1976 Unsung Hero: Willie Hall

With Minnesota threatening to cut into the Raiders' 19-7 lead, Hall read Tarkenton's eyes on third-and-three from the Raiders 37-yard line. He intercepted a pass intended for running back Chuck Foreman at the Oakland 30 and returned it 16 yards. The Raiders converted the turnover into a touchdown four plays later, extending their lead to 26-7.

"The other halfback was my man, but I saw Tarkenton look to the inside, and that's where I went," Hall recalled. "I don't think he saw me coming."

Hall wore the Silver and Black for four seasons from 1975-78, working his way into the starting lineup after joining the Raiders as a free agent. After injuries depleted the defensive line, Head Coach John Madden switched from a 4-3 to a 3-4 alignment. Hall and Johnson played inside linebacker, while Villapiano and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ted Hendricks manned the outside. The change created more playing time for Hall, and he took full advantage during the Raiders' march to pro football's greatest team achievement.

Madden described the effect of that defensive transformation: "We had playmakers all over the field. Going to the 3-4 was the best move we could have made."

The linebacker room also welcomed another player at the position. Villapiano recalled that linebackers coach Don Shinnick was "thrilled" with the switch, which greatly benefited Hall.

Born in Montrose, Georgia, and raised in New Britain, Connecticut, Hall spent the 1974 season out of football after his release by the New Orleans Saints. The Saints selected him in the second round of the 1972 NFL Draft out of USC, where he earned first-team All-Pac-8 honors as a senior in 1971 and served as a team captain with future Raider John Vella.

Hall started throughout the Raiders' 1976 championship run and recorded four sacks and two interceptions as Oakland finished 13-1 and won the AFC West. His impact grew in the postseason, when he recovered a fumble in the Raiders' 24-21 divisional playoff victory over New England.