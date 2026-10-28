 Skip to main content
raiders.com homepage
Advertising

Game Preview: Raiders prepare for competitive road game against improved Jets roster

Oct 28, 2026 at 03:00 PM
Author Image
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders will travel back over to the East Coast for their Week 8 matchup to face the New York Jets.

Kickoff is set for Sunday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. PT.

Opponent profile

Coach: Aaron Glenn

Quarterback: Geno Smith

2026 record: 2-5

Key additions: QB Geno Smith, G Dylan Parham, LB Demario Davis, S Minkah Fitzpatrick

Key losses: QB Justin Fields, G Alijah Vera-Tucker, G John Simpson, DE Jermaine Johnson II

Jets Roster | Jets Depth Chart

Related Links

What to know

The Las Vegas Raiders are tasked with trying to end a four-game losing skid on the road against a Jets team that's lost its last two games.

While the Jets have lost five games this season, four of them have been by one score or less. Their offseason additions have made them much more competitive this year after finishing 3-14 in 2025. Their main addition has been quarterback Geno Smith, who the Raiders traded along with a 2026 seventh-round draft pick to New York in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick. A year after leading the NFL with 17 interceptions for the Raiders, Smith has thrown for 1,623 yards and completed 70 percent of his passes with 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions through seven games.

On defense, their top addition is arguably this year's No. 2 overall draft pick David Bailey, an early candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year. The former Texas Tech edge rusher is currently leading the Jets in sacks (5.5), tackles for loss (seven), quarterback hits (nine) and forced fumbles (three). His 31 percent run stop win rate is fifth-highest among all edge rushers according to ESPN Analytics. New York's defense is currently ranked 13th in the league in points allowed per game (21.4) and ranks in the top 10 in sacks (19) and yards allowed per play (4.9).

2026 Regular Season StatsRaidersJets
Total Offense & Rank in League343.7 ypg; 8th303 ypg; 20th
Passing Offense269 ypg; 4th206.6 ypg; 21st
Rushing Offense74.7 ypg; 31st96.4 ypg; 22nd
Points Per Game26.1 ppg; 7th19.6 ppg; 27th
Total Defense373.7 ypg; 31st315.4 ypg; 16th
Pass Defense230.1 ypg; 22nd187.7 ypg; 5th
Rush Defense143.6 ypg; 30th127.7 ypg; 24th
Points Allowed Per Game28.1 ppg; 29th21.4 ppg; 13th

Matchup history

  • Raiders leads the all-time series 25-18-2 (.578) versus Jets, with a 2-2 record in the postseason.
  • Last time: The Raiders defeated Jets, 16-12, on Nov. 12, 2023.

Broadcast information

Network/FlagshipPlay-by-playAnalyst
TV: FOXChris MyersJonathan Vilma
Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"Jason HorowitzKirk Morrison
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AMHarry RuizJoel Romo

Milestones to watch

  • Tight end Brock Bowers needs 12 receptions to surpass Trey McBride (221) for most receptions by a tight end in his first three seasons in NFL history.
  • Defensive end Maxx Crosby needs five sacks to notch his eighth consecutive season of 7.0+ sacks and become one of just nine players in NFL history (since sacks became an official statistic in 1982) to record 7.0+ sacks in each of his first eight seasons.
  • Running back Ashton Jeanty needs 409 rushing yards to surpass Marcus Allen (1,711) for the second-most rushing yards by a Raider in their first two seasons.
2025_NEW Download App_2560x1440 (1)

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App

Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.

LEARN MORE

Team connections

  • Raiders defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi was drafted by the Jets in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft with the 180th overall pick and spent four seasons (2018-21) with New York.
  • Raiders offensive line coach Rick Dennison spent one season (2018) as the Jets offensive line coach/run game coordinator.
  • Raiders assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson served as the assistant offensive line coach with the New York Jets for three seasons (2022-24).
  • Raiders wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni spent one season with the New York Jets in 2023.
  • Jets quarterback Geno Smith played with the Raiders in 2025 and started 15 games.
  • Jets guard Dylan Parham was drafted by the Raiders in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft (90th overall) and spent his first four seasons (2022-25) with Las Vegas.
  • Jets guard Jordan Meredith played four seasons (2022-25) with the Raiders before being traded to New York in August.
  • Jets center Jimmy Morrissey (practice squad) was selected by the Raiders in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 230th overall pick.
  • Jets quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave held the same role for the Oakland Raiders in 1997 and was the Raiders' offensive coordinator in 2015-16.
  • Jets assistant defensive line/outside linebackers coach Cameron Davis was a public relations intern with the Raiders in 2012-13.

