The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced their 52 players advancing in the voting process for the Hall of Fame Class of 2027.

Under the Hall's revised bylaws, players are no longer categorized as Modern-Era or Senior.

Selectors will reduce this list of players down to 25 when they cast their next ballots, with those results being announced in the coming weeks.

Eventually, 15 Candidates will be presented at the Selection Committee's annual meeting next year in advance of Super Bowl LXI: 13 Players, one Coach and one Contributor. Last week, the Coach Subcommittee selected Bill Belichick while the Contributor Subcommittee chose Robert Kraft as their candidates for the Class of 2027.

While there is no set number of enshrinees for any class, the Hall of Fame's selection process bylaws stipulate that between three and seven new members will be selected.