1976 Unsung Hero: Neal Colzie

Neal Colzie was down.

Literally and figuratively.

The Raiders' electric second-year punt returner had sprained his right ankle returning a punt 14 yards in the opening minutes of the team's 1976 season finale against the Chargers. So Colzie spent the second half of the game watching the Raiders' 24-0 demolition of San Diego in street clothes, while leaning on crutches on the sidelines.

The No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs with an NFL-best record of 13-1, and with a postseason game against the Patriots on deck, the Raiders in general, Colzie in particular, ruminated on his immediate future.

"This would be a heckuva way to end a disappointing season for me … it's the same thing I did just before training camp," Colzie said, per the Dec. 13, 1976 edition of The Oakland Tribune, which listed him as QUESTIONABLE for the upcoming AFC divisional playoff.

"It hurts the same way, although not as badly this time. It kept me out three weeks then, but that was the preseason. If I get the same treatment, I'll be ready."

Colzie was more than ready.

"He's an amazingly fast healer," Raiders coach John Madden said in that same day's edition of the Independent and Gazette.

And then some.