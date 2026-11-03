Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank after Week 8 comeback win?

Current ranking: 20
Previous ranking: 25
Analysis: "The aerial stylings of Kirk Cousins, Brock Bowers and the rest of the crew delivered again, ending the Raiders' four-game losing skid in a wild, back-and-forth affair against the Jets at MetLife Stadium. Like much of Las Vegas' 2026 season, I certainly didn't expect one development to emerge: Rookie Mike Washington Jr. has taken over as the bell cow in Silver and Black, while Ashton Jeanty has become Klint Kubiak's preferred third-down, pass-catching back -- and he's making a difference in that role. Jeanty caught three passes for 64 yards in the Raiders' comeback win on Sunday, adding some more dynamism to Vegas' air game."
Current ranking: 17
Previous ranking: 22
Analysis: "I can't be the only one who saw Klint Kubiak open the door just a smidge for Mike Washington Jr. and watched as Washington kicked the thing open, right? It's a different feel when the rookie out of Arkansas is in the backfield."
Current ranking: 20
Previous ranking: 22
Current ranking: 19
Previous ranking: 24
Current ranking: 17
Previous ranking: 20
Analysis: "The Raiders' snapped a four-game losing streak thanks to another impressive performance from QB Kirk Cousins. And yeah, it was only against the Jets, but the Raiders again look like a team that just won't go away."
Current ranking: 17
Previous ranking: 22
Analysis: "It's hard for a franchise that hasn't had much success over the past few decades to have a level head over a solid start to the season. At 4-4, the Raiders can talk themselves into being playoff contenders."
Current ranking: 24
Previous ranking: 22
Analysis: "They snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Jets. The offense had a nice day with Kirk Cousins playing well. Fernando Mendoza-time can wait."
View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.