Keys to the Game: Raiders need to play smart, sharp to knock off Seahawks

Keep it simple
With Fernando Mendoza making his first NFL start, it's imperative to keep the game plan clear and concise for the rookie. Despite his collegiate success and experience, he will be overwhelmed by the moment and will need some time to settle in against an active Seahawks defense that plays at warp speed. Mendoza must combat their aggressiveness with poise and precision, using quick-rhythm throws to attack the voids in coverage. Additionally, the Raiders must give their young QB1 a straightforward pass-protection plan that gives him simple answers to counter relentless pressure. If Mendoza can play with confidence from knowing what to do and when to do it, the Raiders can get off to a fast start against the defending champs.
Contain JSN
The reigning Offensive Player of the Year is on his way toward winning back-to-back awards as the NFL's leading receiver through nine games. Jaxson Smith-Njigba has surpassed the 1,000-yard mark, averaging 115.1 receiving yards per game, with 16 20-plus-yard receptions (second most in the NFL). Given his impact as a playmaker, the Raiders must pay attention to No.11's whereabouts and populate the area with multiple defenders to discourage throws in his direction or minimize his yards after the catch. Although several teams have tried and failed to take JSN out of the game, the Raiders must make the All-Pro earn it Sunday by crowding him on passing downs to limit his touches and overall impact.
Finish in the 4th
Head coach Klint Kubiak has helped the Raiders close the gap by winning tactical battles that keep the game close heading into the fourth quarter. Against a loaded Seahawks squad that he knows well, the spectacular strategist can attack the most vulnerable players on his former team. With some clever scheming that pinpoints the individual and collective weaknesses of the Seahawks' personnel and scheme based on the coach's previous experience with the franchise, the Raiders can knock off the defending champs in a statement game.
Take a look inside Allegiant Stadium as the Raiders prepare for their Week 10 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.