a look back at photos from the Raiders' dominant 32-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI.