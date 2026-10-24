How Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer are bringing out the best in each other

While the two have navigated three head coaching changes and multiple offensive coordinators, tight ends coach Luke Steckel has been a constant. He's seen their relationship grow, creating a close-knit room where players can lean on one another.

"I think the relationship Brock and Mike has been awesome," Steckel said. "It's cool to see them not only connecting on the field and playing together, but seeing the way they interact in the meeting room. I know they hang out outside of the building. It's really cool to see."

It's easy to draw a connection between their friendship off the field and their production in 2026. Through six games, the two tight ends are tied for the team lead in receptions with 28 and have combined for 648 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Per NFL Next Gen Stats, the Raiders have gained 1,345 yards out of multiple tight end personnel groupings, the most by any team this season and the second-most by any team through six weeks in the Next Gen Stats era.

"Tight end is such an unique position," said center Tyler Linderbaum. "Guys who can do both [catch and block] helps an offense out a lot. We've got two of the best tight ends in the league. And that starts with how they approach the game and how they come in and want to get better and are team-first guys. So, it's important to have guys like that on a team."

That team-first approach is propelling the tight end duo to finally meet the lofty expectations once set for them. Their support and trust in one another trumps their desire for personal accolades.

Because a team win is all that matters to either of them.

"I'm always happy to see Mike go out there and make plays," Bowers said. "Every time I see Mike making a play, it gets me fired up and it gets everybody juiced up."