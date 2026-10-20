1976 Unsung Hero: Willie Hall

Throughout the 2026 season, Raiders.com is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the team's Super Bowl XI Championship by highlighting unsung heroes from the 1976 team along with thrilling moments and untold stories of a campaign that will go down in history as among the greatest in the annals of professional football.
"If you stay ready, you don't have to get ready."
For Willie Hall, that maxim came to life on football's biggest stage: Super Bowl XI.
Hall played a significant role in helping the Oakland Raiders capture their first World Championship of Professional Football. The Silver and Black linebacker produced two significant takeaways in Oakland's 32-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI.
With five minutes remaining in the first quarter, Minnesota took possession at the Raiders 3-yard line after becoming the first team to block a punt by Raiders Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Guy. With the Vikings threatening to take an early lead, Raiders linebacker Phil Villapiano anticipated a run on second-and-goal, knifed through the line of scrimmage and hit running back Brent McClanahan, forcing a fumble.
Hall, ready for the moment, recovered the fumble to thwart Minnesota's scoring opportunity and help swing the momentum. Oakland's offense returned to the field at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, and did not relinquish possession until Errol Mann kicked a 24-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.
Raiders linebacker Monte Johnson had a front-row seat and set the stage for the key play after the Silver and Black defense held the Vikings to a 1-yard gain at the goal line.
"They came out in the exact same formation, and I said to myself, 'These guys are going to run the exact same play. You've got to be kidding me,'" Johnson recalled.
"So, I called the exact same defense. Villapiano hits the running back in the backfield just as [Minnesota quarterback Fran] Tarkenton is putting the ball into his stomach. When he does that, the ball pops loose and Willie Hall is in the backfield and he looks around, there's the ball, and Willie jumps on the ball, and we recovered it."
Hall was primed to deliver again later in the game when yet another timely turnover opportunity came his way.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Brown's dramatic 75-yard interception return of a Fran Tarkenton pass for a fourth-quarter touchdown was immortalized in the famous slow-motion clip of "Old Man Willie" racing down the field to put the finishing touches on the Super Bowl XI victory.
That play was preceded by a Hall interception earlier in the fourth quarter, when the outcome was still in question.
With Minnesota threatening to cut into the Raiders' 19-7 lead, Hall read Tarkenton's eyes on third-and-three from the Raiders 37-yard line. He intercepted a pass intended for running back Chuck Foreman at the Oakland 30 and returned it 16 yards. The Raiders converted the turnover into a touchdown four plays later, extending their lead to 26-7.
"The other halfback was my man, but I saw Tarkenton look to the inside, and that's where I went," Hall recalled. "I don't think he saw me coming."
Hall wore the Silver and Black for four seasons from 1975-78, working his way into the starting lineup after joining the Raiders as a free agent. After injuries depleted the defensive line, Head Coach John Madden switched from a 4-3 to a 3-4 alignment. Hall and Johnson played inside linebacker, while Villapiano and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ted Hendricks manned the outside. The change created more playing time for Hall, and he took full advantage during the Raiders' march to pro football's greatest team achievement.
Madden described the effect of that defensive transformation: "We had playmakers all over the field. Going to the 3-4 was the best move we could have made."
The linebacker room also welcomed another player at the position. Villapiano recalled that linebackers coach Don Shinnick was "thrilled" with the switch, which greatly benefited Hall.
Born in Montrose, Georgia, and raised in New Britain, Connecticut, Hall spent the 1974 season out of football after his release by the New Orleans Saints. The Saints selected him in the second round of the 1972 NFL Draft out of USC, where he earned first-team All-Pac-8 honors as a senior in 1971 and served as a team captain with future Raider John Vella.
Hall started throughout the Raiders' 1976 championship run and recorded four sacks and two interceptions as Oakland finished 13-1 and won the AFC West. His impact grew in the postseason, when he recovered a fumble in the Raiders' 24-21 divisional playoff victory over New England.
The following week, in the AFC Championship Game against Pittsburgh, he intercepted Terry Bradshaw and returned the ball 25 yards to the Pittsburgh 1-yard line in a 24-7 victory that sent Oakland to the Super Bowl for the second time in franchise history.
Never one for verbosity, Hall nonetheless reflected on the Raiders defense after Oakland defeated Pittsburgh: "It didn't matter who they had in there, because there was nowhere to run. Our defense just stepped up."
Johnson recalled his teammate's impact on a defense that was equal parts talented, opportunistic and dominant when it mattered most: "First game against the Patriots [in the AFC divisional playoff game] and then the AFC Championship Game against the Steelers, and, of course, then the Super Bowl against the Vikings. He had fumble recoveries, interceptions. I don't know how many tackles he made.
"He made so many plays. And in this, I've told people that if there was going to be a defensive Most Valuable Player, which they didn't do back then, Willie Hall would have been that person. He recovers a fumble on the 2-yard line. He intercepts the pass in the fourth quarter; we go down and score. And then when Willie [Brown] intercepts it and runs it back 75 yards, that was the nail in the coffin. Willie Hall was a selfless person, never said much, didn't ever say anything, but he was a really, really great linebacker. And he's one of the reasons why we had as great of a season as we did that year."
Take a look back at photos from the Raiders' dominant 32-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI.