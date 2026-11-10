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Fernando Mendoza named Raiders' starting quarterback

Nov 10, 2026 at 03:07 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

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Fernando Mendoza will be the Raiders' starting quarterback heading into Week 10 of the 2026 season.

General Manager John Spytek named the rookie quarterback the starter Wednesday morning after practice. The decision comes after Kirk Cousins was traded to the Minnesota Vikings for 2027 third-round pick.

"This is something that he's worked very hard for since the moment he's walked into this building," said John Spytek on Mendoza. "He passed every test. ... He put us in a position where we had to make a very hard decision today with his growth as a person, as a teammate, as a leader, as a quarterback."

Mendoza was drafted by the Raiders with the No. 1 pick in 2026 NFL Draft after winning a Heisman Trophy and national championship with the Indiana Hoosiers during the 2025 season. He completed 72 percent of his passes for 3,535 yards and a nation-leading 41 touchdown passes his junior season at Indiana.

In his one game of regular season action against the New England Patriots, he completed 75 percent of his passes for 48 yards.

"He's prepared," said Klint Kubiak, "he practices extremely well and his work habits also allowed us to make this trade because we feel that he's ready to go. And we're excited for him to take the ball for the game here this Sunday."

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