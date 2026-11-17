The Long Beach, California, native appeared in two postseason games: as a reserve in the Raiders' 24-7 win over Pittsburgh in the AFC Championship Game, and in Super Bowl XI, where he ran twice for nine yards in Oakland's 32-14 win over Minnesota.

Even today, he continually reminisces on that moment when he stepped on the field on pro football's grandest stage, to the amazement of patrons of his current establishment. Google certainly helps his cause for validation.

"It's interesting because I happen to own a sports bar and people come in and I have my regular customers and I tell them that I played in the Super Bowl, and they don't believe me," Rae said. "So I tell them, just look it up."

During the 1976 regular season, Rae appeared in seven games with two starts, both wins, as the Raiders went 13-1. He completed 35 of 65 passes for 417 yards and six touchdowns.

Rae was called on to action in the Raiders' Week 2 win over Kansas City when Stabler briefly left the game with a knee injury that knocked him out of the following contest against Houston. Rae got the starting nod for that game.

Raiders head coach John Madden offered a matter-of-fact endorsement to his quarterback who earned the opportunity to back up Stabler after exhibiting his skills in training camp and during the preseason. "You're my starting quarterback," Madden said. "Snake is hurt. It's all on you. Don't choke."

Rae certainly felt the pressure of suddenly being handed an NFL offense for a team that had championship aspirations. "Here I am, 26 years old, starting in the NFL in my third game with the Raiders," Rae recalled. "And you think I was nervous? I was."

That apprehension turned into output as he went 13 of 22 for 170 yards with two touchdowns to Cliff Branch in a 14-13 road win over the Oilers that kept the Raiders unbeaten. "The fact that I could meet that challenge and play well and win brought my confidence to a pretty high level," Rae said. "I knew I could play in the league, and I think my teammates thought the same thing."

His best statistical performance came in the regular-season finale when the Raiders had sewn up their postseason position. Rae threw three touchdown passes in a 24-0 win over the San Diego Chargers.

Rae played for a Raiders team that dominated nearly every phase of the game, and that strength gave him chances to see the field. He said the team often built big leads and "they wanted to protect Stabler in those days."