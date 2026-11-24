Throughout the 2026 season, Raiders.com is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the team's Super Bowl XI Championship by highlighting unsung heroes from the 1976 team along with thrilling moments and untold stories of a campaign that will go down in history as among the greatest in the annals of professional football.
Dave Dalby had big cleats to fill when he was named the Raiders starting center in 1975.
Extremely big cleats.
Dalby, a fourth-round draft pick out of UCLA three years prior, was replacing a legend in future Hall of Famer Jim Otto, the only starting center the franchise had known since launching operations in the old American Football League in 1960.
He more than filled those legendary cleats.
Dalby carved out his own legend in Silver and Blackdom, becoming one of just six Raiders players to play on all three of the franchise's Super Bowl winners, one of just three position players to start on all three title teams, along with Hall of Famers Ted Hendricks at linebacker and Cliff Branch at receiver (Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy and offensive linemen Henry Lawrence and Steve Sylvester were the other three).
And in just his second season as a starter, Dalby anchored the offensive line as an unsung hero for the Super Bowl XI champions.
It was before that game when he was asked by journalist Bryant Gumbel if the pressure of playing in the Super Bowl was overblown.
"I don't think so," Dalby said. "It's probably the biggest game we'll ever play. Hopefully, we'll get to play another Super Bowl, but as of right now, it's probably the biggest game I've ever played in. And I think there's a lot of pressure involved with both teams and all the players."
If there was, it did not show.
Not with the ball in Dalby's hands for every snap on offense. Not with him snapping the ball to Hall of Fame quarterback Ken Stabler. And not with Dalby flanked on his left by two Hall of Famers, tackle Art Shell and guard Gene Upshaw.
In Super Bowl XI, the Raiders smacked the Vikings, 32-14, and with Dalby anchoring the O-line, they rushed for a then-Super Bowl record 266 yards, which is still the third-highest ground game on Super Sunday. And Dalby also helped limit Vikings Hall of Fame defensive tackle Alan Page to one sack.
Stabler, meanwhile, passed for 180 yards and a TD in completing 12 of 19 passes.
"Everybody has so much confidence in him because he's always so calm," Dalby told Gumbel of Stabler.
"We come in the huddle, he's not yelling at anybody, he's not screaming. If somebody does make a mistake, he tells us just to get going and he does a tremendous thing for our confidence…and really helps us, because we scored a lot of points in the last two minutes, and I think that's a big thing."
And in the days before specialized special teams players, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Dalby also served as the Raiders' long-snapper.
Just like Otto before him.
"We grabbed him by the pants and told him, 'Come on, you're with us now,'" Shell told Raiders.com.
"He was key because he was replacing a legend. He learned a lot. He wanted to learn. He was a great guy to work with. He liked to laugh but when it was time to play, he was as tough as anybody. He was a tough son of a gun. Quick, but he lifted a lot of weights so he was strong. Tough as hell."
Shell laughed when he revealed the nickname the offensive line bestowed upon him.
"Pig," Shell said. "We called him 'Pig,' because he was always in the dirt, like a pig snorting around. He liked it. It was an affectionate name for him."
And as Hall of Fame coach John Madden said years later, according to Sports Illustrated, the O-line barely missed a beat with Dalby replacing Otto.
"That's probably because Dalby learned for three seasons under Otto, who was still around after that as sort of an unofficial assistant coach," Madden said. "So, if there were any questions, Dalby could get the answers right away.
"I certainly wouldn't say that Dalby was as good as Otto, but he was vastly underrated. While Otto was honored at the end of virtually every season, and rightfully so, Dalby received hardly any recognition, and that was just not right."
Dalby, who appeared in every regular-season game for the Raiders from 1972 through 1985 and missed only three starts from 1975 through 1980, appeared in just one Pro Bowl, in 1977.
"He grew from a snapper into a real center," Madden said, "and became a great NFL center."
Tom Flores, the Hall of Fame coach who was the Raiders' de facto offensive coordinator in 1976 and won a pair of Super Bowls as head coach with Dalby as his center, praised Dalby's leadership.
"Such a great Raider," Flores said, per SI. "Dave gave 14 years of his life [to the organization], helped win three Super Bowls, only the second center in the franchise's history.
"Dave was just a class guy."
Dalby passed away in an auto accident on Aug. 30, 2002, at the age of 51.
In that pre-Super Bowl XI interview with Gumbel, Dalby was also asked if it would still be a good year if the Raiders lost.
Dalby did not hesitate.
"I think it will still be a good year, but I would love to win this game," he said. "I think it will make the whole year a lot better, and I'm sure everybody, it will make training camp easier. It will make my offseason better. We just want to win this game because it means a lot."
It meant more than that for Dalby. Much more.
Take a look back at photos from the Raiders' dominant 32-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI.