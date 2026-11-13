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Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch on Sunday

Nov 13, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Raiders.com Staff
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Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton will light the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to kickoff of Sunday's Raiders vs. Seahawks game.

Newton started performing in the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World at age 15, and nearly 70 years later, his star still shines brightly on the Strip, having headlined in front of more than 40 million people during a record-setting run of 25,000-plus shows in Las Vegas, alone.

Recognized and revered worldwide, his deep love for our country has always been at the heart of who he is. He has devoted decades to supporting U.S. service members, having completed 16 USO tours and entertaining troops from the Vietnam era through every major conflict, becoming the first to entertain in Afghanistan and Iraq. His dedication to our troops earned him the U.S. Defense Department's highest civilian award.

Newton is the latest of a distinguished list who have been bestowed the honor, beginning with the late John Madden, who was the first to light the torch on October 18, 2011. The late First Lady of Raider Nation, Mrs. Carol Davis, was the first to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch honoring her late husband in Las Vegas prior to the Raiders' inaugural contest at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020.

Since the tradition began in 2011 in Oakland, many Raiders Alumni, celebrities and fans have had the privilege to light the Torch before each home game. The Al Davis Memorial Torch is a tribute to Mr. Davis' legacy as the Raiders' longtime owner, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, AFL Coach of the Year, AFL Commissioner, and the architect of the Raiders' Commitment to Excellence in recognition of Mr. Davis' enduring vision that "the fire that burns the brightest in the Raiders' organization is the will to win."

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