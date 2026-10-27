 Skip to main content
raiders.com homepage
Advertising

1976 Unsung Hero: John Vella

Oct 27, 2026 at 09:00 AM
Author Image
Paul Gutierrez

Raiders Columnist

Oakland Raiders tackle John Vella (75) and guard Gene Upshaw (63) on the sidelines during Super Bowl XI against the Minnesota Vikings.
Oakland Raiders tackle John Vella (75) and guard Gene Upshaw (63) on the sidelines during Super Bowl XI against the Minnesota Vikings.

Throughout the 2026 season, Raiders.com is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the team's Super Bowl XI Championship by highlighting unsung heroes from the 1976 team along with thrilling moments and untold stories of a campaign that will go down in history as among the greatest in the annals of professional football.

When John Vella walked into the Raiders locker room as a second-round draft pick out of USC in 1972, he entered a realm filled with future Hall of Fame offensive linemen.

Art Shell. Gene Upshaw. Jim Otto. Bob Brown.

No pressure, right?

So when Vella was primed to replace an aging Brown at right tackle in his second season, the youngster wanted to make sure he paid his respects to "Boomer" before assuming the role.

"John Madden came up to me and he said, 'You're gonna start this week,'" Vella recalled, years later. "I didn't say, 'Thanks, Coach.' I just thought, 'Hey, have you told Bob Brown yet?' I didn't want to show up in the huddle with Bob Brown showing up, too."

Madden assured Vella he had already spoken with the oft-fearsome Brown.

"Don't worry about it," Madden told Vella.

"But I wanted to make sure," Vella said, so he approached Brown, who was more than accommodating.

"Yeah, he talked to me," Brown told Vella. "Don't worry, my knees aren't good. I'll help you every way I can."

Vella exhaled.

"That's the way the Raiders were then," Vella said. "They passed the torch to the next, youngest guy, and those guys were great guys. And then once I became a starter with that group, I didn't want to become the sore thumb.

"So I felt the pressure to meet the Upshaw and Shell and Otto standards, and George Buehler was the right guard next to me. All very good players. I felt that pressure, being the youngest guy in that group."

The pressure, it turns out, helped forge Vella into an unsung hero of the Raiders Super Bowl XI championship team, a stalwart right tackle who protected left-handed quarterback Ken Stabler's blind side as the franchise claimed its first Lombardi Trophy.

Oakland Raiders guard/tackle John Vella with the Vince Lombardi Trophy during a reception for the team's Super Bowl XI victory.
Oakland Raiders guard/tackle John Vella with the Vince Lombardi Trophy during a reception for the team's Super Bowl XI victory.

Vella, who passed away April 1, 2025, started all 40 of the regular season games in which he played over the 1974, 1975 and 1976 seasons (plus all seven postseason games in that stretch) and spent seven of his eight NFL seasons with the Raiders.

A recipient of the Italian Athlete of the Year award in 1975 from the Columbo Club of Oakland, Vella also had the reputation of being a nice guy in a room full of fierce offensive linemen.

But it belied his own ferociousness on the field.

"You got Happy Fella John Vella," former linebacker Phil Villapiano told NFL Films on a special about the Super Bowl XI champs.

"Don't upset Happy Fella, 'cause he will tear your head off."

Duly noted, and observed on a film of the 6-foot-4, 260-pound Vella's particularly quick and nasty brawl he once had with Steelers linebacker Jack Lambert.

"He was a good football player," the late Upshaw said of Vella. "Went to USC, came in and they tried to make him an offensive guard. Matter of fact, he and [Dave] Dalby both started out at offensive guard. [Al] Davis has this whole deal of moving those players to see where they could play, so they moved him to offensive guard. Matter of fact, they played so bad at offensive guard, the line coach, Ollie Spencer, almost lost his job over that."

Cue the ever-present 1970s sitcom laugh track.

"But he ended up being a great right tackle for us," Upshaw continued. "He had great balance, he was really good on pass protection. He had the real unique ability to maintain his balance at all times."

Oakland Raiders guard/tackle John Vella (75) during Super Bowl XI against the Minnesota Vikings.
Oakland Raiders guard/tackle John Vella (75) during Super Bowl XI against the Minnesota Vikings.

Injuries cost Vella nine games in 1977 and he missed the entire 1978 season and, as he replaced Brown, Vella was summarily replaced by Henry Lawrence.

Vella played the 1980 season with the Vikings and his NFL career was done. But not before creating a legacy in Silver and Black.

