Gutierrez: Raiders long-term plan comes to fruition with insertion of Fernando Mendoza at quarterback

Anyone confused by the trade of Cousins and the elevation of Mendoza simply has not been paying attention.

Raiders coach Klint Kubiak gave out the blueprint during the NFL spring meetings when he said, in a perfect world, a rookie quarterback does not play right away, that he sits and learns at the knee of a veteran. Until he's ready.

And that was before the Raiders signed Cousins. Before the Raiders used that No. 1 overall pick on Mendoza.

Cousins fulfilled his mission perfectly as a mentor to Mendoza. Culture-changer in the locker room. Four-game winner through nine games for a team that won (checks notes) three games all of last season. Epic co-starring role with Mendoza in the Raiders' "Step Brothers"-inspired schedule release video. Unofficial local burger influencer.

Did Cousins and Mendoza become fast, er, best friends?

Yup!

Is it time to take the training wheels off "The Nandalorian" and let him hunt for bounty?

This is the way.

I asked Mendoza what it meant to have the backing of Davis.

Mendoza smiled slowly.

"It's awesome to have the full belief and support," Mendoza told me. "If you support a plant, it can flourish and grow. And if you don't…"

Mendoza's voice trailed off. No need to put that out into the universe. After all, he has the support of the front office, ownership and, yes, his teammates.

Speaking of whom, what message is sent to a locker room by moving on from a beloved and respected quarterback who ranks second in the NFL in touchdown passes (20) and fifth in passing yards (2,340) to a rookie?

"This in no way signifies that we are punting on this season or looking forward to 2027," Raiders general manager John Spytek insisted. "That is not the intention of this.

"This is the ultimate team sport, and it takes everybody."

Especially the likes of tight end Brock Bowers, who said he is a believer in Mendoza.