Game Recap: Raiders falter in second half to fall to Seahawks in Fernando Mendoza's first start

Disarray down the stretch

Explosive playmaking hindered the Raiders following their touchdown drive to begin the game.

With the Seahawks offense in a tough spot on third-and-15, Lock slipped out of the grasp of Malcolm Koonce to uncork a 34-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp to tie the game.

In return, their defense began to heat up and get consistent pressure on the Raiders' rookie quarterback as Seattle totaled six sacks and 12 quarterback hits on Mendoza. Some of those hits can be attributed to Mendoza still adjusting to the speed of the game at the NFL level. Seattle took advantage of the quarterback's inexperience on some exotic blitzes as cornerback Devon Witherspoon picked up two sacks.

"The Seahawks have a fantastic defense, we've seen it all season," Mendoza said. "A lot of credit to them. … It's good to get punched in the face because now it's a great opportunity to grow and learn and to really unveil all the deficiencies that I have in my game and (become) a future hopeful leader of this offense."

Added Raiders center Tyler Lindenbaum: "[Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald] does a good job trying to find ways to get free runners and I wouldn't say they did anything different. We knew the type of play-caller he is and the type of the defense they have and that's what makes it so challenging. … I think we left a lot out there."