Kenny Loggins, Bucky Heard highlight Sunday's gameday entertainment

Grammy Award-winning artist Kenny Loggins will take the stage at Allegiant Stadium for halftime when the Las Vegas Raiders host the Seattle Seahawks.

Loggins' fingerprints are all over the cultural DNA of the last half-century, from the supple-smooth soul of "This Is It" to the righteous, feel-good rock of "I'm Alright" to the turbo-charged adrenaline rush of "Danger Zone." In addition to his own vast catalog of hits, he's had his hand in writing chart-busters for other artists, like the Doobie Brothers' Grammy winner "What a Fool Believes." But perhaps nothing captures his enduring reach quite like "Footloose," the No. 1 smash from the 1984 film of the same name. Recently, the kick-off-your-Sunday shoes anthem crossed the billion-stream mark on Spotify.

Alabama native Bucky Heard will perform the National Anthem. Since 2016, Bucky has performed alongside Bill Medley as one-half of The Righteous Brothers, touring nationally and internationally and appearing in the duo's Las Vegas residency at South Point Hotel & Casino. Singing "Unchained Melody" has become a cherished part of his career, but his musical story reaches far beyond that song. In his solo shows, Bucky moves from the emotion of Roy Orbison to Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'," along with the music of Bob Seger, the Eagles, Creedence Clearwater Revival and even Broadway classics, bringing his own heart and style to every song. He's shared the concert stage with some of the greats, including Michael McDonald, B.B. King, Glen Campbell, The Beach Boys, Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray), Andy Williams, The Temptations, Jonathan Cain (Journey), and many more.

In honor of the NFL's Salute to Service initiative, the Las Vegas Raiders will host 12 men and women for an on-field Reenlistment Ceremony pregame. Colonel Steven Mwesigwa, Deputy Commander of the 432nd Wing at Creech Air Force Base, will preside over the ceremony. Service members will commit to additional years of service with the United States Air Force and be eligible for new assignments and/or long deployments around the world.