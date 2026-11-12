Gutierrez: Raiders long-term plan comes to fruition with insertion of Fernando Mendoza at quarterback

"My dad used to say the greatness of the Raiders was in its future. The future is now." - Raiders owner Mark Davis
Fernando Mendoza being named the Raiders' starting quarterback in the wake of Kirk Cousins being traded to the Vikings is, indeed, a "big day" for the franchise, as Raiders owner Mark Davis told me in an exclusive interview.
It's also part of a bigger plan.
"I'm just letting the process play out," Davis said. "When we drafted Fernando No. 1, we wanted to take the pressure off him being the Day 1 starter. And Kirk had been spectacular. He was a true Raider. Once a Raider, always a Raider."
Alas…
"It's Fernando's time to start the season," Davis added. "We're ready to rock and roll and keep the season going."
As Davis said regarding a timeline of Mendoza eventually taking over, "It was not if, but when."
And here we are.
Anyone confused by the trade of Cousins and the elevation of Mendoza simply has not been paying attention.
Raiders coach Klint Kubiak gave out the blueprint during the NFL spring meetings when he said, in a perfect world, a rookie quarterback does not play right away, that he sits and learns at the knee of a veteran. Until he's ready.
And that was before the Raiders signed Cousins. Before the Raiders used that No. 1 overall pick on Mendoza.
Cousins fulfilled his mission perfectly as a mentor to Mendoza. Culture-changer in the locker room. Four-game winner through nine games for a team that won (checks notes) three games all of last season. Epic co-starring role with Mendoza in the Raiders' "Step Brothers"-inspired schedule release video. Unofficial local burger influencer.
Did Cousins and Mendoza become fast, er, best friends?
Yup!
Is it time to take the training wheels off "The Nandalorian" and let him hunt for bounty?
This is the way.
I asked Mendoza what it meant to have the backing of Davis.
Mendoza smiled slowly.
"It's awesome to have the full belief and support," Mendoza told me. "If you support a plant, it can flourish and grow. And if you don't…"
Mendoza's voice trailed off. No need to put that out into the universe. After all, he has the support of the front office, ownership and, yes, his teammates.
Speaking of whom, what message is sent to a locker room by moving on from a beloved and respected quarterback who ranks second in the NFL in touchdown passes (20) and fifth in passing yards (2,340) to a rookie?
"This in no way signifies that we are punting on this season or looking forward to 2027," Raiders general manager John Spytek insisted. "That is not the intention of this.
"This is the ultimate team sport, and it takes everybody."
Especially the likes of tight end Brock Bowers, who said he is a believer in Mendoza.
"Everything he does in practice shows me," Bowers said. "He throws a great ball. He's been making quick decisions, good decisions. So I'm excited to see him get to work live action, and him using his legs. I'm excited to see that. I'm just excited for him."
The Raiders are on the back end of their Bataan Death March as the schedule lightens up considerably around the bye.
And yet…
There is a certain test to be taken by Mendoza and the Raiders with the Super Bowl champion Seahawks and their No. 1-ranked total defense rolling into Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.
"Circumstances dictated that, in a sense," Davis said. "That was the trade deadline.
"Fernando and Klint, this is now their journey."
The evaluations begin anew for the 4-5 Raiders and their new QB1.
But think of it this way: What the Raiders surrender in the savvy vet leadership and in-game processing of Cousins, they gain in the big arm and play-extending ability of Mendoza, who might be able to unlock not only the vertical game but also, as a result, the stagnant run game.
No pressure, kid, right?
This is a unique situation in Raiders history.
Ken Stabler had to sit for three years behind Daryle Lamonica before getting his shot in 1973.
The Stabler-for-Dan Pastorini trade in 1980 was a starter-for-starter blockbuster, and Jim Plunkett, who replaced the injured Pastorini five games into that season, was a reclamation project before he helped lead the Raiders to their two most recent Super Bowl wins.
Todd Marinovich comes close, with Jay Schroeder already on the roster when he was drafted in 1991. JaMarcus Russell in 2007? That's a different story entirely.
Davis could not sing enough praises and thanks for Cousins, while turning the page to the Mendoza chapter.
"Today is a major milestone in Raider history," Davis said. "I'm excited as hell."
You should be, too.
Head out to the practice field at Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Raiders get ready for their Week 10 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.