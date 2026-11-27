For the 2026 season, the Raiders will name captains ahead of each matchup.
Here are the three captains for the Raiders' Week 12 game against the Browns:
- QB Fernando Mendoza
- DE Maxx Crosby
- RB Dylan Laube
Below is a list of the 2026 weekly captains so far:
Week 1
- QB Kirk Cousins
- LB Quay Walker
- LB Segun Olubi
Week 2
- RB Ashton Jeanty
- DE Kwity Paye
- RB Dylan Laube
Week 3
- WR Tre Tucker
- DE Maxx Crosby
- P AJ Cole
Week 4
- TE Brock Bowers
- LB Nakobe Dean
- LB Tommy Eichenberg
Week 5
- C Tyler Linderbaum
- S Taron Johnson
- K Matt Gay
Week 6
- TE Michael Mayer
- DT Adam Butler
- LB Cody Lindenberg
Week 7
- OT DJ Glaze
- S Treydan Stukes
- S Isaiah Pola-Mao
Week 8
- RB Ashton Jeanty
- DE Maxx Crosby
- RB Dylan Laube
Week 9
- TE Brock Bowers
- S Jeremy Chinn
- CB Darrell Luter Jr.
Week 10
- OT Kolton Miller
- LB Nakobe Dean
- WR Dareke Young
Week 11
- C Tyler Linderbaum
- LB Quay Walker
- P AJ Cole
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