"Believe me, you never wanted to go into a film session if you got beat because those other guys weren't gonna get beat," Vella said of his linemates in a 2014 pregame parking lot rally at the Oakland Coliseum. "So you didn't want to get beat at all. And a lot of games, none of us got beat very often."

Stabler was the beneficiary.

"Shell, Upshaw and Otto got all the accolades," Stabler said, according to SI.com, "but I knew I had a great blocker in John Vella protecting me from behind."

Vella had a Stabler story of his own.

"Snake would would look at us and say, 'Hey guys, I just need one more count, just a count or two, just a second or two later and this is a touchdown.' We'd look at him, say, 'OK,' give him an extra count or two and it was a touchdown. He did that more than once and when he made it happen, we believed him."

The same way Vella, despite never being named to a Pro Bowl, made believers out of the vets in the O-line room when he walked in as a rookie.

In Super Bowl XI, Vella limited Vikings Hall of Fame defensive end Carl Eller to three tackles, without a sack.

Vella was also a major factor in the Raiders rushing for a then-Super Bowl record 266 yards against the Vikings with the O-line's dominant day at the Rose Bowl. In fact, that is still the third-highest ground game by a team in a Super Bowl, eclipsed only by Washington (280) in 1988 and Washington (276) in 1983.

"I felt that pressure, being the youngest guy in that group, to kind of meet their standards," he said. "But those guys helped me come up to their standards."

For more on the season-long celebration of Super Bowl XI, visit raiders.com/super-bowl-xi.

A look back at photos from Super Bowl XI

Take a look back at photos from the Raiders' dominant 32-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI.

The cover of the Super Bowl XI game program.
1 / 21

The cover of the Super Bowl XI game program.

The game book from Super Bowl XI.
2 / 21

The game book from Super Bowl XI.

A ticket from Super Bowl XI.
3 / 21

A ticket from Super Bowl XI.

A photo of the Oakland Raiders Super Bowl XI team from 1976.
4 / 21

A photo of the Oakland Raiders Super Bowl XI team from 1976.

Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) stands on the sideline during Super Bowl XI.
5 / 21

Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) stands on the sideline during Super Bowl XI.

Tight end Dave Casper (87) during Super Bowl XI.
6 / 21

Tight end Dave Casper (87) during Super Bowl XI.

Michael Zagaris
Willie Brown runs down the sideline past the Viking bench on rout to an interception TD in Super Bowl XI.
7 / 21

Willie Brown runs down the sideline past the Viking bench on rout to an interception TD in Super Bowl XI.

Ron Riesterer
Willie Brown runs into the end zone with a interception TD against the Vikings in Super Bowl XI.
8 / 21

Willie Brown runs into the end zone with a interception TD against the Vikings in Super Bowl XI.

Ron Riesterer
George Atkinson and Mike Siani congratulate Willie Brown after intercepting a pass for a touchdown against the Vikings in Super Bowl XI.
9 / 21

George Atkinson and Mike Siani congratulate Willie Brown after intercepting a pass for a touchdown against the Vikings in Super Bowl XI.

Ron Riesterer
Defensive back Jack Tatum knocks helmet off of Minnesota's Sammy White during Super Bowl XI.
10 / 21

Defensive back Jack Tatum knocks helmet off of Minnesota's Sammy White during Super Bowl XI.

Associated Press/Richard Drew
Lineman Otis Sistrunk goes after Vikings quarterback Fran Tarkenton in Super Bowl XI.
11 / 21

Lineman Otis Sistrunk goes after Vikings quarterback Fran Tarkenton in Super Bowl XI.

Ron Riesterer
Quarterback Ken Stabler (12) during Super Bowl XI against the Minnesota Vikings.
12 / 21

Quarterback Ken Stabler (12) during Super Bowl XI against the Minnesota Vikings.

Oakland Raiders
Pete Banaszak runs during Super Bowl XI against the Minnesota Vikings.
13 / 21

Pete Banaszak runs during Super Bowl XI against the Minnesota Vikings.

Michael Zagaris
1-09-1977 SB XI_0030 (1)
14 / 21
Oakland Raiders linebacker Ted Hendricks (83), Head Coach John Madden and defensive end Charles Philyaw (77) during Super Bowl XI against the Minnesota Vikings at the Rose Bowl, Sunday, January 9, 1977. The Raiders won 32-14.
15 / 21

Oakland Raiders linebacker Ted Hendricks (83), Head Coach John Madden and defensive end Charles Philyaw (77) during Super Bowl XI against the Minnesota Vikings at the Rose Bowl, Sunday, January 9, 1977. The Raiders won 32-14.

