 Skip to main content
raiders.com homepage
Advertising

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank after Week 8 comeback win?

Nov 03, 2026 at 10:12 AM
Author Image
Raiders.com Staff

NFL.com

Current ranking: 20

Previous ranking: 25

Analysis: "The aerial stylings of Kirk Cousins, Brock Bowers and the rest of the crew delivered again, ending the Raiders' four-game losing skid in a wild, back-and-forth affair against the Jets at MetLife Stadium. Like much of Las Vegas' 2026 season, I certainly didn't expect one development to emerge: Rookie Mike Washington Jr. has taken over as the bell cow in Silver and Black, while Ashton Jeanty has become Klint Kubiak's preferred third-down, pass-catching back -- and he's making a difference in that role. Jeanty caught three passes for 64 yards in the Raiders' comeback win on Sunday, adding some more dynamism to Vegas' air game."

Sports Illustrated

Current ranking: 17

Previous ranking: 22

Analysis: "I can't be the only one who saw Klint Kubiak open the door just a smidge for Mike Washington Jr. and watched as Washington kicked the thing open, right? It's a different feel when the rookie out of Arkansas is in the backfield."

ESPN

Current ranking: 20

Previous ranking: 22

The Athletic

Current ranking: 19

Previous ranking: 24

FOX Sports

Current ranking: 17

Previous ranking: 20

Analysis: "The Raiders' snapped a four-game losing streak thanks to another impressive performance from QB Kirk Cousins. And yeah, it was only against the Jets, but the Raiders again look like a team that just won't go away."

Yahoo Sports

Current ranking: 17

Previous ranking: 22

Analysis: "It's hard for a franchise that hasn't had much success over the past few decades to have a level head over a solid start to the season. At 4-4, the Raiders can talk themselves into being playoff contenders."

CBS Sports

Current ranking: 24

Previous ranking: 22

Analysis: "They snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Jets. The offense had a nice day with Kirk Cousins playing well. Fernando Mendoza-time can wait."

Silver and Black and White: Week 6 vs. Bills

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler's (69) locker prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 27

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler's (69) locker prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 27

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers' (89) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 27

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers' (89) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone's (48) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 27

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone's (48) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 27

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 27

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 27

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) arrives to the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 27

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) arrives to the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jamari Thrash (88) arrives to the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 27

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jamari Thrash (88) arrives to the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) arrives to the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 27

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) arrives to the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 27

Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 27

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders' fans with a sign before regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 27

Las Vegas Raiders' fans with a sign before regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 27

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 27

Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 27

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 27

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 27

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 27

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 27

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 27

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) walks through the Champions Club before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 27

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) walks through the Champions Club before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) walks through the Champions Club before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 27

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) walks through the Champions Club before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) walks onto the field before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 27

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) walks onto the field before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) is introduced onto the field before their regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 27

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) is introduced onto the field before their regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 27

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 27

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank after Week 6?

Take a look at the latest power rankings from around the media.

news

Power Rankings: Where do the 3-2 Raiders stack up?

Take a look at the latest power rankings from around the media.

news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders stand after Week 4?

Take a look at the latest power rankings from around the media.

news

Power Rankings: Where do the undefeated Raiders stand?

Take a look at the latest power rankings from around the media following the Raiders' Week 3 win.

news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank after 2-0 start?

Take a look at the latest power rankings from around the media following the Raiders' Week 2 win.

news

Power Rankings: Raiders on the rise after win in New England

Take a look at the latest power rankings from around the media following the Raiders' Week 1 win.

news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank heading into Week 1?

Take a look at the latest power rankings from around the media before the 2025 season kicks off.

news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders stand after win over Browns?

Take a look at the latest power rankings from around the media following the Raiders' Week 4 win.

news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank following their win over the Ravens?

Take a look at the latest NFL power rankings from around the media.

news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank after win over Chiefs?

Take a look at what media experts had to say about the Silver and Black after Week 16.

news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank going into Week 16?

Take a look at where the Silver and Black landed in the latest power rankings after their win against the Chargers.

Latest Content

video

Tim Brown relives the moments that shaped him into Mr. Raider

Nov 03, 2026

Raiders host Baron Davis sits down with Tim Brown on this episode of Raiders: Talk of the Nation.

news

Mike Washington Jr. nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week

Nov 03, 2026

The rookie running back rushed for 83 yards on 25 carries in the Raiders' Week 8 win over the Jets.

gallery

Silver and Black and White: Week 8 vs. Jets

Nov 03, 2026

View senior director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 8 win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

video

Klint Kubiak: 'Third quarter improvement was heavily on our mind'

Nov 03, 2026

Head Coach Klint Kubiak discusses Kirk Cousins' Week 8 performance, Dylan Laube's 95-yard kick return touchdown and slowing down the 49ers offense led by Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey.

news

1976 Unsung Hero: Dave Rowe

Nov 03, 2026

Rowe, at 6 feet 7 and a few biscuits short of 300 pounds, was the fulcrum in the middle of the Raiders' defensive line in 1976.

news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank after Week 8 comeback win?

Nov 03, 2026

Take a look at the latest power rankings from around the media.

video

No Jet Lag! Relive the Raiders' Week 8 win over the Jets

Nov 02, 2026

Watch the best moments from the Raiders' Week 8 win over the New York Jets.

news

By the Numbers: Big plays by all units add up to return Raiders to .500

Nov 02, 2026

A look at a few numbers that made the difference on offense, defense and special teams in the Raiders' 38-33 victory over the Jets.

gallery

Football Showcase: Bishop Gorman High School vs. Mater East Academy

Nov 02, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders partnered with Intermountain Health to visit Bishop Gorman High School as they hosted Mater East Academy.

video

Klint Kubiak recaps Week 8: 'We found a way to win'

Nov 02, 2026

Head Coach Klint Kubiak recaps the Raiders' Week 8 win against the Jets, discusses running back Mike Washington Jr.'s performance and kicker Matt Gay's clutch fourth-quarter field goal.

gallery

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Jets | Week 8

Nov 02, 2026

View the best photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 8 win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

news

Gutierrez: Cousins keeps cool in guiding Raiders to comeback win

Nov 02, 2026

"I just try to be steady because I know in this league there are going to be ups and downs," said Kirk Cousins after throwing three touchdowns against Jets.

View All
Advertising