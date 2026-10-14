Game Preview: Raiders return home to face high-octane Bills

The Raiders defense will face one of its toughest tests of the season when the Buffalo Bills arrive in Las Vegas. Buffalo enters Week 6 averaging 32.8 points per game, tied for the highest mark in the NFL. The Bills are also coming off a short week after outlasting the Rams, 37-34, in overtime on Monday night.

Containing dual-threat quarterback Josh Allen will be the primary focus. Allen is averaging 9.1 yards per completion this season and is tied for the league lead (21) for passes of 20-or-more-yards. On the ground, Allen leads all quarterbacks with 239 rushing yards and in Monday night's match, he totaled 121 rushing yards – his second most in a game in his nine-year career.

While Buffalo's offense has remained explosive, it has become more turnover-prone of late. After playing turnover-free football through its first two games, the Bills have committed nine giveaways over their last three, with Allen accounting for four of them. The Raiders defense notched its 10th takeaway of the season on Sunday, which is tied for the most in the NFL so far. Generating pressure will be key for the Silver and Black. Maxx Crosby has led the charge and pressured the quarterback 36 times this season, tied for the third most in the NFL (Aidan Hutchinson 43, Greg Rousseau 43). Twenty of those pressures have come in the Raiders' two home games.