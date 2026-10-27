1976 Unsung Hero: John Vella

Injuries cost Vella nine games in 1977 and he missed the entire 1978 season and, as he replaced Brown, Vella was summarily replaced by Henry Lawrence.

Vella played the 1980 season with the Vikings and his NFL career was done. But not before creating a legacy in Silver and Black.

"Believe me, you never wanted to go into a film session if you got beat because those other guys weren't gonna get beat," Vella said of his linemates in a 2014 pregame parking lot rally at the Oakland Coliseum. "So you didn't want to get beat at all. And a lot of games, none of us got beat very often."

Stabler was the beneficiary.

"Shell, Upshaw and Otto got all the accolades," Stabler said, according to SI.com, "but I knew I had a great blocker in John Vella protecting me from behind."

Vella had a Stabler story of his own.

"Snake would would look at us and say, 'Hey guys, I just need one more count, just a count or two, just a second or two later and this is a touchdown.' We'd look at him, say, 'OK,' give him an extra count or two and it was a touchdown. He did that more than once and when he made it happen, we believed him."

The same way Vella, despite never being named to a Pro Bowl, made believers out of the vets in the O-line room when he walked in as a rookie.

In Super Bowl XI, Vella limited Vikings Hall of Fame defensive end Carl Eller to three tackles, without a sack.

Vella was also a major factor in the Raiders rushing for a then-Super Bowl record 266 yards against the Vikings with the O-line's dominant day at the Rose Bowl. In fact, that is still the third-highest ground game by a team in a Super Bowl, eclipsed only by Washington (280) in 1988 and Washington (276) in 1983.