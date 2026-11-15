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Keys to the Game: Raiders need to play smart, sharp to knock off Seahawks

Nov 15, 2026 at 11:20 AM
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Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Keep it simple

With Fernando Mendoza making his first NFL start, it's imperative to keep the game plan clear and concise for the rookie. Despite his collegiate success and experience, he will be overwhelmed by the moment and will need some time to settle in against an active Seahawks defense that plays at warp speed. Mendoza must combat their aggressiveness with poise and precision, using quick-rhythm throws to attack the voids in coverage. Additionally, the Raiders must give their young QB1 a straightforward pass-protection plan that gives him simple answers to counter relentless pressure. If Mendoza can play with confidence from knowing what to do and when to do it, the Raiders can get off to a fast start against the defending champs.

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Contain JSN

The reigning Offensive Player of the Year is on his way toward winning back-to-back awards as the NFL's leading receiver through nine games. Jaxson Smith-Njigba has surpassed the 1,000-yard mark, averaging 115.1 receiving yards per game, with 16 20-plus-yard receptions (second most in the NFL). Given his impact as a playmaker, the Raiders must pay attention to No.11's whereabouts and populate the area with multiple defenders to discourage throws in his direction or minimize his yards after the catch. Although several teams have tried and failed to take JSN out of the game, the Raiders must make the All-Pro earn it Sunday by crowding him on passing downs to limit his touches and overall impact.

Finish in the 4th

Head coach Klint Kubiak has helped the Raiders close the gap by winning tactical battles that keep the game close heading into the fourth quarter. Against a loaded Seahawks squad that he knows well, the spectacular strategist can attack the most vulnerable players on his former team. With some clever scheming that pinpoints the individual and collective weaknesses of the Seahawks' personnel and scheme based on the coach's previous experience with the franchise, the Raiders can knock off the defending champs in a statement game.

Pregame sights from Week 10 vs. Seahawks

Take a look inside Allegiant Stadium as the Raiders prepare for their Week 10 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 90

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 90

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Allegiant Stadium prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Allegiant Stadium prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Allegiant Stadium prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Allegiant Stadium prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Allegiant Stadium prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Allegiant Stadium prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Allegiant Stadium prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Allegiant Stadium prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) arrives before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) and wide receiver Cody White (82) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) and wide receiver Cody White (82) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) and punter AJ Cole (6) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) and punter AJ Cole (6) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Bryce Cabeldue (77) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Bryce Cabeldue (77) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82), wide receiver Dareke Young (81) and wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82), wide receiver Dareke Young (81) and wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Salute to Service towel before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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A Salute to Service towel before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
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