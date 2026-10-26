Gutierrez: The Raiders need more than flashes, they need consistency

Meanwhile, edge rusher Maxx Crosby, who had four tackles and a QB hit, ruminated on lost opportunities.

"We're not playing good enough right now, too many ups and downs, starting slow, starting slow in the second half the last couple weeks, we've got to find solutions fast," Crosby said.

"You've got to stay close together. The world is negative in general, the world, the media, all that. That's just part of it. Negativity is what sells, and the fanbase is going to obviously be very upset, and they have every right to be, but you can't feed into that. You can't feed into the negativity. You can't lose confidence in who you are because of noise. There's always going to be noise, good or bad, but you don't let that dictate who you are. You've just got to continue improving on a daily basis."

Yeah, it was that kind of vibe in the Raiders postgame locker room. And for good reason.

The Raiders, still searching for an identity, seemingly couldn't find it in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday afternoon, either.

Not with the slow start. Not with the opportunity at hand. And not by falling behind 28-3 late in the second quarter.

The Raiders' third-quarter offensive woes - they'd been outscored by 26 points in the quarter through six games and had only been able to muster but a field goal in the third quarter the last three games - were well known.

So maybe that had something to do with Kubiak attempting to get off to a quick start by TAKING the ball to start the game after winning the coin flip and giving the Rams possession immediately after halftime.

Welp…

The Raiders went three and out but then the defense pitched a three-and-out of its own before the Raiders drove to the Rams' 33-yard line. The air went out when Matt Gay hooked his 51-yard field goal attempt wide left and the Rams offensive machine ignited.

The Rams scored TDs on their next four straight possessions.

The Raiders mustered two field goals in the first half.

"Obviously, not a winning performance," Kubiak said. "Didn't start the game well enough at all. Didn't give ourselves a chance. Started the game way too slow.