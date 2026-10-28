 Skip to main content
raiders.com homepage
Advertising

Don't miss the next Raiders App Giveaway this Friday!

Oct 28, 2026 at 12:00 PM
Author Image
Raiders.com Staff
26_Marketing_App-Giveway_Halloween_Promo_2560x1440

The next Raiders app giveaway has officially arrived!

On Friday, Oct. 30 at 12 p.m. PT, the Raiders are giving away exclusive Halloween-themed prizes.

This giveaway will feature 7 different prizes and 10 different winners:

  • Raiders Glitter Tattoo 6-Pack Set
  • Girls Raiders 2-Piece Cheer Captain Set
  • Viva Los Raiders Campeones Hoodie
  • Viva Los Raiders 9FIFTY Colors Cap
  • Kirk Cousins Signed Football
  • Maxx Crosby Signed Jersey
  • Seahawks Game Weekend Experience (Stadium Tour Tickets
    + Seahawks Game Tickets)

An app giveaway is a live event exclusively in the official Raiders app where fans can enter to win prizes, chat with other fans, and find out if they're a winner instantly at the end of the countdown.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE
In order to participate, follow the steps below!

1. CREATE A PROFILE/LOG IN

  • You must have an account on the official Las Vegas Raiders app to participate in the giveaway!

2. ENTER THE APP GIVEAWAY

  • At the designated time, head to the Giveaway page. When the countdown ends, an "Enter Giveaway Now" button will appear. Tap to enter the live page. You will then see the prize module. Click into the prize module and click the "Enter Drop" button at the bottom to join!

3. JOIN THE CONVERSATION

  • While the clock counts down, use the chat feature to connect with other fans and answer the question!

4. STAY PRESENT

  • You must be in the giveaway lobby when the timer hits zero to be eligible to win. A message will instantly surface letting you know if you've won or not.

5. WINNER SELECTION

  • Winners are randomly selected. If you're chosen, our marketing team will reach out via email with details on how to claim your prize!

COMMUNITY RULES

BE RESPECTFUL: Treat fellow fans with kindness and good sportsmanship.

KEEP IT CLEAN: No profanity, hate speech, or inappropriate language.

STAY ON TOPIC: Keep the conversation focused on the team, the question, and the App Giveaway experience.

AVOID DISRUPTIVE BEHAVIOR: Spamming, trolling, or breaking the rules will disqualify you from winning.

MOST IMPORTANTLY: Enjoy the moment, celebrate your team, and have fun Raider Nation!

Terms & conditions apply. No purchase necessary, see official rules at www.raiders.com/apprules.

For more information, visit raiders.com/giveaways.

2025_NEW Download App_2560x1440 (1)

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App

Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Raiders' unofficial depth chart for Week 8 vs. New York Jets

The Las Vegas Raiders released their updated unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 8 matchup against the Jets.

news

Raiders activate WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. from the Reserve/Injured list

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have waived DT Jonah Laulu.

news

1976 Unsung Hero: John Vella

Vella was a stalwart right tackle who protected left-handed quarterback Ken Stabler's blind side as the franchise claimed its first Lombardi Trophy.

news

By the Numbers: A few familiar trends surfaced in the Raiders' Week 7 defeat

The run game, on both sides of the ball, played a contributing factor in the Raiders' fourth straight loss.

Latest Content

gallery

Sights of the Game: Fans vs. Rams

Oct 28, 2026

Take an exclusive look at fans during the Raiders' regular season Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

news

Don't miss the next Raiders App Giveaway this Friday!

Oct 28, 2026

On Friday, Oct. 30 at 12 p.m. PT, the Raiders are giving away exclusive Halloween-themed prizes.

gallery

Sights of the Game: Raiderettes vs. Rams

Oct 28, 2026

Take an exclusive look at Football's Fabulous Females during the Raiders' regular season Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

news

Raiders' unofficial depth chart for Week 8 vs. New York Jets

Oct 27, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders released their updated unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 8 matchup against the Jets.

video

Eric Stokes fought through adversity to find his place as a Raider

Oct 27, 2026

Raiders host Baron Davis sits down with Eric Stokes on this episode of Raiders: Talk of the Nation.

gallery

Photos: Raiders host Make-A-Wish kids

Oct 27, 2026

Make-A-Wish kids Ryan, Eduardo, Cody and Chase had their wish fulfilled getting to watch practice and tour Intermountain Health Performance Center before going to Allegaint Stadium for the Raiders game against the Rams.

news

Raiders activate WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. from the Reserve/Injured list

Oct 27, 2026

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have waived DT Jonah Laulu.

gallery

Football Showcase: Centennial High School vs. Arbor View High School

Oct 27, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders partnered with Intermountain Health to visit Arbor View High School as they hosted Centennial High School in the CCSD Division 1 Superintendent's Championship Game.

video

Klint Kubiak: 'We need to go do our job at a high level'

Oct 27, 2026

Head Coach Klint Kubiak details Ashton Jeanty's Week 7 performance in the receiving game, Tre Tucker's work ethic and slowing down the Jets' run game and quarterback Geno Smith.

gallery

177 Feet Up: The 30 best photos from the catwalk | Raiders vs. Rams

Oct 27, 2026

View senior team photographer Matt Aguirre's top 30 photos from Allegiant Stadium's catwalk during the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

gallery

Silver and Black and White: Week 7 vs. Rams

Oct 27, 2026

View senior director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

gallery

Sights of the Game: Week 7 Gameday Entertainment vs. Rams

Oct 27, 2026

Get an exclusive look at the gameday entertainment from the Raiders' regular season Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

View All
Advertising