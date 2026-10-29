Raiders Mailbag: Defensive line ready for big opportunity to ground Jets

Jason Owens asks:
Which defensive linemen will step up to apply pressure this week?
This could be a big weekend for the Raiders' defensive line considering their opponent.
Las Vegas is currently third in the league in quarterback pressure rate (29.2 percent), which is impressive considering it's blitzing less than 25 percent of the time.
While the defense is finding ways to apply pressure, with its 16 sacks being tied for 15th in the NFL, it still hasn't greatly disrupted opposing quarterbacks. The Raiders have allowed an average of 312 passing yards over their four-game losing streak with an 11-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio during that stretch.
However, the Silver and Black are facing a Jets offensive line that's allowed Geno Smith to be the third-most sacked quarterback in the league (21), while he's also lost the most yards of any QB on sacks this season (177). Per NFL Next Gen Stats, the Jets are allowing the second-highest quarterback pressure percentage (10.4) in the league.
So what do those numbers tell you? It's that the Raiders' defensive line needs to smell the blood in the water.
While Maxx Crosby has remained a vital part of the defense, he's getting chipped or double teamed at the line of scrimmage on 33.8 percent of his snaps this season. Therefore, the Raiders must get more from the likes of defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway, who produced Las Vegas' lone sack Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
With Crosby drawing most of the offense's attention, Malcolm Koonce and Kwity Paye should also receive their fair share of opportunities to make plays in one-on-one situations. The duo leads the team in quarterback sacks with three apiece.
"To get more pass rush opportunities, you've got to earn it," Crosby said. "You've got to stop the run, and you've got to get a lead and put them into more predictable situations. I love how our guys have been rushing when we've gotten those opportunities. … We've got to be the ones dictating and we plan on doing that moving forward."
Doug Kalk asks:
While having talented running backs hasn't equated to a strong rushing attack, how do the Raiders get more out of them?
There's multiple components behind the lack of rushing success through seven games.
To Doug's point, it's certainly a talented backfield. Ashton Jeanty leads all NFL running backs in receptions (34), receiving yards (312) and receiving touchdowns (three). Rookie Mike Washington Jr. is averaging 4.9 yards on 40 carries with a 40 percent rushing success rate and six runs for more than 10 yards.
Despite that, the Raiders are ranked 31st in the league in rushing yards per game (74.7). This has contributed to the offense abandoning the run game early as it plays from behind in games.
"It's a team thing," coach Klint Kubiak said Wednesday. "We can all do things better – running backs, fullbacks, offensive line. It's a team thing. We're definitely focusing on different things with each player, but we can all improve."
The Raiders are looking for answers on the interior line, with Jackson Powers-Johnson and Caleb Rogers sharing time at right guard over the last few games. Rookie Trey Zuhn III also could see some snaps at that position moving forward.
"The team believes I can get those reps there, so I'm going to take those reps there and be confident," Zuhn said after Wednesday's practice. "And I know I can do it."
"(Zuhn is) a very intelligent, hardworking player who's still ascending and still getting better," Kubiak said, "and he'll have his chance."
Jeanty said he can also help matters by "being more decisive" carrying the ball. The Jets have given up 894 rushing yards over seven games (127.7 per game), which ranks as the ninth-most allowed in the league.
At Intermountain Health Performance Center, the Raiders prepare for their Week 8 matchup against the Jets.