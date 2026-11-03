1976 Unsung Hero: Dave Rowe

Throughout the 2026 season, Raiders.com is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the team's Super Bowl XI Championship by highlighting unsung heroes from the 1976 team along with thrilling moments and untold stories of a campaign that will go down in history as among the greatest in the annals of professional football.
Dave Rowe flummoxed opponents of the Oakland Raiders while helping the organization capture its first world championship with a dominating win over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI. He then enjoyed a post-NFL career doing just the opposite, providing enlightened commentary as a broadcaster.
Rowe, at 6 feet 7 and a few biscuits short of 300 pounds, was the fulcrum in the middle of the Raiders' defensive line in 1976, flanked by Otis Sistrunk and John Matuszak, as Oakland finished 13-1 before defeating Minnesota 32-14 in Super Bowl XI. The Neptune City, New Jersey, native who starred at Penn State reminisced about that defensive unit, which was primed and ready to roll at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, under clear skies, with a 58-degree kickoff temperature and more than 103,000 fans in attendance.
"Tom Dahms, our defensive line coach, said, 'Rowe, just get in there, don't worry about beating them. Just make sure that you can slide to the play. And when you slide to the play, the running back will run up, and he'll have to divert either right or left, and we'll have somebody there to tackle him.' Well, that's what I did. I played against (Vikings center) Mick Tingelhoff, and I'd come off the ball and grab him, and I could just push him wherever I wanted to push him. I was 285. He was probably in the 245 range, and I could just move him wherever I wanted to. So, I shut down the middle, and they couldn't run the ball out wide. They weren't fast enough."
Rowe joined Oakland in 1975 after playing for the Saints, Patriots and Chargers. He appeared in 39 regular-season games with 30 starts for the Silver and Black, recording one fumble recovery and 7.5 sacks, with a high of four in 1976, though sacks did not become an official NFL statistic until 1982. He finished his NFL career with the Baltimore Colts before moving into sports broadcasting.
After enduring futility at his three previous NFL stops, Rowe was ecstatic about joining a Raiders squad that was coming off a 12-2 regular season in 1974 and two straight appearances in the AFC Championship Game under head coach John Madden. "I won 14 games in four years," Rowe recounted. "There was no happiness in Mudville, which was the New Orleans Saints. Then I go to New England. They're in a rebuilding time also, won three games my first year, four games my second year.
"And then I go to San Diego. They're in a rebuilding time, but they had a lot of really good key players. But I was a 10-year veteran, so you don't build around 10-year veterans. But if you take all the seasons that I had, that one season (1976) with the Raiders, that was by far the greatest season I ever experienced."
The expectation level was night and day from Rowe's previous NFL stops, so wearing the storied Silver and Black was not to be taken for granted. That Super Bowl season is indelibly etched in his memory. "We just found ways to win, and it was a great season. It was a lot of fun. We expected to win, too. That was another thing the Raiders emphasized. When you've got Al Davis telling you as you're going out the locker room door, 'Just win, baby. Just win, just win, baby.' And you expected to win. And we did."
After injuries hit the defensive line hard in 1976, Madden shifted from a four-man front to a 3-4 defense, using four linebackers behind a three-man line. What began as a response to dwindling personnel became an effective defensive front that the Raiders rode throughout their championship season.
Rowe was installed at nose tackle, where he controlled the middle and forced runners to redirect toward Oakland's dynamic linebacking corps.
Rowe recounted how the defensive shift directly affected his position room and how that group did its part to help the Silver and Black capture the NFL title: "We started off a four-man line, and I was one of the tackles. The first thing was Art Thoms got hurt and he's out for the year. Tony Cline gets hurt; he's out for the year. Kelvin Korver gets a pectoralis muscle; he's out for the year. Horace Jones gets hurt; he's out for the year. We went through the season, and we just became more and more confident."
He was quite loquacious as a Raider, so it was no surprise that he smoothly transitioned into broadcasting. Rowe enjoyed a lengthy career as a football analyst and commentator, beginning with NBC Sports and later working as a college football analyst for Raycom and Jefferson-Pilot. His assignments ranged from NFL and college football to NBC's "SportsWorld," where he covered events including sumo wrestling and weightlifting.
In 1987, Rowe served as the color analyst alongside Gayle Sierens when she became the first woman to call play-by-play for an NFL game. Rowe, who also called NFL games on the NBC Radio package, concluded his broadcasting career in 2008, earning an Emmy Award for his final telecast, a college football matchup between Central Michigan and Georgia.
January 9, 1977.
The date of Super Bowl XI is permanently etched not only in Rowe's memory bank but also on the championship jewelry he sports with immense pride and extreme gratification. "To get a chance to be on a spectacular team like the Raiders were, realize that you are a part of the best that there is, there's a lot of pride to be a part of that," Rowe said. "That's why I wear a ring like this, because it's the crowning moment when you are the best. So glad I got mine."
For more on the season-long celebration of Super Bowl XI, visit raiders.com/super-bowl-xi.
Take a look back at photos from the Raiders' dominant 32-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI.