 Skip to main content
raiders.com homepage
Advertising

Power Rankings: Where do the 3-2 Raiders stack up?

Oct 13, 2026 at 10:05 AM
Author Image
Raiders.com Staff

NFL.com

Current ranking: 19

Previous ranking: 12

Analysis: "The Raiders finally became the overmatched team we expected to see in 2026. Las Vegas' defense couldn't stop a nosebleed on Sunday, surrendering over 500 yards of offense to a unit that seemed lost just two weeks prior. An inability to protect Kirk Cousins (plus a continued lack of production from the ground game) prevented the offense from keeping up in a blowout loss. It's certainly not time to consider benching Cousins for Fernando Mendoza, but the Raiders have officially encountered their first pothole and will need to divert accordingly in order to sustain the momentum built by a strong start."

ESPN

Current ranking: 17

Previous ranking: 11

Analysis: "Rookie cornerback Hezekiah Masses had a strong start, being named the AFC's Defensive Player of the Week after the Raiders' Week 2 win over the Chargers. But Masses has allowed nine catches, 155 yards, two touchdowns and a 60% completion rate the past three games. Against the Patriots, the Raiders' young trio of defensive backs -- Masses, rookie safety Treydan Stukes and second-year cornerback Darien Porter -- all struggled. Porter gave up a 49-yard reception to wide receiver Kyle Williams. Stukes gave up three catches for 59 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown in the first quarter."

CBS Sports

Current ranking: 18

Previous ranking: 10

Analysis: "Their 3-0 start looks like a long time ago after two straight losses, including the embarrassing loss to the Patriots Sunday. The next two weeks aren't any easier with the Bills and Rams on deck."

The Athletic

Current ranking: 17

Previous ranking: 13

Analysis: "The Raiders were exposed Sunday after a strong start to the season, largely on the back of wins over bad teams. But this trip to New England revealed a lot of flaws for Klint Kubiak and company. The defense was a total mess, allowing six touchdowns on 10 real drives."

Sports Illustrated

Current ranking: 16

Previous ranking: 10

Analysis: "While I'm not overreacting at all to the Fernando Mendoza appearance at the end of the Patriots blowout, I do wonder if three straight losses at least generates some conversation. Something tells me the Raiders are dug in on this, but .500 after six weeks will change a lot of minds."

FOX Sports

Current ranking: 16

Previous ranking: 14

Analysis: "Las Vegas was torn apart for 536 yards by a Patriots team that had one good game before this one. Maybe it's all about Pats QB Drake Maye, who is clearly back, or maybe the Raiders are just what we always thought they were before the 3-0 start."

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Patriots | Week 5

View the best photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
1 / 149

Pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Footballs in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
2 / 149

Footballs in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
3 / 149

A helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Gillette Stadium prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
4 / 149

Gillette Stadium prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Gillette Stadium prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
5 / 149

Gillette Stadium prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) arrives to the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
6 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) arrives to the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) arrives to the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
7 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) arrives to the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
8 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) arrives to the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
9 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) arrives to the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) arrives to the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
10 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) arrives to the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) arrives to the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
11 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) arrives to the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) arrives to the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
12 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) arrives to the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) arrives to the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
13 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) arrives to the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) arrives to the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
14 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) arrives to the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) arrives to the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
15 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) arrives to the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
16 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back coach Omar Young before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
17 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders running back coach Omar Young before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
18 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
19 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
20 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
21 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
22 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) with fans before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
23 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) with fans before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
24 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) high fives fans before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
25 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) high fives fans before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
26 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) signs autographs before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
27 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) signs autographs before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) signs autographs before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
28 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) signs autographs before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
29 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
30 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
31 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
32 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) high fives fans before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
33 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) high fives fans before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Rick Dennison before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
34 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Rick Dennison before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) high fives fans before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
35 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) high fives fans before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
36 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders fans before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
37 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
38 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
39 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
40 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
41 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
42 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
43 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
44 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
45 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
46 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
47 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
48 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
49 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
50 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
51 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
52 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
53 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
54 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
55 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders runnings backs warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
56 / 149

