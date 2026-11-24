If there was, it did not show.

Not with the ball in Dalby's hands for every snap on offense. Not with him snapping the ball to Hall of Fame quarterback Ken Stabler. And not with Dalby flanked on his left by two Hall of Famers, tackle Art Shell and guard Gene Upshaw.

In Super Bowl XI, the Raiders smacked the Vikings, 32-14, and with Dalby anchoring the O-line, they rushed for a then-Super Bowl record 266 yards, which is still the third-highest ground game on Super Sunday. And Dalby also helped limit Vikings Hall of Fame defensive tackle Alan Page to one sack.

Stabler, meanwhile, passed for 180 yards and a TD in completing 12 of 19 passes.

"Everybody has so much confidence in him because he's always so calm," Dalby told Gumbel of Stabler.

"We come in the huddle, he's not yelling at anybody, he's not screaming. If somebody does make a mistake, he tells us just to get going and he does a tremendous thing for our confidence…and really helps us, because we scored a lot of points in the last two minutes, and I think that's a big thing."

And in the days before specialized special teams players, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Dalby also served as the Raiders' long-snapper.

Just like Otto before him.

"We grabbed him by the pants and told him, 'Come on, you're with us now,'" Shell told Raiders.com.

"He was key because he was replacing a legend. He learned a lot. He wanted to learn. He was a great guy to work with. He liked to laugh but when it was time to play, he was as tough as anybody. He was a tough son of a gun. Quick, but he lifted a lot of weights so he was strong. Tough as hell."

Shell laughed when he revealed the nickname the offensive line bestowed upon him.