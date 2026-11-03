1976 Unsung Hero: Dave Rowe

Rowe joined Oakland in 1975 after playing for the Saints, Patriots and Chargers. He appeared in 39 regular-season games with 30 starts for the Silver and Black, recording one fumble recovery and 7.5 sacks, with a high of four in 1976, though sacks did not become an official NFL statistic until 1982. He finished his NFL career with the Baltimore Colts before moving into sports broadcasting.

After enduring futility at his three previous NFL stops, Rowe was ecstatic about joining a Raiders squad that was coming off a 12-2 regular season in 1974 and two straight appearances in the AFC Championship Game under head coach John Madden. "I won 14 games in four years," Rowe recounted. "There was no happiness in Mudville, which was the New Orleans Saints. Then I go to New England. They're in a rebuilding time also, won three games my first year, four games my second year.

"And then I go to San Diego. They're in a rebuilding time, but they had a lot of really good key players. But I was a 10-year veteran, so you don't build around 10-year veterans. But if you take all the seasons that I had, that one season (1976) with the Raiders, that was by far the greatest season I ever experienced."

The expectation level was night and day from Rowe's previous NFL stops, so wearing the storied Silver and Black was not to be taken for granted. That Super Bowl season is indelibly etched in his memory. "We just found ways to win, and it was a great season. It was a lot of fun. We expected to win, too. That was another thing the Raiders emphasized. When you've got Al Davis telling you as you're going out the locker room door, 'Just win, baby. Just win, just win, baby.' And you expected to win. And we did."

After injuries hit the defensive line hard in 1976, Madden shifted from a four-man front to a 3-4 defense, using four linebackers behind a three-man line. What began as a response to dwindling personnel became an effective defensive front that the Raiders rode throughout their championship season.