Raiders Mailbag: Will the offense change much with Fernando Mendoza taking snaps?

Matt Jones asks:

"Going from Kirk Cousins to Fernando Mendoza, what might we see change to suit Fernando's strengths and development going forward from a scheme and play-calling standpoint?"

Funny enough, I asked Brock Bowers the same question Wednesday after practice.

The tight end who's currently leading the team in receiving yards (658), receptions (48) and touchdown catches (six) will have to make as big of an adjustment as anyone with the Raiders moving forward with Fernando Mendoza.

Even with Kirk Cousins being traded to the Minnesota Vikings, Bowers will more than likely remain the top target in the offense with Mendoza.

"I think making some plays on his feet," Bowers said of Mendoza, "he can do that a little bit. So I'm excited to see what he can do. He's out there just slinging it, so we're excited."

Raiders coach Klint Kubiak also alluded to Mendoza's mobility as a trait he's excited to see in the offense.