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Game Recap: Raiders falter in second half to fall to Seahawks in Fernando Mendoza's first start

Nov 15, 2026 at 07:04 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders faded in the second half after a solid start as the Seattle Seahawks took control of the game in the third quarter to ruin Fernando Mendoza's first career start.

While remaining competitive with the defending Super Bowl champions early on, Las Vegas went completely flat after halftime in its 21-13 defeat.

With this being the Raiders' third one-possession loss this season, finishing games continued to be their biggest issue as they fell to 4-6.

A promising start

The Raiders got off to a fast start on both sides of the ball. On the second play of the game, Las Vegas pressured Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock, with cornerback Taron Johnson and defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi getting home for a strip sack and linebacker Quay Walker making the recovery.

With the ball at Seattle's 46-yard line, Mendoza had a stellar first drive as the Raiders' starting quarterback. The No. 1 overall draft pick went 3-for-3 passing for 20 yards and capped the drive with an untouched 10-yard run to the end zone to take an early 7-0 lead.

In the first half, Mendoza threw for 90 yards on 11-for-13 passing (84 percent completion). His mobility also added another dimension to the offense, accounting for 21 of the team's 62 rushing yards.

"He was well prepared," Raiders coach Klint Kubiak said of Mendoza. "He started the game really well and overall, for his first start, I thought it was a good start."

The team's 62 first-half rushing yards surpassed its full-game rushing total in four matchups this season.

The Raiders defense produced a second turnover in the fourth quarter as linebacker Nakobe Dean recovered another Lock fumble, improving Las Vegas' season total to 16.

"It's tough," Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson said after the team won the turnover battle. "But there's plenty of times where we didn't do what we were supposed to do on defense and the offense did. … We got to play together as a team. There's still plays as a defense we want back."

Disarray down the stretch

Explosive playmaking hindered the Raiders following their touchdown drive to begin the game.

With the Seahawks offense in a tough spot on third-and-15, Lock slipped out of the grasp of Malcolm Koonce to uncork a 34-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp to tie the game.

In return, their defense began to heat up and get consistent pressure on the Raiders' rookie quarterback as Seattle totaled six sacks and 12 quarterback hits on Mendoza. Some of those hits can be attributed to Mendoza still adjusting to the speed of the game at the NFL level. Seattle took advantage of the quarterback's inexperience on some exotic blitzes as cornerback Devon Witherspoon picked up two sacks.

"The Seahawks have a fantastic defense, we've seen it all season," Mendoza said. "A lot of credit to them. … It's good to get punched in the face because now it's a great opportunity to grow and learn and to really unveil all the deficiencies that I have in my game and (become) a future hopeful leader of this offense."

Added Raiders center Tyler Lindenbaum: "[Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald] does a good job trying to find ways to get free runners and I wouldn't say they did anything different. We knew the type of play-caller he is and the type of the defense they have and that's what makes it so challenging. … I think we left a lot out there."

Following a 34-yard field goal by Matt Gay in the second quarter, the Raiders punted on their next seven possessions, netting 24 yards of offense during that stretch. After a quick three-and-out for the Raiders to start the second half, the Seahawks went 87 yards down the field with rookie Jadarian Price cutting outside to the left for a 12-yard touchdown run to take a 14-10 lead.

Star-crossed showing

When the game was on the line, the Seahawks got the most from their top playmaker while the Raiders were without theirs.

Pro Bowl tight end Brock Bowers suffered an ankle injury early in the game while trying to run block. After briefly returning to the game, he was ruled out at the beginning of the second half. The team's leading receiver finished with two catches for 18 yards.

"I thought overall when we lost Brock, you definitely saw a big change in production," Kubiak said. "So I look at myself. I have to do a much better job of moving the ball and spreading the ball around."

Reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba came into this Week 10 matchup leading the league in receiving yards and touchdown catches. After being held to one catch for 11 yards in the first half, the Seahawks' star receiver exploded for 160 yards and a touchdown in the second half, including a 71-yard grab as he slipped past the Raiders secondary and raced to the end zone.

"He's a dynamic player, got to give him all his props," Dean said of Smith-Njigba. "He's a great player. … They were able to extend plays like that and the back end had to cover forever. It's tough."

Looking ahead

Things won't get much easier for Mendoza in his second career start, traveling to face a divisional foe in the Denver Broncos.

The 7-2 Broncos will be coming off a bye week and will be another exceptional defense to test the rookie quarterback. Heading into Week 10, they were leading the league in quarterback pressures with 104.

"We can learn a lot from every part of this game," Kubiak said. "But overall, we have to play better. We've got to support [Mendoza] better. I have to help him be better in the second half.

"What happened in the second half to go 0-for-7 on third down is unacceptable. There's no reason we should do that."

Gameday Photos: Week 10 vs. Seahawks

View photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 10 match up against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
center Tyler Linderbaum (65) and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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center Tyler Linderbaum (65) and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and the offense during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and the offense during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94), defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) and linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94), defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) and linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders defense during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3), cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) and linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3), cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) and linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and the defense during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and the defense during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Seattle Seahawks Head Coach Mike MacDonald and Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak after the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Seattle Seahawks Head Coach Mike MacDonald and Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak after the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
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