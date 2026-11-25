Keith Smith wasn't prepared for what awaited him going down the escalator to the Credit One Club inside Allegiant Stadium.

The East London native was in the United States for the Raiders' game against the Seahawks on Nov. 15, with his daughter, Kelly, and other loved ones in tow. Under the impression that his group was simply doing a stadium tour, he slowly descended into the club to an ovation of cheers with Raiders team president Sandra Douglass Morgan leading the charge.

Morgan took center stage next to Smith in front of the crowd. He quickly began to realize this was more than just a stadium tour.

"Something was up, but I didn't know what it was," Smith said. "I thought I hadn't paid my bill or something and they were after me."

The true reason behind the elaborate greeting was to reveal to Smith that he was named the Raiders' representative for the 2026 NFL Fan of the Year.

In case you don't know Smith by his given name, he's more recognizable for his fan character as "Crusader Raider." He's been obsessed with the Silver and Black since his first trip to America in 1980 to visit his aunt and uncle in Pomona, California.

"Keith really exemplifies what it means to be a Raider. Even though he doesn't live here in the States, he's not here at every game, he still supports us from afar," said Chris Sotiropulos, Raiders vice president of stadium operations. Sotiropulos still remembers his first interaction with Smith as an intern 20 years ago, giving him a tour of the Oakland Raiders facility.

Smith has used his Crusader Raider persona as a platform to raise awareness for intellectual and physical disabilities worldwide. This includes visits to classrooms to do learning exercises with children, whether it be in the United Kingdom or in the U.S.

"I don't do this for recognition," Smith said. "I do this because I love the Raiders and I love helping communities around the world. So if I can use this character to improve the lives of someone else, then the job is done."