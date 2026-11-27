The Las Vegas Raiders gather together to participate in My Cause My Cleats for a 11th consecutive season, giving players and staff the unique opportunity to wear custom designed cleats in hopes of bringing awareness to organizations and nonprofits near to their hearts.

Through the NFL's annual My Cause My Cleats campaign, 28 Raiders will step on the field in Cleveland this Sunday, as their cleats and chosen causes are on full display for a national audience against the Browns in this Week 12 Sunday Night Football matchup.

Head Coach Klint Kubiak, General Manager John Spytek and Team President Sandra Douglass Morgan are also participating in the initiative, representing the Raiders coaching staff and front office.