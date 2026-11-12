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Raiders Mailbag: Will the offense change much with Fernando Mendoza taking snaps?

Nov 12, 2026 at 03:00 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Matt Jones asks:

"Going from Kirk Cousins to Fernando Mendoza, what might we see change to suit Fernando's strengths and development going forward from a scheme and play-calling standpoint?"

Funny enough, I asked Brock Bowers the same question Wednesday after practice.

The tight end who's currently leading the team in receiving yards (658), receptions (48) and touchdown catches (six) will have to make as big of an adjustment as anyone with the Raiders moving forward with Fernando Mendoza.

Even with Kirk Cousins being traded to the Minnesota Vikings, Bowers will more than likely remain the top target in the offense with Mendoza.

"I think making some plays on his feet," Bowers said of Mendoza, "he can do that a little bit. So I'm excited to see what he can do. He's out there just slinging it, so we're excited."

Raiders coach Klint Kubiak also alluded to Mendoza's mobility as a trait he's excited to see in the offense.

"He brings his own unique things," Kubiak said. "And, yes, he's a young man with some juice in his legs, and he's got a lot of talent. But in this game on Sunday, it's going to be about way more than his physical talent. It's going to be about his leadership, his knowledge of the offense, his ability to read defense and, again I'll say it, it's his reliance on his teammates and everybody around him elevating their level of play."

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Ron Eland asks:

Why didn't the Raiders address the wide receiver position at the trade deadline?

Despite not having a true X receiver, the Raiders have had one of the most potent aerial attacks in the NFL.

With Cousins, the Raiders rank fifth in the league in passing yards per game (259.7) and second in passing touchdowns (20). Bowers has already been mentioned, as the tight end has lined out wide on 38.1 percent of his routes this season, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Yet outside of Bowers, the Raiders receiving corps has been getting the job done by committee. Tre Tucker, who has four receiving touchdowns, has been the ideal deep threat to stretch the field, reaching 18 mph on 29 of his routes this season. Receivers Cody White, Jalen Nailor and Jack Bech have combined for five touchdowns, as well.

And that's not even including the most underrated piece to the passing puzzle, running back Ashton Jeanty. While averaging just 3.2 yards per carry this season, he leads all NFL running backs in receiving yards (371) and receptions (42), and is tied for second in receiving touchdowns (three).

And even with Cousins no longer at the helm, the same expectations remain in place for Mendoza with Kubiak giving him full access to the playbook.

"We installed an offense in April, and we've been improving it since that day," Kubiak said. "So we're going to do what the whole team does well. Obviously, there are parts to his game that we might look to do a little bit differently. However, it's about the other 10 players in the huddle, too, and what they all do best. And the quarterback is the ultimate point guard, so he's got to be the point guard."

Said Mendoza: "I believe one of our mottos in the quarterback room is to always stay ready and always stay prepared. And that's something that all three of the quarterbacks, when we were all here, we always, all three of us, prepared like the starter. We were all in there doing our routine, doing it together, watching film together, going over the game plan together, tweaking and seeing which adjustments we'd like to make."

For the rookie quarterback making his first NFL start Sunday, throwing to the same receivers he's been getting comfortable with since April gives him one less thing to think about.

Practice Photos: Wednesday 11.11.26

Head out to the practice field at Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Raiders get ready for their Week 10 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

The weight room before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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The weight room before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole's (6) pads during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole's (6) pads during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) and tight end Patrick Gurd (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) and tight end Patrick Gurd (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Bryce Cabeldue (77) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Bryce Cabeldue (77) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) and tackle DJ Glaze (71) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) and tackle DJ Glaze (71) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) and tackle Niklas Henning (73) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) and tackle Niklas Henning (73) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive quality control coach Ketner Kupp and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive quality control coach Ketner Kupp and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams and linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams and linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive quality control coach Ketner Kupp and linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive quality control coach Ketner Kupp and linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Owen Wright (30) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Owen Wright (30) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Amari Kight (78) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Amari Kight (78) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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