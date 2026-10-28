Game Preview: Raiders prepare for competitive road game against improved Jets roster

The Las Vegas Raiders will travel back over to the East Coast for their Week 8 matchup to face the New York Jets.
Kickoff is set for Sunday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. PT.
Opponent profile
Coach: Aaron Glenn
Quarterback: Geno Smith
2026 record: 2-5
Key additions: QB Geno Smith, G Dylan Parham, LB Demario Davis, S Minkah Fitzpatrick
Key losses: QB Justin Fields, G Alijah Vera-Tucker, G John Simpson, DE Jermaine Johnson II
What to know
The Las Vegas Raiders are tasked with trying to end a four-game losing skid on the road against a Jets team that's lost its last two games.
While the Jets have lost five games this season, four of them have been by one score or less. Their offseason additions have made them much more competitive this year after finishing 3-14 in 2025. Their main addition has been quarterback Geno Smith, who the Raiders traded along with a 2026 seventh-round draft pick to New York in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick. A year after leading the NFL with 17 interceptions for the Raiders, Smith has thrown for 1,623 yards and completed 70 percent of his passes with 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions through seven games.
On defense, their top addition is arguably this year's No. 2 overall draft pick David Bailey, an early candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year. The former Texas Tech edge rusher is currently leading the Jets in sacks (5.5), tackles for loss (seven), quarterback hits (nine) and forced fumbles (three). His 31 percent run stop win rate is fifth-highest among all edge rushers according to ESPN Analytics. New York's defense is currently ranked 13th in the league in points allowed per game (21.4) and ranks in the top 10 in sacks (19) and yards allowed per play (4.9).
|2026 Regular Season Stats
|Raiders
|Jets
|Total Offense & Rank in League
|343.7 ypg; 8th
|303 ypg; 20th
|Passing Offense
|269 ypg; 4th
|206.6 ypg; 21st
|Rushing Offense
|74.7 ypg; 31st
|96.4 ypg; 22nd
|Points Per Game
|26.1 ppg; 7th
|19.6 ppg; 27th
|Total Defense
|373.7 ypg; 31st
|315.4 ypg; 16th
|Pass Defense
|230.1 ypg; 22nd
|187.7 ypg; 5th
|Rush Defense
|143.6 ypg; 30th
|127.7 ypg; 24th
|Points Allowed Per Game
|28.1 ppg; 29th
|21.4 ppg; 13th
Matchup history
- Raiders leads the all-time series 25-18-2 (.578) versus Jets, with a 2-2 record in the postseason.
- Last time: The Raiders defeated Jets, 16-12, on Nov. 12, 2023.
Broadcast information
|Network/Flagship
|Play-by-play
|Analyst
|TV: FOX
|Chris Myers
|Jonathan Vilma
|Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Jason Horowitz
|Kirk Morrison
|Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Harry Ruiz
|Joel Romo
Milestones to watch
- Tight end Brock Bowers needs 12 receptions to surpass Trey McBride (221) for most receptions by a tight end in his first three seasons in NFL history.
- Defensive end Maxx Crosby needs five sacks to notch his eighth consecutive season of 7.0+ sacks and become one of just nine players in NFL history (since sacks became an official statistic in 1982) to record 7.0+ sacks in each of his first eight seasons.
- Running back Ashton Jeanty needs 409 rushing yards to surpass Marcus Allen (1,711) for the second-most rushing yards by a Raider in their first two seasons.
Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App
Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.
Team connections
- Raiders defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi was drafted by the Jets in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft with the 180th overall pick and spent four seasons (2018-21) with New York.
- Raiders offensive line coach Rick Dennison spent one season (2018) as the Jets offensive line coach/run game coordinator.
- Raiders assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson served as the assistant offensive line coach with the New York Jets for three seasons (2022-24).
- Raiders wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni spent one season with the New York Jets in 2023.
- Jets quarterback Geno Smith played with the Raiders in 2025 and started 15 games.
- Jets guard Dylan Parham was drafted by the Raiders in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft (90th overall) and spent his first four seasons (2022-25) with Las Vegas.
- Jets guard Jordan Meredith played four seasons (2022-25) with the Raiders before being traded to New York in August.
- Jets center Jimmy Morrissey (practice squad) was selected by the Raiders in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 230th overall pick.
- Jets quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave held the same role for the Oakland Raiders in 1997 and was the Raiders' offensive coordinator in 2015-16.
- Jets assistant defensive line/outside linebackers coach Cameron Davis was a public relations intern with the Raiders in 2012-13.
View senior team photographer Matt Aguirre's top 30 photos from Allegiant Stadium's catwalk during the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.