1976 Unsung Hero: Neal Colzie

Throughout the 2026 season, Raiders.com is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the team's Super Bowl XI Championship by highlighting unsung heroes from the 1976 team along with thrilling moments and untold stories of a campaign that will go down in history as among the greatest in the annals of professional football.
Neal Colzie was down.
Literally and figuratively.
The Raiders' electric second-year punt returner had sprained his right ankle returning a punt 14 yards in the opening minutes of the team's 1976 season finale against the Chargers. So Colzie spent the second half of the game watching the Raiders' 24-0 demolition of San Diego in street clothes, while leaning on crutches on the sidelines.
The No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs with an NFL-best record of 13-1, and with a postseason game against the Patriots on deck, the Raiders in general, Colzie in particular, ruminated on his immediate future.
"This would be a heckuva way to end a disappointing season for me … it's the same thing I did just before training camp," Colzie said, per the Dec. 13, 1976 edition of The Oakland Tribune, which listed him as QUESTIONABLE for the upcoming AFC divisional playoff.
"It hurts the same way, although not as badly this time. It kept me out three weeks then, but that was the preseason. If I get the same treatment, I'll be ready."
Colzie was more than ready.
"He's an amazingly fast healer," Raiders coach John Madden said in that same day's edition of the Independent and Gazette.
And then some.
Because not only did Colzie heal fast enough to join the Raiders for the Patriots game - he returned three punts for 53 yards - he was an unsung hero for the Super Bowl XI champs with a record-setting performance at the Rose Bowl against the Vikings.
Consider: Colzie's 43 return yards, on four returns, set a Super Bowl record that stood for six years. And while he set the mark almost 50 years ago, only six men have surpassed his single-Super Bowl punt return production, with Desmond Howard holding the current record of 90 punt return yards set in 1997.
Hindsight always being 20/20, Colzie's contributions to the Raiders' first Super Bowl championship team should not have been a surprise.
As Madden said, Colzie was a fast healer. And as his recent history told, Colzie was one of the best in the game at his job.
A year earlier, Colzie, who moonlighted by offering defensive back help, finished second in Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, behind the Oilers' Robert Brazile. Houston's outside linebacker had 7 sacks in 14 games, 14 starts, while Colzie started two of 13 games and had four interceptions.
But it was on special teams where Colzie truly made his mark in 1975.
Colzie's 655 punt return yards (in 13 games, mind you) set an NFL record and are still the third-most in a single season. Only the Cardinals' Patrick Peterson (699 in 16 games) in 2011 and the Steelers' Louis Lipps (656 in 14 games) in 1984 have authored more.
Yes, 51 years later.
And yet…
Come the end of the 1976 season, Colzie, a first-round pick out of Ohio State, told reporters he was somewhat disappointed that he was unable to crack into the Raiders starting secondary lineup, even as the Soul Patrol of cornerbacks Willie Brown and Skip Thomas and safeties Jack Tatum and George Atkinson is at once one of the most revered and feared units in league annals.
Plus, Colzie's punt return stats fell off, from his record 655 yards (13.6 yards per return) to 448 yards (10.8 average).
None of that mattered in the Raiders' run to the Super Bowl.
In their three postseason wins, Colzie returned a total of nine punts for 115 yards, including two for 19 in the get-over-the-hump AFC title game win over the Steelers.
"Those games were very emotional, very emotional," Colzie told the Naples Daily News of facing the Steelers in 1979. "That's part of the game. People complain, but you have to have that tough attitude. You just have to go into it tough and physical."
Sure, Colzie, who passed away from a heart attack in 2001, was an unsung hero of the Super Bowl XI champs. But he endeared himself to Raider Nation as a full-fledged hero shortly thereafter.
Offered $1,250 to appear as a football-playing extra in the movie "Black Sunday," which was about a terrorist attack on a Super Bowl in Miami, Colzie turned it down.
His reasoning? He would have had to wear a Steelers uniform for the role.
"That's because," he said at the time, "I was a true-blooded Oakland Raider."
Take a look back at photos from the Raiders' dominant 32-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI.