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Game Preview: Raiders return home to face high-octane Bills

Oct 14, 2026 at 11:17 AM
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Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The Raiders return home for their first of two straight games at Allegiant Stadium, hosting the Buffalo Bills in Week 6.

Kickoff is set for Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1:25 p.m. PT.

Opponent profile

Coach: Joe Brady

Quarterback: Josh Allen

2026 record: 4-1

Key additions: WR DJ Moore, Edge Bradley Chubb, OLB TJ Parker and CB Davison Igbinosun

Key losses: CB Taron Johnson, QB Mitchell Trubisky and S Darnell Savage

Bills Roster | Bills Depth Chart

What to know

The Raiders defense will face one of its toughest tests of the season when the Buffalo Bills arrive in Las Vegas. Buffalo enters Week 6 averaging 32.8 points per game, tied for the highest mark in the NFL. The Bills are also coming off a short week after outlasting the Rams, 37-34, in overtime on Monday night.

Containing dual-threat quarterback Josh Allen will be the primary focus. Allen is averaging 9.1 yards per completion this season and is tied for the league lead (21) for passes of 20-or-more-yards. On the ground, Allen leads all quarterbacks with 239 rushing yards and in Monday night's match, he totaled 121 rushing yards – his second most in a game in his nine-year career.

While Buffalo's offense has remained explosive, it has become more turnover-prone of late. After playing turnover-free football through its first two games, the Bills have committed nine giveaways over their last three, with Allen accounting for four of them. The Raiders defense notched its 10th takeaway of the season on Sunday, which is tied for the most in the NFL so far. Generating pressure will be key for the Silver and Black. Maxx Crosby has led the charge and pressured the quarterback 36 times this season, tied for the third most in the NFL (Aidan Hutchinson 43, Greg Rousseau 43). Twenty of those pressures have come in the Raiders' two home games.

2026 Regular Season StatsRaidersBills
Total Offense & Rank in League335.6 ypg; 14th396.2 ypg; 4th
Passing Offense253.6 ypg; 8th238.2 ypg; 12th
Rushing Offense82.0 ypg; 28th158.0 ypg; 5th
Points Per Game26.4 ppg; 9th32.8 ppg; tied for 1st
Total Defense377.0 ypg; 27th388.6 ypg; 30th
Pass Defense236.4 ypg; 24th280.4 ypg; 31st
Rush Defense140.6 ypg; 28th108.2 ypg; 15th
Points Allowed Per Game25.8 ppg; tied for 22nd28.2 ppg; 28th

Matchup history

  • The Raiders lead the all-time regular season series 21-20 against the Bills.
  • Last time: The Bills defeated the Raiders, 38-10, on Sept. 17, 2023.

Broadcast information

Network/FlagshipPlay-by-playAnalyst
TV: CBSJim NantzJ.J. Watt
National Radio: Compass Media NetworksJosh LewinLincoln Kennedy
Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"Jason HorowitzKirk Morrison
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AMHarry RuizJoel Romo
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Milestones to watch

  • Tight end Brock Bowers needs 22 receptions to surpass Trey McBride (221) for most receptions by a tight end in his first three seasons in NFL history.
  • Defensive end Maxx Crosby needs 5.0 sacks to notch his eighth consecutive season of 7.0+ sacks and become one of just nine players in NFL history (since 1982) to record 7.0+ sacks in each of his first eight seasons.
  • Running back Ashton Jeanty needs 446 rushing yards to surpass Marcus Allen (1,711) for the second-most rushing yards by a Raider in their first two seasons.

Team connections

  • Raiders offensive line coach Rick Dennison served as the Bills offensive coordinator during the 2017 season.
  • Raiders senior defensive assistant Al Holcomb served as the Bills linebackers coach from 2024-25.
  • Raiders CB Taron Johnson was selected by the Bills in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft and spent eight seasons with the team.
  • Bills senior assistant John Fox served as the Raiders defensive coordinator from 1994-95.
  • Bills quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree served as the Raiders quarterbacks coach in 2022 and was promoted to interim offensive coordinator in 2023.
  • Bills running backs coach Kelly Skipper coached tight ends and running backs for the Raiders from 2007-14.

Silver and Black and White: Week 5 vs. Patriots

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Gillette Stadium before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
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Gillette Stadium before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders fan before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
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A Las Vegas Raiders fan before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) high fives fans before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) high fives fans before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Rick Dennison before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Rick Dennison before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard high fives a fan before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard high fives a fan before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) takes the field before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) takes the field before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders fans before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) takes the field before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) takes the field before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and running back coach Omar Young before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and running back coach Omar Young before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Joe Woods during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Joe Woods during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) kicks off during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) kicks off during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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