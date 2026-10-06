Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders stand after Week 4?

Analysis: "There are no moral victories here, but the Raiders sure have plenty to be proud of after their narrow Week 4 loss to Kansas City. The upstart Las Vegas squad battled with big brother for four quarters and nearly handed the Chiefs their first loss of 2026. Kirk Cousins is playing fantastically, and the defensive additions have helped transform the team from an also-ran into a squad that deserves a ton of respect. I'm not sure how the story will end, but I'm glad we're along for the ride."