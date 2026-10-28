Game Preview: Raiders prepare for competitive road game against improved Jets roster

What to know

The Las Vegas Raiders are tasked with trying to end a four-game losing skid on the road against a Jets team that's lost its last two games.

While the Jets have lost five games this season, four of them have been by one score or less. Their offseason additions have made them much more competitive this year after finishing 3-14 in 2025. Their main addition has been quarterback Geno Smith, who the Raiders traded along with a 2026 seventh-round draft pick to New York in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick. A year after leading the NFL with 17 interceptions for the Raiders, Smith has thrown for 1,623 yards and completed 70 percent of his passes with 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions through seven games.