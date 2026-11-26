The Las Vegas Raiders Week 12 matchup against the Cleveland Browns has been flexed to Sunday Night Football.
Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game.
Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns
Huntington Bank Field
Sunday, Nov. 29
5:20 p.m. PT
|Television Broadcast
|Network:
|NBC
|Play-by-play:
|Mike Tirico
|Analyst:
|Jason Garrett
|Sideline Reporter:
|Melissa Stark
|Local Radio Broadcast
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio 920AM”
|Play-by-play:
|Jason Horowitz
|Analyst:
|Kirk Morrison
|National Radio Broadcast
|Flagship:
|Westwood One Sports
|Play-by-play:
|Ryan Radtke
|Analyst:
|Ryan Harris
|Spanish Radio Broadcast
|Flagship:
|Deportes Vegas 1460AM
|Play-by-play:
|Harry Ruiz
|Analyst:
|Joel Romo
Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.
Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AM and KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station. The online radio stream is available on raiders.com desktop everywhere and in-market on mobile devices via raiders.com or the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app.
If you are located outside the local market, you can sign up for NFL+ to listen to LIVE audio of every game.
Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App
Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.
Postgame Press Conferences
Raiders postgame press conferences are livestreamed on Raiders YouTube following the game. Download the Raiders app and turn on notifications to be alerted when press conferences begin.
The Las Vegas Raiders and Three Square partnered together for the 2026 Raiders Holiday Meal Packing Party to pack 10,000 meals for members of the local community.