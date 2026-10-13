Power Rankings: Where do the 3-2 Raiders stack up?

Current ranking: 19
Previous ranking: 12
Analysis: "The Raiders finally became the overmatched team we expected to see in 2026. Las Vegas' defense couldn't stop a nosebleed on Sunday, surrendering over 500 yards of offense to a unit that seemed lost just two weeks prior. An inability to protect Kirk Cousins (plus a continued lack of production from the ground game) prevented the offense from keeping up in a blowout loss. It's certainly not time to consider benching Cousins for Fernando Mendoza, but the Raiders have officially encountered their first pothole and will need to divert accordingly in order to sustain the momentum built by a strong start."
Current ranking: 17
Previous ranking: 11
Analysis: "Rookie cornerback Hezekiah Masses had a strong start, being named the AFC's Defensive Player of the Week after the Raiders' Week 2 win over the Chargers. But Masses has allowed nine catches, 155 yards, two touchdowns and a 60% completion rate the past three games. Against the Patriots, the Raiders' young trio of defensive backs -- Masses, rookie safety Treydan Stukes and second-year cornerback Darien Porter -- all struggled. Porter gave up a 49-yard reception to wide receiver Kyle Williams. Stukes gave up three catches for 59 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown in the first quarter."
Current ranking: 18
Previous ranking: 10
Analysis: "Their 3-0 start looks like a long time ago after two straight losses, including the embarrassing loss to the Patriots Sunday. The next two weeks aren't any easier with the Bills and Rams on deck."
Current ranking: 17
Previous ranking: 13
Analysis: "The Raiders were exposed Sunday after a strong start to the season, largely on the back of wins over bad teams. But this trip to New England revealed a lot of flaws for Klint Kubiak and company. The defense was a total mess, allowing six touchdowns on 10 real drives."
Current ranking: 16
Previous ranking: 10
Analysis: "While I'm not overreacting at all to the Fernando Mendoza appearance at the end of the Patriots blowout, I do wonder if three straight losses at least generates some conversation. Something tells me the Raiders are dug in on this, but .500 after six weeks will change a lot of minds."
Current ranking: 16
Previous ranking: 14
Analysis: "Las Vegas was torn apart for 536 yards by a Patriots team that had one good game before this one. Maybe it's all about Pats QB Drake Maye, who is clearly back, or maybe the Raiders are just what we always thought they were before the 3-0 start."
View the best photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.