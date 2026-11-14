Fernando Mendoza to face tough task in first start for Raiders against world champion Seahawks

Koonce wasn't the only player on the roster to endorse the decision to make Mendoza the starter. Tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Tre Tucker, soon-to-be top targets for the rookie quarterback, also believe he's ready and could potentially transform the offense.

"I think making some plays on his feet," Bowers said, "he can do that a little bit. So I'm excited to see what he can do. He's out there just slinging it, so we're excited. … I think to be able to have that time and develop and learn the system, I think that's been good for him."

Said Tucker: "There'll be some things out there that we'll see that's going to be pretty fun and exciting. I call it fireworks, basically. There's really nothing that he can't do and I'm very excited for it."

What puts Mendoza ahead of the learning curve heading into his first start is how he's prepared throughout the season. Even sitting behind Cousins, he made it a point to prepare for each week as if he was going to play. That awareness was on display in his first regular-season action against the New England Patriots on Oct. 11, when he went 6-for-8 for 48 yards late in the game.

"I believe starting an NFL game is a new step, but a whirlwind? No," Mendoza firmly stated. "I would agree with Coach [Klint] Kubiak. Coach Kubiak, [offensive coordinator Andrew] Janocko, and Coach Sullivan and everyone in the quarterback room, including Kirk, have done a fantastic job in aiding my development, and I can't thank them enough. And now it's my turn to do my 1/11th."

His level of preparation has also marveled his coaches, with Kubiak saying he's placing no limitations on the rookie with the playbook in his first start.

"Fernando has [done] everything we've asked him to do in practice," Kubiak said. "I think he's exceeded those expectations, and we all know that live bullet Sunday is far different from practice. However, he showed us that he's ready, not only physically but mentally. He's up there studying right now like he would any other game. He puts a lot of work in. His teammates know how prepared he is. It's not just lip service, but he has shown it on the practice field."