1976 Unsung Hero: Skip Thomas

Years later, Thomas reminisced about the play, whose replay will live in perpetuity. "All I was trying to do was get the hell out of the way … jab and move," he said in jest. "I knew Jack was going to get him. So, all I could do was just come over and get my shot in and then look to see where Jack is and get out of the way. So, I got my shot in, and Jack got him coming his way. Hey, it's a done deal."

Thomas noted years later that he wasn't particularly enamored by the hit that sent White's helmet flying. "I've never thought about it. All I wanted to do is win the game. … I told Jack, 'Hey, you ain't gotta worry about me. I'm going to be on him, and if I can't handle him, then you can come.' But I know I'm gonna handle him. I'm not going to get embarrassed."

Thomas joined the Raiders in 1972 after being the second player selected in the seventh round of that year's NFL Draft. He played at Southern California under legendary coach John McKay and was one of the nation's top defensive backs. A consensus All-American in 1971, Thomas helped the Trojans win the 1972 national championship. The Higginsville, Missouri, native grew up in Kansas City, Kansas, and attended Wyandotte High School before playing junior college football at Arizona Western.