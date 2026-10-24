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How Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer are bringing out the best in each other

Oct 23, 2026 at 05:29 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer have one of the more intriguing dynamics of any two teammates on the Raiders.

Mayer, a 2023 second-round pick from Notre Dame, was drafted with expectations of being the team's starting tight end. He had a rollercoaster rookie season dealing with injuries and midseason coaching and front office changes.

The following season, the Raiders once again used heavy draft capital to bolster the tight end room, selecting the only two-time John Mackey Award, Brock Bowers, with their first-round pick.

In theory, they were expected to quickly become one of the best tight end tandems in the league. But things didn't immediately click.

As Mayer continued working through injuries during his second season, Bowers emerged as one of the league's top young playmakers. The two-time national champion at Georgia was named First-Team All-Pro and broke a league record for the most receptions in a season by a rookie (112). While the tight end room has featured plenty of talent, team success has been harder to come by, with the Raiders going 7-27 over Bowers and Mayer's first two seasons together.

"We've been through a lot together," Mayer said. "These past two years, we've been through a lot so it's definitely brought us closer."

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With the addition and immediate success of Bowers, some might have expected competition for snaps and targets to create tension between the two tight ends. Instead, now in their third season as teammates, Mayer and Bowers have formed a strong friendship.

The bond between Mayer and Bowers goes beyond the practice field. The two have grown close off the field as well, due in part to their fiancées becoming friends and many nights of double dates.

"It's definitely brought us closer together," Bowers said. "We'll all go out and get dinner and do stuff like that. It's been fun."

"Sometimes they probably talk and hang out more than Brock and I do," Mayer jokes. "It's been awesome to see, Brock and I love coming in here talking about what they've been up to and stuff."

On the outside looking in, the two tight ends also have contrasting personalties. Mayer is naturally extroverted, known for his smile and more laid-back demeanor.

In contrast to Mayer's outgoing personality, Bowers is more stoic and reserved. He prefers to stay out of the spotlight, maintaining the same steady approach regardless of the circumstances.

His personality earned him the nickname "BM" from former teammate Davante Adams, an acronym for "businessman" as the receiver claimed Bowers "is all business on the field. He doesn't care about nothing else."

But in this case between Bowers and Mayer, like many relationships, opposites attract.

"He's just a good dude," Bowers said. "Always laughing, making jokes. Really fun to be around."

"He's humble as crap," Mayer said in response. "I think anybody watching the games looking outside in can probably see that.

"Another thing I like to do is beat him in golf, that's always fun. But just coming in here as a first-round draft pick, he works his tail off every single day and keeps his head down and stays out of trouble."

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates with tight end Brock Bowers (89) after a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome, Sunday, September 27, 2026, in New Orleans, La. The Las Vegas Raiders won 35-27.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

While the two have navigated three head coaching changes and multiple offensive coordinators, tight ends coach Luke Steckel has been a constant. He's seen their relationship grow, creating a close-knit room where players can lean on one another.

"I think the relationship Brock and Mike has been awesome," Steckel said. "It's cool to see them not only connecting on the field and playing together, but seeing the way they interact in the meeting room. I know they hang out outside of the building. It's really cool to see."

It's easy to draw a connection between their friendship off the field and their production in 2026. Through six games, the two tight ends are tied for the team lead in receptions with 28 and have combined for 648 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Per NFL Next Gen Stats, the Raiders have gained 1,345 yards out of multiple tight end personnel groupings, the most by any team this season and the second-most by any team through six weeks in the Next Gen Stats era.

"Tight end is such an unique position," said center Tyler Linderbaum. "Guys who can do both [catch and block] helps an offense out a lot. We've got two of the best tight ends in the league. And that starts with how they approach the game and how they come in and want to get better and are team-first guys. So, it's important to have guys like that on a team."

That team-first approach is propelling the tight end duo to finally meet the lofty expectations once set for them. Their support and trust in one another trumps their desire for personal accolades.

Because a team win is all that matters to either of them.

"I'm always happy to see Mike go out there and make plays," Bowers said. "Every time I see Mike making a play, it gets me fired up and it gets everybody juiced up."

"Just to be out there all the time with one of your good buddies is a positive," Mayer said. "We both just want to help this offense score touchdowns. We want to help this team win games. And we come in every day and we work to try and do that."

Practice Photos: Friday 10.23.26

The Raiders prep for their Week 7 matchup against the Rams during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Amari Kight (78) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Amari Kight (78) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Amari Kight (78) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Amari Kight (78) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Darian Kinnard (75) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Darian Kinnard (75) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Amari Kight (78) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Amari Kight (78) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) and guard Spencer Burford (70) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) and guard Spencer Burford (70) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Joe Woods during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Joe Woods during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and linebackers coach Ronell Williams during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and linebackers coach Ronell Williams during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jamari Thrash (88) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jamari Thrash (88) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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