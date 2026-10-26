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Gutierrez: The Raiders need more than flashes, they need consistency

Oct 26, 2026 at 10:04 AM
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Paul Gutierrez

Raiders Columnist

Who, exactly, are the Raiders seven games into their first season under rookie coach Klint Kubiak?

The Raiders were a feel-good story in the NFL with their 3-0 start, equaling their win record of a year ago after just three games.

The Raiders are now a quizzical bunch riding a four-game losing streak with Sunday's 35-21 loss to the Rams, leaving in their wake a bemused if oft-confused fan base.

At times, the Raiders flash, throwing scares into the hearts of AFC elites like the Chiefs and Bills.

At others, they get blown off the line - on both offense and defense - by injured teams scribbling no-names into their starting lineups. Paging the Patriots and Rams.

Still, that 3-0 start was more than fool's gold; it was a foundation upon which to build a philosophy, brick and mortar for a rebuild worthy of patience.

This 0-4 skid? Well…

"Our energy was probably off to start the game," admitted safety Jeremy Chinn. "It sucks to have to play uphill."

So why was the energy off, then?

"I don't know why," Chinn said.

Nakobe Dean, the green-dot middle linebacker who got his first interception for the Raiders, said the NFL is "a results-based league" and that the defense has to get off its blocks and make tackles. Especially after the Raiders were gouged for 202 rushing yards…before Matthew Stafford took three knees to lose three yards to end the game.

Dean also said he and his teammates "have to be real with each other" when it comes to constructive criticism while talking about "effort" vs. "scheme" on defense while remaining a team.

"We've got to play as one," he said. "We can't be all individual mercenaries out there."

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Meanwhile, edge rusher Maxx Crosby, who had four tackles and a QB hit, ruminated on lost opportunities.

"We're not playing good enough right now, too many ups and downs, starting slow, starting slow in the second half the last couple weeks, we've got to find solutions fast," Crosby said.

"You've got to stay close together. The world is negative in general, the world, the media, all that. That's just part of it. Negativity is what sells, and the fanbase is going to obviously be very upset, and they have every right to be, but you can't feed into that. You can't feed into the negativity. You can't lose confidence in who you are because of noise. There's always going to be noise, good or bad, but you don't let that dictate who you are. You've just got to continue improving on a daily basis."

Yeah, it was that kind of vibe in the Raiders postgame locker room. And for good reason.

The Raiders, still searching for an identity, seemingly couldn't find it in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday afternoon, either.

Not with the slow start. Not with the opportunity at hand. And not by falling behind 28-3 late in the second quarter.

The Raiders' third-quarter offensive woes - they'd been outscored by 26 points in the quarter through six games and had only been able to muster but a field goal in the third quarter the last three games - were well known.

So maybe that had something to do with Kubiak attempting to get off to a quick start by TAKING the ball to start the game after winning the coin flip and giving the Rams possession immediately after halftime.

Welp…

The Raiders went three and out but then the defense pitched a three-and-out of its own before the Raiders drove to the Rams' 33-yard line. The air went out when Matt Gay hooked his 51-yard field goal attempt wide left and the Rams offensive machine ignited.

The Rams scored TDs on their next four straight possessions.

The Raiders mustered two field goals in the first half.

"Obviously, not a winning performance," Kubiak said. "Didn't start the game well enough at all. Didn't give ourselves a chance. Started the game way too slow.

"Guys fought in the second half, but for us to put ourselves in that big of a hole vs. a really good team, well-coached team, you don't give yourself a chance."

The defense woke up a tad in the second half with a pair of takeaways - defensive tackle JJ Pegues knocking the ball out of Rams running back Kyren Williams' hands and Chinn jumping on it in the third quarter and Dean's fourth-quarter tip-drill INT off the hands of Colby Parkinson - and the offense responded.

But it was simply too little, too late.

Looking at the game one way, the Raiders essentially left 11 points on the ground - Gay's missed field goal, going for it on fourth down twice, rather than booting short FGs, and eschewing two PATs before unsuccessfully attempting 2-point tries.

Not that those 11 points would have gotten the Raiders over the hump, mind you.

Still, it is important to note that the Raiders are in the midst of a rebuild.

That the 3-0 start, while it came against teams that entered this past weekend with a combined record of 2-15, elevated expectations, which is a good thing.

That the Raiders are still in the middle of a brutal schedule with a cross-country trip up next to face the Jets, which is another sort of thing.

"At the end of the day, it's all about executing the X's and O's," said receiver Jalen Nailor, who had two catches on five targets for 14 yards. "We've just got to find a way to do that better and complement the defense or special teams. We've got to play a whole complete game as a whole team."

Depending upon which team shows up, of course.

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Rams | Week 7

View the best photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Allegiant Stadium prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams.
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Allegiant Stadium prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive run game coordinator Mario Jeberaeel arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive run game coordinator Mario Jeberaeel arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) and guard Caleb Rogers (76) arrive to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) and guard Caleb Rogers (76) arrive to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) and linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) arrive to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) and linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) arrive to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Bryce Cabeldue (77), tackle Charles Grant (60) and tackle DJ Glaze (71) arrive to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Bryce Cabeldue (77), tackle Charles Grant (60) and tackle DJ Glaze (71) arrive to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) takes a photo with fans before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) takes a photo with fans before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) with fans in the Champions Club before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) with fans in the Champions Club before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) takes a photo with fans before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) takes a photo with fans before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) with fans in the Champions Club before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) with fans in the Champions Club before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) with fans in the Champions Club before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) with fans in the Champions Club before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Matt Gay (14) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Matt Gay (14) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders Week 7 Captains during the coin toss before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders Week 7 Captains during the coin toss before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) returns a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) returns a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) celebrates with teammates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) celebrates with teammates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) returns a punt during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) returns a punt during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) returns a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) returns a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) celebrates with teammates after a 42-yard kickoff return during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) celebrates with teammates after a 42-yard kickoff return during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up for a 30-yard field goal attempt during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up for a 30-yard field goal attempt during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) blocks during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) blocks during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates after making a first down during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates after making a first down during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up for a 27-yard field goal attempt during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up for a 27-yard field goal attempt during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20), wide receiver Dareke Young (81) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) line up before a punt during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20), wide receiver Dareke Young (81) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) line up before a punt during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) celebrates with teammates during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) celebrates with teammates during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
107 / 131

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) recovers a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) recovers a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates with linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) after a fumble recovery during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates with linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) after a fumble recovery during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates after a fumble recovery during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates after a fumble recovery during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) defends during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) defends during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) congratulates wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) after making a first down during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) congratulates wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) after making a first down during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a 37-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a 37-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a 37-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a 37-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates after making a 37-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates after making a 37-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates after making a 37-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates after making a 37-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) congratulates wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) after a 37-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) congratulates wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) after a 37-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
125 / 131

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) makes a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) makes a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) makes a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
127 / 131

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) makes a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates with tight end Brock Bowers (89) after making a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
128 / 131

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates with tight end Brock Bowers (89) after making a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates with wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) after making a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
129 / 131

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates with wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) after making a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) congratulates kicker Matt Gay (14) making a 36-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) congratulates kicker Matt Gay (14) making a 36-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
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