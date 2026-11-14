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Fernando Mendoza to face tough task in first start for Raiders against world champion Seahawks

Nov 14, 2026 at 11:15 AM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

How far has "Spring Fernando" come along?

It's a nickname that Fernando Mendoza was given by his quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan, referring to the rookie in the past tense on how far he's come since becoming a Raider. Both Sullivan and Mendoza have spoken publicly about how the coach sat the quarterback down in the film room heading into training camp, evaluating every throw he made during organized team activities (OTAs).

The timing, the mechanics, the footwork, the release. Sullivan even went out his way to grade each one of Mendoza's throws. Nothing changed with their process over the next seven months, even as Mendoza waited his turn and learned behind veteran Kirk Cousins.

"During practice while the first group is getting reps, I'm back there with him and Aidan [O'Connell] and we're talking through the play," Sullivan said. "He'll actually be going through his footwork versus air. I may point out a coverage or something that might be an adjustment for him, and then we try to do that in time for him to be able to see the rep."

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It was only a matter of time before the offense was turned over to Heisman Trophy-winning Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, the Raiders sought out a plan to allow Mendoza to develop behind Kirk Cousins, who they signed in the offseason prior to Mendoza being drafted.

After nine games, the Minnesota Vikings acquired Cousins on Tuesday at the trade deadline. In a matter of seconds, the future became the present for the Silver and Black.

In Mendoza's first press conference after the trade, the quarterback took a moment to reflect on how much he's progressed over the last several months.

"I don't want to talk about myself in the third person," Mendoza joked about the nickname from Sullivan, "but it just shows how much improvement there's been, and I'm a lot more confident as a quarterback, and I feel more developed. Whether it's under center, connecting with teammates, understanding an NFL scheme, there's so many areas that I've improved on, and I look forward to keep on improving because there's still a lot of work to do."

Raiders edge rusher Malcolm Koonce also remembers "Spring Fernando." First lining up against the No. 1 pick back in OTAs, he noticed a tendency of drifting in the pocket on plays. Adjusting to the speed of the NFL level is universally considered the biggest transition any rookie needs to make, especially at the quarterback position.

"I think now he honed it in and he does seem he can command the offense," Koonce said.

Koonce wasn't the only player on the roster to endorse the decision to make Mendoza the starter. Tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Tre Tucker, soon-to-be top targets for the rookie quarterback, also believe he's ready and could potentially transform the offense.

"I think making some plays on his feet," Bowers said, "he can do that a little bit. So I'm excited to see what he can do. He's out there just slinging it, so we're excited. … I think to be able to have that time and develop and learn the system, I think that's been good for him."

Said Tucker: "There'll be some things out there that we'll see that's going to be pretty fun and exciting. I call it fireworks, basically. There's really nothing that he can't do and I'm very excited for it."

What puts Mendoza ahead of the learning curve heading into his first start is how he's prepared throughout the season. Even sitting behind Cousins, he made it a point to prepare for each week as if he was going to play. That awareness was on display in his first regular-season action against the New England Patriots on Oct. 11, when he went 6-for-8 for 48 yards late in the game.

"I believe starting an NFL game is a new step, but a whirlwind? No," Mendoza firmly stated. "I would agree with Coach [Klint] Kubiak. Coach Kubiak, [offensive coordinator Andrew] Janocko, and Coach Sullivan and everyone in the quarterback room, including Kirk, have done a fantastic job in aiding my development, and I can't thank them enough. And now it's my turn to do my 1/11th."

His level of preparation has also marveled his coaches, with Kubiak saying he's placing no limitations on the rookie with the playbook in his first start.

"Fernando has [done] everything we've asked him to do in practice," Kubiak said. "I think he's exceeded those expectations, and we all know that live bullet Sunday is far different from practice. However, he showed us that he's ready, not only physically but mentally. He's up there studying right now like he would any other game. He puts a lot of work in. His teammates know how prepared he is. It's not just lip service, but he has shown it on the practice field."

Added Sullivan: "After practice, we'll stay and do some extra. He does a lot on his own. There's many times he'll be out there in that field house and he goes through the script and he's going through trying to articulate the calls and go through his footwork."

As much as his teammates, Raider Nation and football fans alike are excited for Mendoza's debut start, he has a stiff challenge ahead of him.

Mendoza will face the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, who have the top-ranked defense in the league. To make the task even more daunting, the Seahawks are allowing the second-fewest passing yards of any team.

"We've watched a good amount of film so far in my routine," Mendoza said of facing the Seahawks, "especially a routine that I've modeled. … They're a very impressive team. They're one of the best defenses in the league, so it's going to be a great challenge. I'm excited to do my 1/11th out there."

Said Kubiak: "Every week in the NFL is tough, and this is the best defense in the NFL. And again, he's got to go do his job and not worry about a whole lot else. Everybody does their 1/11th, and everyone around him elevates their play."

There's not a bigger test for the rookie as the football world tunes in to see how "Spring Fernando" fares in autumn.

Practice Photos: Friday 11.13.26

The Raiders prepare at Intermountain Health Performance Center during their last practice before they take on their Week 10 match up against the Seahawks.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Anthony Goodlow (96) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Anthony Goodlow (96) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Chris Williams (72) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Chris Williams (72) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Chris Williams (72) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Chris Williams (72) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Chris Williams (72) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Chris Williams (72) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Chris Williams (72) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Chris Williams (72) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) and wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) and wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) and wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) and wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight ends coach Luke Steckel, tight end Ian Thomas (80) and offensive quality control coach Conner McQueen during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight ends coach Luke Steckel, tight end Ian Thomas (80) and offensive quality control coach Conner McQueen during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight ends coach Luke Steckel, tight end Carter Runyon (84) and offensive quality control coach Conner McQueen during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight ends coach Luke Steckel, tight end Carter Runyon (84) and offensive quality control coach Conner McQueen during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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