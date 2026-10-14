Game Preview: Raiders return home to face high-octane Bills

The Raiders return home for their first of two straight games at Allegiant Stadium, hosting the Buffalo Bills in Week 6.
Kickoff is set for Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1:25 p.m. PT.
Opponent profile
Coach: Joe Brady
Quarterback: Josh Allen
2026 record: 4-1
Key additions: WR DJ Moore, Edge Bradley Chubb, OLB TJ Parker and CB Davison Igbinosun
Key losses: CB Taron Johnson, QB Mitchell Trubisky and S Darnell Savage
What to know
The Raiders defense will face one of its toughest tests of the season when the Buffalo Bills arrive in Las Vegas. Buffalo enters Week 6 averaging 32.8 points per game, tied for the highest mark in the NFL. The Bills are also coming off a short week after outlasting the Rams, 37-34, in overtime on Monday night.
Containing dual-threat quarterback Josh Allen will be the primary focus. Allen is averaging 9.1 yards per completion this season and is tied for the league lead (21) for passes of 20-or-more-yards. On the ground, Allen leads all quarterbacks with 239 rushing yards and in Monday night's match, he totaled 121 rushing yards – his second most in a game in his nine-year career.
While Buffalo's offense has remained explosive, it has become more turnover-prone of late. After playing turnover-free football through its first two games, the Bills have committed nine giveaways over their last three, with Allen accounting for four of them. The Raiders defense notched its 10th takeaway of the season on Sunday, which is tied for the most in the NFL so far. Generating pressure will be key for the Silver and Black. Maxx Crosby has led the charge and pressured the quarterback 36 times this season, tied for the third most in the NFL (Aidan Hutchinson 43, Greg Rousseau 43). Twenty of those pressures have come in the Raiders' two home games.
|2026 Regular Season Stats
|Raiders
|Bills
|Total Offense & Rank in League
|335.6 ypg; 14th
|396.2 ypg; 4th
|Passing Offense
|253.6 ypg; 8th
|238.2 ypg; 12th
|Rushing Offense
|82.0 ypg; 28th
|158.0 ypg; 5th
|Points Per Game
|26.4 ppg; 9th
|32.8 ppg; tied for 1st
|Total Defense
|377.0 ypg; 27th
|388.6 ypg; 30th
|Pass Defense
|236.4 ypg; 24th
|280.4 ypg; 31st
|Rush Defense
|140.6 ypg; 28th
|108.2 ypg; 15th
|Points Allowed Per Game
|25.8 ppg; tied for 22nd
|28.2 ppg; 28th
Matchup history
- The Raiders lead the all-time regular season series 21-20 against the Bills.
- Last time: The Bills defeated the Raiders, 38-10, on Sept. 17, 2023.
Broadcast information
|Network/Flagship
|Play-by-play
|Analyst
|TV: CBS
|Jim Nantz
|J.J. Watt
|National Radio: Compass Media Networks
|Josh Lewin
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Jason Horowitz
|Kirk Morrison
|Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Harry Ruiz
|Joel Romo
Vote Now!
Clark County, cast your vote at Allegiant Stadium on Election Day to receive an exclusive "I VOTED" sticker!
Milestones to watch
- Tight end Brock Bowers needs 22 receptions to surpass Trey McBride (221) for most receptions by a tight end in his first three seasons in NFL history.
- Defensive end Maxx Crosby needs 5.0 sacks to notch his eighth consecutive season of 7.0+ sacks and become one of just nine players in NFL history (since 1982) to record 7.0+ sacks in each of his first eight seasons.
- Running back Ashton Jeanty needs 446 rushing yards to surpass Marcus Allen (1,711) for the second-most rushing yards by a Raider in their first two seasons.
Team connections
- Raiders offensive line coach Rick Dennison served as the Bills offensive coordinator during the 2017 season.
- Raiders senior defensive assistant Al Holcomb served as the Bills linebackers coach from 2024-25.
- Raiders CB Taron Johnson was selected by the Bills in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft and spent eight seasons with the team.
- Bills senior assistant John Fox served as the Raiders defensive coordinator from 1994-95.
- Bills quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree served as the Raiders quarterbacks coach in 2022 and was promoted to interim offensive coordinator in 2023.
- Bills running backs coach Kelly Skipper coached tight ends and running backs for the Raiders from 2007-14.
View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.