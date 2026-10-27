1976 Unsung Hero: John Vella

Throughout the 2026 season, Raiders.com is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the team's Super Bowl XI Championship by highlighting unsung heroes from the 1976 team along with thrilling moments and untold stories of a campaign that will go down in history as among the greatest in the annals of professional football.
When John Vella walked into the Raiders locker room as a second-round draft pick out of USC in 1972, he entered a realm filled with future Hall of Fame offensive linemen.
Art Shell. Gene Upshaw. Jim Otto. Bob Brown.
No pressure, right?
So when Vella was primed to replace an aging Brown at right tackle in his second season, the youngster wanted to make sure he paid his respects to "Boomer" before assuming the role.
"John Madden came up to me and he said, 'You're gonna start this week,'" Vella recalled, years later. "I didn't say, 'Thanks, Coach.' I just thought, 'Hey, have you told Bob Brown yet?' I didn't want to show up in the huddle with Bob Brown showing up, too."
Madden assured Vella he had already spoken with the oft-fearsome Brown.
"Don't worry about it," Madden told Vella.
"But I wanted to make sure," Vella said, so he approached Brown, who was more than accommodating.
"Yeah, he talked to me," Brown told Vella. "Don't worry, my knees aren't good. I'll help you every way I can."
Vella exhaled.
"That's the way the Raiders were then," Vella said. "They passed the torch to the next, youngest guy, and those guys were great guys. And then once I became a starter with that group, I didn't want to become the sore thumb.
"So I felt the pressure to meet the Upshaw and Shell and Otto standards, and George Buehler was the right guard next to me. All very good players. I felt that pressure, being the youngest guy in that group."
The pressure, it turns out, helped forge Vella into an unsung hero of the Raiders Super Bowl XI championship team, a stalwart right tackle who protected left-handed quarterback Ken Stabler's blind side as the franchise claimed its first Lombardi Trophy.
Vella, who passed away April 1, 2025, started all 40 of the regular season games in which he played over the 1974, 1975 and 1976 seasons (plus all seven postseason games in that stretch) and spent seven of his eight NFL seasons with the Raiders.
A recipient of the Italian Athlete of the Year award in 1975 from the Columbo Club of Oakland, Vella also had the reputation of being a nice guy in a room full of fierce offensive linemen.
But it belied his own ferociousness on the field.
"You got Happy Fella John Vella," former linebacker Phil Villapiano told NFL Films on a special about the Super Bowl XI champs.
"Don't upset Happy Fella, 'cause he will tear your head off."
Duly noted, and observed on a film of the 6-foot-4, 260-pound Vella's particularly quick and nasty brawl he once had with Steelers linebacker Jack Lambert.
"He was a good football player," the late Upshaw said of Vella. "Went to USC, came in and they tried to make him an offensive guard. Matter of fact, he and [Dave] Dalby both started out at offensive guard. [Al] Davis has this whole deal of moving those players to see where they could play, so they moved him to offensive guard. Matter of fact, they played so bad at offensive guard, the line coach, Ollie Spencer, almost lost his job over that."
Cue the ever-present 1970s sitcom laugh track.
"But he ended up being a great right tackle for us," Upshaw continued. "He had great balance, he was really good on pass protection. He had the real unique ability to maintain his balance at all times."
Injuries cost Vella nine games in 1977 and he missed the entire 1978 season and, as he replaced Brown, Vella was summarily replaced by Henry Lawrence.
Vella played the 1980 season with the Vikings and his NFL career was done. But not before creating a legacy in Silver and Black.
"Believe me, you never wanted to go into a film session if you got beat because those other guys weren't gonna get beat," Vella said of his linemates in a 2014 pregame parking lot rally at the Oakland Coliseum. "So you didn't want to get beat at all. And a lot of games, none of us got beat very often."
Stabler was the beneficiary.
"Shell, Upshaw and Otto got all the accolades," Stabler said, according to SI.com, "but I knew I had a great blocker in John Vella protecting me from behind."
Vella had a Stabler story of his own.
"Snake would would look at us and say, 'Hey guys, I just need one more count, just a count or two, just a second or two later and this is a touchdown.' We'd look at him, say, 'OK,' give him an extra count or two and it was a touchdown. He did that more than once and when he made it happen, we believed him."
The same way Vella, despite never being named to a Pro Bowl, made believers out of the vets in the O-line room when he walked in as a rookie.
In Super Bowl XI, Vella limited Vikings Hall of Fame defensive end Carl Eller to three tackles, without a sack.
Vella was also a major factor in the Raiders rushing for a then-Super Bowl record 266 yards against the Vikings with the O-line's dominant day at the Rose Bowl. In fact, that is still the third-highest ground game by a team in a Super Bowl, eclipsed only by Washington (280) in 1988 and Washington (276) in 1983.
"I felt that pressure, being the youngest guy in that group, to kind of meet their standards," he said. "But those guys helped me come up to their standards."
Take a look back at photos from the Raiders' dominant 32-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI.