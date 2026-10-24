How Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer are bringing out the best in each other

Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer have one of the more intriguing dynamics of any two teammates on the Raiders.
Mayer, a 2023 second-round pick from Notre Dame, was drafted with expectations of being the team's starting tight end. He had a rollercoaster rookie season dealing with injuries and midseason coaching and front office changes.
The following season, the Raiders once again used heavy draft capital to bolster the tight end room, selecting the only two-time John Mackey Award, Brock Bowers, with their first-round pick.
In theory, they were expected to quickly become one of the best tight end tandems in the league. But things didn't immediately click.
As Mayer continued working through injuries during his second season, Bowers emerged as one of the league's top young playmakers. The two-time national champion at Georgia was named First-Team All-Pro and broke a league record for the most receptions in a season by a rookie (112). While the tight end room has featured plenty of talent, team success has been harder to come by, with the Raiders going 7-27 over Bowers and Mayer's first two seasons together.
"We've been through a lot together," Mayer said. "These past two years, we've been through a lot so it's definitely brought us closer."
With the addition and immediate success of Bowers, some might have expected competition for snaps and targets to create tension between the two tight ends. Instead, now in their third season as teammates, Mayer and Bowers have formed a strong friendship.
The bond between Mayer and Bowers goes beyond the practice field. The two have grown close off the field as well, due in part to their fiancées becoming friends and many nights of double dates.
"It's definitely brought us closer together," Bowers said. "We'll all go out and get dinner and do stuff like that. It's been fun."
"Sometimes they probably talk and hang out more than Brock and I do," Mayer jokes. "It's been awesome to see, Brock and I love coming in here talking about what they've been up to and stuff."
On the outside looking in, the two tight ends also have contrasting personalties. Mayer is naturally extroverted, known for his smile and more laid-back demeanor.
In contrast to Mayer's outgoing personality, Bowers is more stoic and reserved. He prefers to stay out of the spotlight, maintaining the same steady approach regardless of the circumstances.
His personality earned him the nickname "BM" from former teammate Davante Adams, an acronym for "businessman" as the receiver claimed Bowers "is all business on the field. He doesn't care about nothing else."
But in this case between Bowers and Mayer, like many relationships, opposites attract.
"He's just a good dude," Bowers said. "Always laughing, making jokes. Really fun to be around."
"He's humble as crap," Mayer said in response. "I think anybody watching the games looking outside in can probably see that.
"Another thing I like to do is beat him in golf, that's always fun. But just coming in here as a first-round draft pick, he works his tail off every single day and keeps his head down and stays out of trouble."
While the two have navigated three head coaching changes and multiple offensive coordinators, tight ends coach Luke Steckel has been a constant. He's seen their relationship grow, creating a close-knit room where players can lean on one another.
"I think the relationship Brock and Mike has been awesome," Steckel said. "It's cool to see them not only connecting on the field and playing together, but seeing the way they interact in the meeting room. I know they hang out outside of the building. It's really cool to see."
It's easy to draw a connection between their friendship off the field and their production in 2026. Through six games, the two tight ends are tied for the team lead in receptions with 28 and have combined for 648 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
Per NFL Next Gen Stats, the Raiders have gained 1,345 yards out of multiple tight end personnel groupings, the most by any team this season and the second-most by any team through six weeks in the Next Gen Stats era.
"Tight end is such an unique position," said center Tyler Linderbaum. "Guys who can do both [catch and block] helps an offense out a lot. We've got two of the best tight ends in the league. And that starts with how they approach the game and how they come in and want to get better and are team-first guys. So, it's important to have guys like that on a team."
That team-first approach is propelling the tight end duo to finally meet the lofty expectations once set for them. Their support and trust in one another trumps their desire for personal accolades.
Because a team win is all that matters to either of them.
"I'm always happy to see Mike go out there and make plays," Bowers said. "Every time I see Mike making a play, it gets me fired up and it gets everybody juiced up."
"Just to be out there all the time with one of your good buddies is a positive," Mayer said. "We both just want to help this offense score touchdowns. We want to help this team win games. And we come in every day and we work to try and do that."
The Raiders prep for their Week 7 matchup against the Rams during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.