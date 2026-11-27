The Las Vegas Raiders gather together to participate in My Cause My Cleats for a 11th consecutive season, giving players and staff the unique opportunity to wear custom designed cleats in hopes of bringing awareness to organizations and nonprofits near to their hearts.
Through the NFL's annual My Cause My Cleats campaign, 28 Raiders will step on the field in Cleveland this Sunday, as their cleats and chosen causes are on full display for a national audience against the Browns in this Week 12 Sunday Night Football matchup.
Head Coach Klint Kubiak, General Manager John Spytek and Team President Sandra Douglass Morgan are also participating in the initiative, representing the Raiders coaching staff and front office.
Below is a full list of Raiders players with their cause/organization of choice.
|Player
|Cause
|Cody Lindenberg
|Huntington's Disease/Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health
|Michael Mayer
|Intermountain Health Foundation/Children's Hospital
|Ashton Jeanty
|Running 2 The Future Foundation
|Dalton Johnson
|Lung Cancer Awareness
|DJ Glaze
|Grant a Gift Autism Foundation Ackerman Center
|Kwity Paye
|Paye Family Foundation
|Hezekiah Masses
|American Stroke Association
|Tim Keenan III
|Big Brothers Big Sisters of America
|Jack Bech
|Tiger Bech Memorial Fund
|Alex Ward
|The ALS Association
|Segun Olubi
|Greater Than Foundation
|Adam Butler
|Liberty Dogs
|Jeremy Chinn
|Jeremy Chinn Foundation/Dreambuilders Foundation; HELP of Southern Nevada
|Dareke Young
|Carrie Everett Foundation
|Maxx Crosby
|Maxx Crosby Foundation
|Ian Thomas
|Autism Charlotte
|Tommy Eichenberg
|The Uniform Funding Foundation (TUFF)
|Dylan Laube
|Friends: The National Association of Young People Who Stutter
|Charles Grant
|Lupus Foundation of America
|Fernando Mendoza
|Mendoza Family Fund/National MS Society
|Kolton Miller
|Children's Craniofacial Association
|Tristin McCollum
|Life Is Worth It/Project STAY
|Malik Benson
|American Cancer Society
|Jalen Nailor
|Foster A Bright Future
|AJ Cole
|The Kenya Project
|Brock Bowers
|Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada
|Darien Porter
|The Shade Tree
|Brandon Cleveland
|Feed the Pack Food Pantry/NC State; Inter-Faith Food Shuttle
|Coach/Staff
|Cause
|Klint Kubiak
|Micah 6:8 Program/St. Viator Parish School
|John & Kristen Spytek
|National CMV Foundation
|Sandra Douglass Morgan
|The Smith Center for the Performing Arts
View the custom cleats the Raiders will be wearing for the NFL's 2026 My Cause My Cleats initiative.