1976 Unsung Hero: Skip Thomas

Throughout the 2026 season, Raiders.com is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the team's Super Bowl XI Championship by highlighting unsung heroes from the 1976 team along with thrilling moments and untold stories of a campaign that will go down in history as among the greatest in the annals of professional football.
His mama called him Alonzo; you could call him "Skip" or "Dr. Death." Whatever name you choose, No. 26 in silver and black was called on to make plays for the Raiders — and he so did during his six seasons with the team.
Alonzo Thomas III was part of the legendary "Soul Patrol," a cultural phenomenon of the 1970s that was equal parts skilled, feared and respected and remains one of the greatest defensive backfields ever assembled.
He was joined in that back-end quartet by Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Brown and two of the hardest-hitting safeties the game has ever known: George Atkinson and Jack Tatum.
Let's zero in on a moment that took place on the largest stage in sports, during Super Bowl XI at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. The game was in the fourth quarter with the Raiders maintaining a 26-7 advantage. On 3rd-and-7 from the Minnesota 25-yard line, Vikings quarterback Fran Tarkenton lofted a pass over the middle to wide receiver Sammy White, who was covered by Thomas.
The DBAs for "Dr. Death" and Tatum, AKA, "The Assassin," figuratively lived up to their billing when the Raiders cornerback and safety combined to put a crushing hit on White, with his helmet ejecting one way, seemingly his head going the other but miraculously he held onto the ball for a 14-yard gain.
Venerable play-by-play announcer Curt Gowdy and analyst Don Meredith called the game for NBC. "I don't know how he held onto that, Sammy White, but he did. A remarkable catch," Gowdy told the 62 million viewers of one of the most-watched television broadcasts. Meredith continued: "26 goes wham, Skip Thomas wham, 32 Tatum, off goes the headgear."
Years later, Thomas reminisced about the play, whose replay will live in perpetuity. "All I was trying to do was get the hell out of the way … jab and move," he said in jest. "I knew Jack was going to get him. So, all I could do was just come over and get my shot in and then look to see where Jack is and get out of the way. So, I got my shot in, and Jack got him coming his way. Hey, it's a done deal."
Thomas noted years later that he wasn't particularly enamored by the hit that sent White's helmet flying. "I've never thought about it. All I wanted to do is win the game. … I told Jack, 'Hey, you ain't gotta worry about me. I'm going to be on him, and if I can't handle him, then you can come.' But I know I'm gonna handle him. I'm not going to get embarrassed."
Thomas joined the Raiders in 1972 after being the second player selected in the seventh round of that year's NFL Draft. He played at Southern California under legendary coach John McKay and was one of the nation's top defensive backs. A consensus All-American in 1971, Thomas helped the Trojans win the 1972 national championship. The Higginsville, Missouri, native grew up in Kansas City, Kansas, and attended Wyandotte High School before playing junior college football at Arizona Western.
Nicknamed "Dr. Death" for his physical style of play, Thomas appeared in 82 games, starting 56, for the Raiders and recorded 17 interceptions for 222 yards and one touchdown. His most productive seasons came in 1974 and 1975, when he intercepted six passes each year.
He walked into a star-studded defensive back room with the Raiders, more than held up his side and will forever be remembered as an integral part of the Silver and Black's championship legacy. Thomas was immediately welcomed and fit right in with the "Soul Patrol." Its members shared a similar cool as a cucumber demeanor off the field that belied their furious play between the lines and remains a fearsome force forever etched in Raiders lore.
"There's nothing like them," Tarkenton, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, acknowledged. "Wide receivers could not get off the line of scrimmage against them."
Brown fondly spoke about Thomas, his starting cornerback mate, the tandem of which the NFL Network in 2009 ranked among its top 10 cornerback duos. "Skip was a tough player. Tough, very tough. ... Skip probably could've played safety and been a great safety. ... He was a tough, tough corner."
Brown appreciated that Thomas came in ready to grow and showed appreciation for having one of the best in his craft to help him make the transition to professional football. "I think some of the things that I learned and my habits kind of rubbed off on him, because he wanted to be as good, even better than I was," said Brown.
"With some pushing from me and the coaches, talking to him about how good he could be, and the work habits, if he worked at it a bit harder, got his weight down, those kinds of things really helped him."
Tight end Raymond Chester lined up against Thomas and the rest of the famed Soul Patrol during the Raiders' spirited training camps in Santa Rosa, California. It didn't take long for Chester to recognize Thomas' rare blend of athleticism, speed and versatility.
"Skip was the best athlete of all of them," Chester said. "There wasn't anything Alonzo 'Skip' Thomas couldn't do with a ball. Basketball, baseball, softball, it didn't matter. Here's a guy who was about 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, fast as I don't know what and quick as I don't know what. He could play cornerback, safety or linebacker if you wanted him to."
Thomas passed away July 24, 2011, at age 61 in Kansas City, Kansas. The Raiders released the following statement: "We are saddened by the passing of Alonzo 'Skip' Thomas. He proudly wore the Silver and Black from 1972-1977. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. He was a true warrior, a great Raider and will be sorely missed."
Call him Alonzo, Skip, "Dr. Death" or Mr. Thomas, but always call him Super Bowl champion.
Take a look back at photos from the Raiders' dominant 32-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI.