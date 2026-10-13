Power Rankings: Where do the 3-2 Raiders stack up?

Analysis: "The Raiders finally became the overmatched team we expected to see in 2026. Las Vegas' defense couldn't stop a nosebleed on Sunday, surrendering over 500 yards of offense to a unit that seemed lost just two weeks prior. An inability to protect Kirk Cousins (plus a continued lack of production from the ground game) prevented the offense from keeping up in a blowout loss. It's certainly not time to consider benching Cousins for Fernando Mendoza, but the Raiders have officially encountered their first pothole and will need to divert accordingly in order to sustain the momentum built by a strong start."