177 Feet Up: The 30 best photos from the catwalk | Raiders vs. Rams

View senior team photographer Matt Aguirre's top 30 photos from Allegiant Stadium's catwalk during the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) returns a punt during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) returns a punt during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offensive line huddles during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders offensive line huddles during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates with tight end Ian Thomas (80) and running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) after drawing a pass interference penalty during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates with tight end Ian Thomas (80) and running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) after drawing a pass interference penalty during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and linebacker Quay Walker (7) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and linebacker Quay Walker (7) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders defense during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94), defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94), defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator Joe Decamillis talks with special teams during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator Joe Decamillis talks with special teams during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) returns a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) returns a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) celebrates with cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) after a 42-yard kick return during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) celebrates with cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) after a 42-yard kick return during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) celebrates with fullback Connor Heyward (34) and linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) after a 42-yard kick return during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) celebrates with fullback Connor Heyward (34) and linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) after a 42-yard kick return during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) congratulates running back Dylan Laube (23) after a 42-yard kick return during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) congratulates running back Dylan Laube (23) after a 42-yard kick return during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) calls a play before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) calls a play before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) hands the ball off to running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) hands the ball off to running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) kicks a 30-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) kicks a 30-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Game Preview: Raiders must slow another top offense in clash with Rams

A Week 7 clash between the Raiders and Rams brings another marquee matchup to Allegiant Stadium.

news

Game Preview: Raiders return home to face high-octane Bills

The Raiders are back at Allegiant Stadium in Week 6 for their first of two straight games.

news

Game Preview: Raiders seek bounce-back win in road matchup against the Patriots

The Raiders look to rebound from their first setback of the season with a trip to Foxborough.

news

Game Preview: Raiders seek to keep rolling in showdown with Chiefs

Undefeated records will be on the line when the Raiders host the Chiefs in a pivotal AFC West meeting.

news

Game Preview: Another road test awaits the Raiders in New Orleans

The Raiders are on the road for a second straight week, this time traveling to take on the New Orleans Saints.

news

Game Preview: Divisional matchup on deck as Raiders head to L.A. to take on Chargers

The Silver and Black look to stack wins, starting with a road trip to Los Angeles.

news

Game Preview: Raiders kick off 2026 season against the Dolphins

The Silver and Black host a Week 1 game for the first time since 2021.

news

Game Preview: Raiders face Chiefs in 2025 season finale

It's an AFC West battle for the Raiders' last game of the season.

news

Game Preview: Raiders and Giants gear up for duel in Allegiant Stadium this Sunday

Both teams enter this week on nine-game losing streaks looking for their first win since Week 6.

news

Game Preview: Raiders take on Texans in last road game of the season

The Silver and Black head to Houston for Week 16's matchup.

news

Game Preview: Raiders start two-game road stretch in Philadelphia

The Silver and Black face a Philadelphia Eagles team on a three-game losing streak.

Latest Content

video

How the Silver and Black can capitalize on the Jets' struggles in Week 8

Oct 28, 2026

JT The Brick and Q Myers are joined by Hall of Famer Eric Allen to preview what the Raiders need to do in Week 8 to capitalize on the Jets' struggles and leave New York with a victory.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Defensive line ready for big opportunity to ground Jets

Oct 28, 2026

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers questions surrounding team's pass rushing attack and ground game.

gallery

Photos: Raiders hype up high school football teams

Oct 28, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders visited Mater East Academy and Bishop Gorman High School to hype them up for their matchup.

video

Maxx Crosby, Ashton Jeanty and Trey Zuhn Scrums | Week 8 vs. Jets

Oct 28, 2026

DE Maxx Crosby, RB Ashton Jeanty and guard Trey Zuhn III address the media in the locker room.

audio

Run game will be key on both sides of the ball against the Jets

Oct 28, 2026

JT The Brick and Q Myers are joined by Eric Allen and Cynthia Frelund to preview Week 8 against the New York Jets on Raiders Weekly.

gallery

Practice Photos: Wednesday 10.28.26

Oct 28, 2026

At Intermountain Health Performance Center, the Raiders prepare for their Week 8 matchup against the Jets.

video

Kirk Cousins on the Jets defense: 'A good challenge for us'

Oct 28, 2026

Quarterback Kirk Cousins on rookie guard Trey Zuhn III's adaptability, opening up the run game and preparing for the Jets defense.

video

Klint Kubiak details position battles ahead of Week 8 vs. Jets

Oct 28, 2026

Head Coach Klint Kubiak on wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr., rookie guard Trey Zuhn III moving around on the offensive line and Jack Bech's potential return for Week 8.

news

Game Preview: Raiders prepare for competitive road game against improved Jets roster

Oct 28, 2026

The Raiders travel back to the East Coast for a Week 8 matchup in MetLife Stadium.

news

Raiders-Jets Week 8 Injury Report

Oct 28, 2026

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the New York Jets.

gallery

Sights of the Game: Fans vs. Rams

Oct 28, 2026

Take an exclusive look at fans during the Raiders' regular season Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

news

Don't miss the next Raiders App Giveaway this Friday!

Oct 28, 2026

On Friday, Oct. 30 at 12 p.m. PT, the Raiders are giving away exclusive Halloween-themed prizes.

View All
Advertising