Fans celebrating the Raiders' Super Bowl win.
16 / 21

Fans celebrating the Raiders' Super Bowl win.

Ron Riesterer
Raiders Owner Al Davis during the Raiders' Super Bowl XI ring presentation.
17 / 21

Raiders Owner Al Davis during the Raiders' Super Bowl XI ring presentation.

The Vince Lombardi Trophy for Super Bowl XI.
18 / 21

The Vince Lombardi Trophy for Super Bowl XI.

Gene Upshaw, Art Shell, Dave Dalby, George Buehler and John Vella celebrate the Super Bowl XI win.
19 / 21

Gene Upshaw, Art Shell, Dave Dalby, George Buehler and John Vella celebrate the Super Bowl XI win.

Defensive back George Atkinson with the Vince Lombardi Trophy during a reception for the team's Super Bowl XI victory.
20 / 21

Defensive back George Atkinson with the Vince Lombardi Trophy during a reception for the team's Super Bowl XI victory.

Running back Clarence Davis with the Vince Lombardi Trophy during a reception for the team's Super Bowl XI victory.
21 / 21

Running back Clarence Davis with the Vince Lombardi Trophy during a reception for the team's Super Bowl XI victory.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

By the Numbers: A few familiar trends surfaced in the Raiders' Week 7 defeat

The run game, on both sides of the ball, played a contributing factor in the Raiders' fourth straight loss.

news

WR Jack Bech designated for return from injured reserve

Bech was placed on injured reserve Sept. 29 after suffering a broken forearm in Week 3's game.

news

Inicio lento de Raiders les cuesta caro ante Rams

El no tener respuesta a los cuatro touchdowns de Los Ángeles en la primera mitad marcó la diferencia en la derrota de Las Vegas.

news

Gutierrez: The Raiders need more than flashes, they need consistency

The Raiders are a quizzical bunch riding a four-game losing streak with Sunday's 35-21 loss to the Rams, leaving in their wake a bemused if oft-confused fan base.

Latest Content

news

1976 Unsung Hero: John Vella

Oct 27, 2026

Vella was a stalwart right tackle who protected left-handed quarterback Ken Stabler's blind side as the franchise claimed its first Lombardi Trophy.

audio

'There was no flow': Raiders forced to play catch-up in Week 7 loss to Rams

Oct 26, 2026

Jason Horowitz and Kirk Morrison react to the Raiders' Week 7 loss to the Rams and discuss what needs to click to stop the run on defense and get the run game going on offense.

news

By the Numbers: A few familiar trends surfaced in the Raiders' Week 7 defeat

Oct 26, 2026

The run game, on both sides of the ball, played a contributing factor in the Raiders' fourth straight loss.

gallery

Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week: Brandon Harton

Oct 26, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders visit Green Valley High School to present coach Brandon Harton with the Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week award.

video

Klint Kubiak: 'We've got to play better team football'

Oct 26, 2026

Head Coach Klint Kubiak shares his reaction to the Raiders' Week 7 loss to the Rams, discusses special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis' steady presence and highlights Dylan Laube's spark in the return game.

news

WR Jack Bech designated for return from injured reserve

Oct 26, 2026

Bech was placed on injured reserve Sept. 29 after suffering a broken forearm in Week 3's game.

news

Inicio lento de Raiders les cuesta caro ante Rams

Oct 26, 2026

El no tener respuesta a los cuatro touchdowns de Los Ángeles en la primera mitad marcó la diferencia en la derrota de Las Vegas.

gallery

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Rams | Week 7

Oct 26, 2026

View the best photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

news

Gutierrez: The Raiders need more than flashes, they need consistency

Oct 26, 2026

The Raiders are a quizzical bunch riding a four-game losing streak with Sunday's 35-21 loss to the Rams, leaving in their wake a bemused if oft-confused fan base.

video

'A difficult day': Raiders can't overcome slow start in loss to Rams

Oct 25, 2026

Raiders host Amber Theoharis is joined by analysts James Jones and Eric Allen to recap the Raiders' Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Raiders Gameday.

news

Game Recap: Raiders drop to 3-4 with loss to Rams, pointing the finger at themselves in midst of losing streak

Oct 25, 2026

The Silver and Black started the game slow and lacking energy, spotting Los Angeles a 22-point lead heading into halftime.

video

Klint Kubiak Postgame Presser - 10.25.26 | Week 7

Oct 25, 2026

Head Coach Klint Kubiak addresses the media following the Raiders' Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

View All
Advertising