Fernando Mendoza named Raiders' starting quarterback

General Manager John Spytek named the rookie quarterback the starter Wednesday morning after practice. The decision comes after Kirk Cousins was traded to the Minnesota Vikings for 2027 third-round pick .

"This is something that he's worked very hard for since the moment he's walked into this building," said John Spytek on Mendoza. "He passed every test. ... He put us in a position where we had to make a very hard decision today with his growth as a person, as a teammate, as a leader, as a quarterback."