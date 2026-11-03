Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank after Week 8 comeback win?

Analysis: "The aerial stylings of Kirk Cousins, Brock Bowers and the rest of the crew delivered again, ending the Raiders' four-game losing skid in a wild, back-and-forth affair against the Jets at MetLife Stadium. Like much of Las Vegas' 2026 season, I certainly didn't expect one development to emerge: Rookie Mike Washington Jr. has taken over as the bell cow in Silver and Black, while Ashton Jeanty has become Klint Kubiak's preferred third-down, pass-catching back -- and he's making a difference in that role. Jeanty caught three passes for 64 yards in the Raiders' comeback win on Sunday, adding some more dynamism to Vegas' air game."