Keys to the Game: Raiders need to play smart, sharp to knock off Seahawks

Keep it simple

With Fernando Mendoza making his first NFL start, it's imperative to keep the game plan clear and concise for the rookie. Despite his collegiate success and experience, he will be overwhelmed by the moment and will need some time to settle in against an active Seahawks defense that plays at warp speed. Mendoza must combat their aggressiveness with poise and precision, using quick-rhythm throws to attack the voids in coverage. Additionally, the Raiders must give their young QB1 a straightforward pass-protection plan that gives him simple answers to counter relentless pressure. If Mendoza can play with confidence from knowing what to do and when to do it, the Raiders can get off to a fast start against the defending champs.