Don't miss the next Raiders App Giveaway this Friday!

The next Raiders app giveaway has officially arrived!

On Friday, Oct. 30 at 12 p.m. PT, the Raiders are giving away exclusive Halloween-themed prizes.

This giveaway will feature 7 different prizes and 10 different winners:

Raiders Glitter Tattoo 6-Pack Set

Girls Raiders 2-Piece Cheer Captain Set

Viva Los Raiders Campeones Hoodie

Viva Los Raiders 9FIFTY Colors Cap

Kirk Cousins Signed Football

Maxx Crosby Signed Jersey

Seahawks Game Weekend Experience (Stadium Tour Tickets

+ Seahawks Game Tickets)

An app giveaway is a live event exclusively in the official Raiders app where fans can enter to win prizes, chat with other fans, and find out if they're a winner instantly at the end of the countdown.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

In order to participate, follow the steps below!

1. CREATE A PROFILE/LOG IN

You must have an account on the official Las Vegas Raiders app to participate in the giveaway!

2. ENTER THE APP GIVEAWAY

At the designated time, head to the Giveaway page. When the countdown ends, an "Enter Giveaway Now" button will appear. Tap to enter the live page. You will then see the prize module. Click into the prize module and click the "Enter Drop" button at the bottom to join!

3. JOIN THE CONVERSATION

While the clock counts down, use the chat feature to connect with other fans and answer the question!

4. STAY PRESENT

You must be in the giveaway lobby when the timer hits zero to be eligible to win. A message will instantly surface letting you know if you've won or not.

5. WINNER SELECTION

Winners are randomly selected. If you're chosen, our marketing team will reach out via email with details on how to claim your prize!

COMMUNITY RULES

BE RESPECTFUL: Treat fellow fans with kindness and good sportsmanship.

KEEP IT CLEAN: No profanity, hate speech, or inappropriate language.

STAY ON TOPIC: Keep the conversation focused on the team, the question, and the App Giveaway experience.

AVOID DISRUPTIVE BEHAVIOR: Spamming, trolling, or breaking the rules will disqualify you from winning.

MOST IMPORTANTLY: Enjoy the moment, celebrate your team, and have fun Raider Nation!

Terms & conditions apply. No purchase necessary, see official rules at www.raiders.com/apprules.