Start fast, finish faster
Given Deshaun Watson and the Browns' late-game success (six fourth-quarter comebacks), the Raiders want to play this game on their terms by taking an early lead and controlling the flow from the outset. To do that, the Raiders' opening script must feature a few "winners" that lead to explosive plays and chunk gains.
Moreover, the aggressive approach must extend into the fourth quarter to offset a potential Browns' rally sparked by Watson's improvisational skills and clutch play. By staying in attack mode from beginning to end, the Raiders can force Watson and Co. out of their comfort zone and into a game that better suits the Silver and Black.
Handle the elements
Messy weather could force each team to alter its approach on game day. With rain and heavy winds expected, the Raiders must be ready for a run-heavy attack, led by Browns running back Quinshon Judkins pounding the ball between the tackles. While the run-centric game plan will lead to more "plus-one" boxes, the Raiders defensive backfield can't fall asleep and allow KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, Jerry Jessy and Harold Fannin Jr. to run past them on vertical routes.
Offensively, the misty weather should lead to greater emphasis on ball security, with runners taking extra precautions to avoid fumbles in traffic. Given the impact of turnovers and big plays on the game's outcome, the Raiders can't let the weather affect them Sunday night.
Win the kicking game
In a game expected to be a nail-biter, winning the special teams battle could prove decisive. The Raiders rank in the top three in punting, punt returns and kick returns, but are coming off a game in which they had two punts deflected. With the Browns looking for an edge against an elite special teams unit, the Raiders must shore up their protection to avoid gift-wrapping points to their opponent.
Additionally, the Raiders must find a way to flip the field with an explosive return that sets up a scoring chance on a short field. In a game likely to be decided by eight points or fewer, the Raiders' kicking units must be special to win this week.
Head down to the tarmac and view exclusive photos of the Raiders as they depart for their Week 12 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.