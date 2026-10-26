Gutierrez: The Raiders need more than flashes, they need consistency

Who, exactly, are the Raiders seven games into their first season under rookie coach Klint Kubiak?
The Raiders were a feel-good story in the NFL with their 3-0 start, equaling their win record of a year ago after just three games.
The Raiders are now a quizzical bunch riding a four-game losing streak with Sunday's 35-21 loss to the Rams, leaving in their wake a bemused if oft-confused fan base.
At times, the Raiders flash, throwing scares into the hearts of AFC elites like the Chiefs and Bills.
At others, they get blown off the line - on both offense and defense - by injured teams scribbling no-names into their starting lineups. Paging the Patriots and Rams.
Still, that 3-0 start was more than fool's gold; it was a foundation upon which to build a philosophy, brick and mortar for a rebuild worthy of patience.
This 0-4 skid? Well…
"Our energy was probably off to start the game," admitted safety Jeremy Chinn. "It sucks to have to play uphill."
So why was the energy off, then?
"I don't know why," Chinn said.
Nakobe Dean, the green-dot middle linebacker who got his first interception for the Raiders, said the NFL is "a results-based league" and that the defense has to get off its blocks and make tackles. Especially after the Raiders were gouged for 202 rushing yards…before Matthew Stafford took three knees to lose three yards to end the game.
Dean also said he and his teammates "have to be real with each other" when it comes to constructive criticism while talking about "effort" vs. "scheme" on defense while remaining a team.
"We've got to play as one," he said. "We can't be all individual mercenaries out there."
Meanwhile, edge rusher Maxx Crosby, who had four tackles and a QB hit, ruminated on lost opportunities.
"We're not playing good enough right now, too many ups and downs, starting slow, starting slow in the second half the last couple weeks, we've got to find solutions fast," Crosby said.
"You've got to stay close together. The world is negative in general, the world, the media, all that. That's just part of it. Negativity is what sells, and the fanbase is going to obviously be very upset, and they have every right to be, but you can't feed into that. You can't feed into the negativity. You can't lose confidence in who you are because of noise. There's always going to be noise, good or bad, but you don't let that dictate who you are. You've just got to continue improving on a daily basis."
Yeah, it was that kind of vibe in the Raiders postgame locker room. And for good reason.
The Raiders, still searching for an identity, seemingly couldn't find it in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday afternoon, either.
Not with the slow start. Not with the opportunity at hand. And not by falling behind 28-3 late in the second quarter.
The Raiders' third-quarter offensive woes - they'd been outscored by 26 points in the quarter through six games and had only been able to muster but a field goal in the third quarter the last three games - were well known.
So maybe that had something to do with Kubiak attempting to get off to a quick start by TAKING the ball to start the game after winning the coin flip and giving the Rams possession immediately after halftime.
Welp…
The Raiders went three and out but then the defense pitched a three-and-out of its own before the Raiders drove to the Rams' 33-yard line. The air went out when Matt Gay hooked his 51-yard field goal attempt wide left and the Rams offensive machine ignited.
The Rams scored TDs on their next four straight possessions.
The Raiders mustered two field goals in the first half.
"Obviously, not a winning performance," Kubiak said. "Didn't start the game well enough at all. Didn't give ourselves a chance. Started the game way too slow.
"Guys fought in the second half, but for us to put ourselves in that big of a hole vs. a really good team, well-coached team, you don't give yourself a chance."
The defense woke up a tad in the second half with a pair of takeaways - defensive tackle JJ Pegues knocking the ball out of Rams running back Kyren Williams' hands and Chinn jumping on it in the third quarter and Dean's fourth-quarter tip-drill INT off the hands of Colby Parkinson - and the offense responded.
But it was simply too little, too late.
Looking at the game one way, the Raiders essentially left 11 points on the ground - Gay's missed field goal, going for it on fourth down twice, rather than booting short FGs, and eschewing two PATs before unsuccessfully attempting 2-point tries.
Not that those 11 points would have gotten the Raiders over the hump, mind you.
Still, it is important to note that the Raiders are in the midst of a rebuild.
That the 3-0 start, while it came against teams that entered this past weekend with a combined record of 2-15, elevated expectations, which is a good thing.
That the Raiders are still in the middle of a brutal schedule with a cross-country trip up next to face the Jets, which is another sort of thing.
"At the end of the day, it's all about executing the X's and O's," said receiver Jalen Nailor, who had two catches on five targets for 14 yards. "We've just got to find a way to do that better and complement the defense or special teams. We've got to play a whole complete game as a whole team."
Depending upon which team shows up, of course.
View the best photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.