The Las Vegas Raiders runnings backs warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
57 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
58 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) signs an autograph for a fan before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
59 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) signs an autograph for a fan before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
60 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
61 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
62 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach Mike McCoy before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
63 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach Mike McCoy before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Al Holcomb before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
64 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Al Holcomb before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
65 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
66 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
67 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
68 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) high fives fans before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
69 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) high fives fans before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
70 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
71 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
72 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
73 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
74 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and the team huddle before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
75 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and the team huddle before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and the team huddle before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
76 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and the team huddle before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
77 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
78 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) steps onto the field before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
79 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) steps onto the field before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) steps onto the field before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
80 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) steps onto the field before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
81 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
82 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
83 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
84 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
85 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
86 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
87 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
88 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Week 5 Captains during the coin toss before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
89 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders Week 5 Captains during the coin toss before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
90 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
91 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
92 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
93 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
94 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
95 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
96 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates after making a first down during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
97 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates after making a first down during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
98 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
99 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) listens for the play call during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
100 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) listens for the play call during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
101 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates with teammates after a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
102 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates with teammates after a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) kicks a PAT during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
103 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) kicks a PAT during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) on the field during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
104 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) on the field during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) lines up before the kickoff during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
105 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) lines up before the kickoff during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
106 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
107 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Quay Walker (7) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
108 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Quay Walker (7) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
109 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) celebrates during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
110 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) celebrates during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34), linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) and cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
111 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34), linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) and cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) defends during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
112 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) defends during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
113 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
114 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
115 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
116 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
117 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
118 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
119 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
120 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
121 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) rushes during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
122 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) rushes during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) celebrates after a fumble recovery during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
123 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) celebrates after a fumble recovery during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the sideline during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
124 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the sideline during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
125 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
126 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) celebrates during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
127 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) celebrates during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
128 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
129 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
130 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and guard Caleb Rogers (76) after a PAT attempt during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
131 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and guard Caleb Rogers (76) after a PAT attempt during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
132 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
133 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs a route during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
134 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs a route during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
135 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
136 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) on the field during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
137 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) on the field during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
138 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) blocks during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
139 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) blocks during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
140 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
141 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
142 / 149

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) rushes into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
143 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) rushes into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) receives the snap for a PAT attempt during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
144 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) receives the snap for a PAT attempt during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
145 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
146 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) takes a snap during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
147 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) takes a snap during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
148 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
149 / 149

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders stand after Week 4?

Take a look at the latest power rankings from around the media.

news

Power Rankings: Where do the undefeated Raiders stand?

Take a look at the latest power rankings from around the media following the Raiders' Week 3 win.

news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank after 2-0 start?

Take a look at the latest power rankings from around the media following the Raiders' Week 2 win.

news

Power Rankings: Raiders on the rise after win in New England

Take a look at the latest power rankings from around the media following the Raiders' Week 1 win.

news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank heading into Week 1?

Take a look at the latest power rankings from around the media before the 2025 season kicks off.

news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders stand after win over Browns?

Take a look at the latest power rankings from around the media following the Raiders' Week 4 win.

news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank following their win over the Ravens?

Take a look at the latest NFL power rankings from around the media.

news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank after win over Chiefs?

Take a look at what media experts had to say about the Silver and Black after Week 16.

news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank going into Week 16?

Take a look at where the Silver and Black landed in the latest power rankings after their win against the Chargers.

news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank after their Week 10 victory?

Take a look at where the Raiders landed in the latest power rankings after a win over the Jets.

news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank after their Week 1 victory?

Take a look at where the Raiders landed in the latest power rankings after a win in Denver.

Latest Content

video

Samoan Raider's fandom creates new connections through content

Oct 13, 2026

Raiders host Baron Davis sits down with Samoan Raider on this episode of Raiders: Talk of the Nation.

video

'It's a big challenge this week': Klint Kubiak on preparing for Josh Allen and the Bills

Oct 13, 2026

Head Coach Klint Kubiak details his approach to freshening things up ahead of Week 6, running back Dylan Laube's reliability and preparing for Bills quarterback Josh Allen's dual-threat ability.

gallery

Silver and Black and White: Week 5 vs. Patriots

Oct 13, 2026

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

news

Power Rankings: Where do the 3-2 Raiders stack up?

Oct 13, 2026

Take a look at the latest power rankings from around the media.

news

1976 Unsung Hero: Neal Colzie

Oct 13, 2026

Hindsight always being 20/20, Colzie's contributions to the Raiders' first Super Bowl championship team should not have been a surprise.

audio

'It got off track really quickly': How the Raiders can right their wrongs in Week 6 vs. Bills

Oct 12, 2026

Jason Horowitz and Kirk Morrison discuss how the Raiders can recapture the balance between their air and ground attack, rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza's debut and the challenge ahead as Josh Allen and the Bills come to Allegiant Stadium in Week 6.

gallery

Photos: Raiders host Intermountain Children's Health patients

Oct 12, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders partnered with Intermountain Children's Health to host four patients and their families for a "Family Day" at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

video

Klint Kubiak on loss to Patriots: 'Not up to our standard'

Oct 12, 2026

Head Coach Klint Kubiak details rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza's NFL debut and discusses evaluating all options in the run game.

news

By the Numbers: Raiders outmatched at the point of attack

Oct 12, 2026

The Raiders have plenty to clean up after a difficult day in all three phases.

gallery

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Patriots | Week 5

Oct 12, 2026

View the best photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

gallery

Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week: Rodney Harris

Oct 12, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders visit Valley High School to present coach Rodney Harris with the Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week award.

news

Gutierrez: Fernando Mendoza's debut offered experience, if not much opportunity

Oct 12, 2026

"All reps are valuable. Very important for him," Klint Kubiak said postgame.

View All
Advertising