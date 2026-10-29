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Raiders Mailbag: Defensive line ready for big opportunity to ground Jets

Oct 28, 2026 at 05:50 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Jason Owens asks:

Which defensive linemen will step up to apply pressure this week?

This could be a big weekend for the Raiders' defensive line considering their opponent.

Las Vegas is currently third in the league in quarterback pressure rate (29.2 percent), which is impressive considering it's blitzing less than 25 percent of the time.

While the defense is finding ways to apply pressure, with its 16 sacks being tied for 15th in the NFL, it still hasn't greatly disrupted opposing quarterbacks. The Raiders have allowed an average of 312 passing yards over their four-game losing streak with an 11-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio during that stretch.

However, the Silver and Black are facing a Jets offensive line that's allowed Geno Smith to be the third-most sacked quarterback in the league (21), while he's also lost the most yards of any QB on sacks this season (177). Per NFL Next Gen Stats, the Jets are allowing the second-highest quarterback pressure percentage (10.4) in the league.

So what do those numbers tell you? It's that the Raiders' defensive line needs to smell the blood in the water.

While Maxx Crosby has remained a vital part of the defense, he's getting chipped or double teamed at the line of scrimmage on 33.8 percent of his snaps this season. Therefore, the Raiders must get more from the likes of defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway, who produced Las Vegas' lone sack Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

With Crosby drawing most of the offense's attention, Malcolm Koonce and Kwity Paye should also receive their fair share of opportunities to make plays in one-on-one situations. The duo leads the team in quarterback sacks with three apiece.

"To get more pass rush opportunities, you've got to earn it," Crosby said. "You've got to stop the run, and you've got to get a lead and put them into more predictable situations. I love how our guys have been rushing when we've gotten those opportunities. … We've got to be the ones dictating and we plan on doing that moving forward."

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Doug Kalk asks:

While having talented running backs hasn't equated to a strong rushing attack, how do the Raiders get more out of them?

There's multiple components behind the lack of rushing success through seven games.

To Doug's point, it's certainly a talented backfield. Ashton Jeanty leads all NFL running backs in receptions (34), receiving yards (312) and receiving touchdowns (three). Rookie Mike Washington Jr. is averaging 4.9 yards on 40 carries with a 40 percent rushing success rate and six runs for more than 10 yards.

Despite that, the Raiders are ranked 31st in the league in rushing yards per game (74.7). This has contributed to the offense abandoning the run game early as it plays from behind in games.

"It's a team thing," coach Klint Kubiak said Wednesday. "We can all do things better – running backs, fullbacks, offensive line. It's a team thing. We're definitely focusing on different things with each player, but we can all improve."

The Raiders are looking for answers on the interior line, with Jackson Powers-Johnson and Caleb Rogers sharing time at right guard over the last few games. Rookie Trey Zuhn III also could see some snaps at that position moving forward.

"The team believes I can get those reps there, so I'm going to take those reps there and be confident," Zuhn said after Wednesday's practice. "And I know I can do it."

"(Zuhn is) a very intelligent, hardworking player who's still ascending and still getting better," Kubiak said, "and he'll have his chance."

Jeanty said he can also help matters by "being more decisive" carrying the ball. The Jets have given up 894 rushing yards over seven games (127.7 per game), which ranks as the ninth-most allowed in the league.

Practice Photos: Wednesday 10.28.26

At Intermountain Health Performance Center, the Raiders prepare for their Week 8 matchup against the Jets.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The weight room before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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The weight room before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A kettle bell before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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A kettle bell before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Bryce Cabeldue (77) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Bryce Cabeldue (77) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Travis Smith before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Travis Smith before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Darian Kinnard (75) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Darian Kinnard (75) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders player before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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A Las Vegas Raiders player before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The goal post before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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The goal post before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Intermountain Health Performance Center before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Intermountain Health Performance Center before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A football before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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A football before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Bralen Trice (49) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Bralen Trice (49) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Amari Kight (78) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Amari Kight (78) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Bralen Trice (49) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Bralen Trice (49) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Bralen Trice (49) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Bralen Trice (49) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Owen Wright (30) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Owen Wright (30) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Owen Wright (30) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Owen Wright (30) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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