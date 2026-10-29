Raiders Mailbag: Defensive line ready for big opportunity to ground Jets

Jason Owens asks:

Which defensive linemen will step up to apply pressure this week?

This could be a big weekend for the Raiders' defensive line considering their opponent.

Las Vegas is currently third in the league in quarterback pressure rate (29.2 percent), which is impressive considering it's blitzing less than 25 percent of the time.

While the defense is finding ways to apply pressure, with its 16 sacks being tied for 15th in the NFL, it still hasn't greatly disrupted opposing quarterbacks. The Raiders have allowed an average of 312 passing yards over their four-game losing streak with an 11-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio during that stretch.

However, the Silver and Black are facing a Jets offensive line that's allowed Geno Smith to be the third-most sacked quarterback in the league (21), while he's also lost the most yards of any QB on sacks this season (177). Per NFL Next Gen Stats, the Jets are allowing the second-highest quarterback pressure percentage (10.4) in the league.

So what do those numbers tell you? It's that the Raiders' defensive line needs to smell the blood in the water.

While Maxx Crosby has remained a vital part of the defense, he's getting chipped or double teamed at the line of scrimmage on 33.8 percent of his snaps this season. Therefore, the Raiders must get more from the likes of defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway, who produced Las Vegas' lone sack Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

With Crosby drawing most of the offense's attention, Malcolm Koonce and Kwity Paye should also receive their fair share of opportunities to make plays in one-on-one situations. The duo leads the team in quarterback sacks with three apiece.